Suns vs. Raptors Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 23

It’s Sunday, February 23, and the Phoenix Suns (27-29) and Toronto Raptors (17-39) are all set to square off from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Suns are currently 11-18 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Raptors have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

Phoenix won its last outing at Chicago (121-117) after dropping a road contest at the Spurs (120-109) to follow the All-Star break, while the Raptors dropped a home contest to the Heat (120-111) on Friday. This is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Suns vs. Raptors live today

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Time: 6:00PM EST

Site: Scotiabank Arena

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Suns vs. Raptors

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Suns (-103), Raptors (-116)

Spread: Raptors -1.5

Over/Under: 228 points

That gives the Suns an implied team point total of 113.62, and the Raptors 114.4.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Suns vs. Raptors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans toward the Over between the Suns and Raptors:

“The Under hit in the Suns last game by two points, but it was clear that Phoenix valued its offense of the big three over making stops. Bradley Beal (25), Devin Booker (29), and Kevin Durant (27) combined for 81 of the Suns’ 121 points (66.9%). While that win over the Bulls snapped a four-game losing streak, it wasn’t because of the defense. This is certainly a winnable road game for the Suns to climb back to .500, so I would consider the Suns’ ML and Over parlay, but feel safer taking the Over because Toronto isn’t striking fear into anyone defensively but can put up points in bunches.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Suns & Raptors game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Raptors on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Raptors at -1.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 228.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Suns vs. Raptors on Sunday

The Raptors have lost 7 of their last 9 games

The Suns’ last 6 road trips to the Raptors have stayed under the Total

The Suns have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference teams

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

