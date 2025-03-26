Wizards vs. 76ers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 26

It’s Wednesday, March 26, and the Washington Wizards (15-56) and Philadelphia 76ers (23-49) are all set to square off from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Wizards are currently 8-28 on the road with a point differential of -12, while the 76ers have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home. Philadelphia is 1-0 against the Wizards this season. This is the second of three matchups between the squads.

Both Philadelphia and Washington have lost five straight games, while the Wizards edge the 76ers out with a 3-7 record over the last 10 games compared to 2-8.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Wizards vs. 76ers live today

Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Wells Fargo Center

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Wizards vs. 76ers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Wizards (+120), 76ers (-143)

Spread: 76ers -3

Over/Under: 230 points

That gives the Wizards an implied team point total of 114.32, and the 76ers 115.88.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Wizards vs. 76ers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the 76ers ML vs the Wizards:

“Both Philadelphia and Washington are close to un-bettable right now unless you are fading, but if I had to pick one, it’s the 76ers on the ML. Philly being at home is an advantage, but this is the third game in four days for the 76ers, so the Wizards have an edge in rest. Washington only has five road games left this season and I would say odds are they lose them all, so I like Philly here who’s 16-2 on the ML in the last 18 at home versus Washington.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wizards & 76ers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia 76ers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 230.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Wizards vs. 76ers on Wednesday

The 76ers have won 4 straight home games against the Wizards

4 of the Wizards’ last 5 road games have gone over the Total

The 76ers have gone 26-46 ATS this season

The 76ers have won 16 of their last 18 home games against the Wizards

