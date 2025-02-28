Trail Blazers vs. Nets Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 28

It’s Friday, February 28, and the Portland Trail Blazers (26-33) and Brooklyn Nets (21-37) are all set to square off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Trail Blazers are currently 10-19 on the road with a point differential of -4, while the Nets have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home. The Blazers lost by 18 points in Portland to the Nets in the only meeting of the season.

Since Jan. 19, Portland is an impressive 13-5 and currently on a three-game winning streak. Portland is 3-1 since the All-Star break compared to the Nets who are 1-3 and on a two-game losing streak.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Trail Blazers vs. Nets live today

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Barclays Center

City: Brooklyn, NY

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Trail Blazers vs. Nets

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Trail Blazers (-123), Nets (+104)

Spread: Trail Blazers -1.5

Over/Under: 218 points

That gives the Trail Blazers an implied team point total of 109.41, and the Nets 108.63.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Trail Blazers vs. Nets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Blazers to win the game outright:

“While the Brooklyn Nets had a first-half for the ages against Oklahoma City in its last outing, this is not a great spot to back the Nets. Portland is playing some quality basketball with three straight wins and a 13-5 record over the past 18 games. The Blazers are 26-33 on the season and that actually gives them a chance to make the play-in. With the Nets, Cavaliers, and 76ers in the next three games, it’s Blazers or pass for me the next seven days.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Trail Blazers & Nets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +1.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 218.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Trail Blazers vs. Nets on Friday

Betting the Nets on the Money Line in all games this season would have shown a 127% return on investment

In the Trail Blazers’ road games this season the Under is 18-11

The Nets have failed to cover in 16 of their 28 home games this season

The Nets have won 13 of their last 20 home games against teams with losing records

