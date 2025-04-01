Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 1

It’s Tuesday, April 1, and the Portland Trail Blazers (32-43) and Atlanta Hawks (36-38) are all set to square off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Trail Blazers are currently 12-25 on the road with a point differential of -4, while the Hawks have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home. Portland won 114-110 back on November 17 in the only meeting of the season.

Atlanta is 4-2 over the last six games and 9-4 in the past 13 contests, whereas Portland is on a four-game losing streak that followed a four-game winning streak.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Trail Blazers vs. Hawks live today

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Time: 3:30PM EST

Site: State Farm Arena

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Trail Blazers vs. Hawks

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Trail Blazers (+223), Hawks (-277)

Spread: Hawks -5.5

Over/Under: 237.5 points

That gives the Trail Blazers an implied team point total of 116.49, and the Hawks 120.89.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Trail Blazers vs. Hawks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Under:

“The Blazers need a win after four straight losses as the offense has declined each game from 116, 111, 107, to 93 points. The Hawks are in better form right now, but the number continues to come down in favor of Portland. I’d rather back the Under in another low-scoring contest between the teams than pick a side in a tossup on a -5.5 to -6.5.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Trail Blazers & Hawks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Hawks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +6.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 237.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Trail Blazers vs. Hawks on Tuesday

The Hawks have won 6 of their last 7 home games, while the Trail Blazers have lost 6 in 7 on the road

The Under is 21-16 in the Trail Blazers’ road games this season

The Hawks have covered the Spread in 5 of their last 7 home games against the Trail Blazers

The Hawks have won 5 straight home games against the Trail Blazers

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

