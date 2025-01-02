Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Odds, predictions, expert picks, recent stats, trends, and Best bets for January 2

It’s Thursday, January 2, and the Portland Trail Blazers (11-21) and Los Angeles Lakers (18-14) are all set to square off from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Blazers have lost 7 straight on the road. Their last game was way back in 2024 on December 30. They lost at home that evening to the Philadelphia 76ers. Anfernee Simons scored 25 in the loss including 12 from deep. LA’s modest 2-game winning streak was snapped on New Year’s Eve as Cleveland knocked off LeBron and co. 122-110. Austin Reaves had 35 in the loss.

The Trail Blazers are currently 3-13 on the road with a point differential of -9, while the Lakers have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details for Trail Blazers at Lakers today

Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025

Time: 1030 pm EST

Site: Crypto.com Arena

City: Los Angeles, CA

Game odds for Trail Blazers at Lakers

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Portland Trail Blazers (+313), LA Lakers (-402)

Spread: Lakers -9

Over/Under: 224.5 points

That gives the Trail Blazers an implied team point total of 111.16, and the Lakers 115.85.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Trail Blazers at Lakers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) likes Austin Reaves to have a night in front of the home crowd: Austin Reaves over 19.5 points (-105)

“Hello Austin Reaves! He’s been sensational in this past three-game stretch. He’s scored at least 20 points in all three and he’s been on the attack most of the game. He gets his best matchup of the season against the Trailblazers who give up the most points to the SG position. I like him to fill it up in a big way.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Trail Blazers and Lakers’ game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Lakers on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +9. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 224.5.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Trail Blazers vs. Lakers on Thursday

· The Lakers have won 4 straight home games against the Trail Blazers

· The Lakers’ last 3 home games have gone OVER the Total

· The Lakers are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games as a favorite

· The Lakers have won their last 5 matchups against Western Conference teams

