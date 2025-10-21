Warriors at Lakers predictions: odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends, and best bets for October 21

Opening Night for the NBA on NBC and Peacock closes with a West Coast clash of superstars as Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors visit Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena at 10 p.m. ET. The Warriors are slight road favorites in a game featuring lineups and roster construction that is quite different from the start of last season both teams.

With LeBron James sidelined by a back injury to start the season, Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick will rely heavily on star guard Luka Dončić, who is embarking on his first full season in Los Angeles. Every piece of the offense will now run through Doncic with key players brought in this offseason including center Deandre Ayton and guard Marcus Smart to support the Lakers’ new leader on the floor…especially on the defensive end.

No changing of the guard for the Warriors. Golden State returns a championship-caliber core of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. After acquiring Butler last season, the Warriors won 23 of their final 30 games. With Curry at the helm, this team is expected to contend for a title. Can this group of aging veterans manage an 82-gamne schedule and be fresh for a deep playoff run? Managing minutes while developing team chemistry and a flow at both ends of the court is Steve Kerr’s primary job this season.

Game Details and How to watch the Warriors vs. Lakers live

Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Tuesday, October 21, 2025 Time: 10:00PM EST

10:00PM EST Site: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena City: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Game odds for the Warriors at the Lakers

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Golden State Warriors (-148), Los Angeles Lakers (+124)

Golden State Warriors (-148), Los Angeles Lakers (+124) Spread: Warriors -2.5

Warriors -2.5 Total: 225.5 points

That gives the Warriors an implied team point total of 112.71, and the Lakers111.41.

Expected Starting Lineups for the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers

Golden State Warriors

G Stephen Curry (2024-25 Season: 70GP, 24.5ppg, 4.4reb/gm, 6.0ast/gm)

G Buddy Hield (2024-25 Season: 82GP, 11.1ppg, 3.2reb/gm, 1.6ast/gm)

F Jimmy Butler (2024-25 Season: 55GP, 17.5ppg, 5.4reb/gm, 5.4ast/gm)

F Draymond Green (2024-25 Season: 68GP, 9.0ppg, 6.1reb/gm, 5.6ast/gm)

C Al Horford (2024-25 Season: 60GP, 9.0ppg, 6.2reb/gm, 2.1ast/gm)

Los Angeles Lakers

G Luka Doncic (2024-25 Season: 50GP, 28.2ppg, 8.2reb/gm, 7.7ast/gm)

G Austin Reaves (2024-25 Season: 73GP, 20.2ppg, 4.5reb/gm, 5.8ast/gm)

F Rui Hachimura (2024-25 Season: 59GP, 13.1ppg, 5.0reb/gm, 1.4ast/gm)

F Gabe Vincent (2024-25 Regular Season: 72GP, 6.4ppg, 1.3reb/gm, 1.4ast/gm)

C Deandre Ayton (2024-25 Season: 40GP, 14.4pts, 10.2reb/gm, 1.6ast/gm)

Important stats, trends and insights ahead of the Golden State Warriors at the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday

These teams last met on April 3, 2025 with the Warriors prevailing, 123-116

Earlier in the season, the Lakers and the Warriors played a double-overtime thriller during “NBA Rivals Week” with LeBron James sinking a game-winning free throw to give the Lakers a 145-144 victory

This rivalry dates back to 1948 and thus predates the current locations of each franchise

Luka Doncic has scored 12,878 points in his career (4,359 field goals and 2,782 free throws)

has scored 12,878 points in his career (4,359 field goals and 2,782 free throws) Stephen Curry has scored 25,386 points in his career (ranks 24th all-time – Alex English with 25,163 is No. 23)

Rotoworld Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper): Game Total OVER 224.5

This total is about 5 points too low considering the state of these offenses and significant questions about each team’s ability to defend the point of attack.



Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Warriors & Lakers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Lakers on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Lakers on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Lakers +2.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Lakers +2.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 225.5.



