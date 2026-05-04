Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Chelsea’s reeling season and fading European hopes — at least in the league — welcome a buzzing but busy Nottingham Forest to Stamford Bridge early Monday.

It’s May Day in the United Kingdom, and Chelsea’s match kicks off at 10am ET in what Blues fans will hope is a wake-up call to their team.

WATCH — Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

For live updates and highlights throughout Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Monday

Venue: Stamford Bridge — West London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest score: 0-2

Awoniyi 2’, Igor Jesus 15’

Half time thoughts — Boos ring out at the Bridge

That was pretty woeful from Chelsea that first 45 minutes. Much-changed Forest are cruising to victory and Palmer’s penalty kick being saved just before half time summed it all up. Chelsea on their way to six-straight league defeats without scoring for the first time in their history...

Penalty to Chelsea after Derry and Abbott collide... but Palmer’s effort is saved

A corner is flicked to the back post and the ball pops up. Zach Abbott and youngster Jesse Derry go for it and the Chelsea player just gets their first. Abbott catches him and they both go down with head injuries. A penalty kick is awarded but Abbott is forced off with a head injury as a concussion sub with Neco Williams on, while there is a near 10-minute wait for Derry to receive treatment as he is carried off the pitch and Liam Delap comes on. After an extremely long wait Cole Palmer steps up but his weak penalty kick is saved by Matz Sels. Chelsea’s wait for a Premier League goal clicks closer to nine hours.

Malo Gusto pulls Awoniyi and Igor Jesus scores the penalty!

Forest are 2-0 up! That was a clear pull from Malo Gusto on Awoniyi.

It's all Forest early on! 🌳



Igor Jesus doubles the lead! The Chelsea struggles continue...



🔵 Chelsea: 0

🔴 Nottingham Forest: 2

⏱️ 15’ pic.twitter.com/dFCEekr3FK — USA Sports (@usasports) May 4, 2026

Awoniyi puts Forest ahead!

What a start for Forest! Awoniyi heads home.

WHAT A START! 🔥



Taiwo Awoniyi finds the back of the net early!



🔵 Chelsea: 0

🔴 Nottingham Forest: 1

⏱️ 2’ pic.twitter.com/mBV43ILmJp — USA Sports (@usasports) May 4, 2026

Chelsea lineup

Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Tosin, Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Derry; Joao Pedro

Nottingham Forest lineup

Sels; Abbott, Cunha, Morato, Netz; McAteer, Dominguez, Yates, Bakwa; Igor Jesus, Awoniyi

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Estevao (thigh), Jamie Gittens (thigh), Filip Jorgensen (groin), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Reece James (thigh)

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh), Willy Boly (knee), Nicola Savona (knee), John Victor (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Murillo (thigh), Jair Cunha (ankle), Ibrahim Sangare (knock), Dan Ndoye (unspecified)

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest preview

Chelsea have fired coach Liam Rosenior and interim boss Calum McFarlane oversaw a hopeful 1-0 win over Leeds United in the FA Cup semifinal to set up an FA Cup Final date with Manchester City later this month. McFarlane now turns his attention to a five-match Premier League losing streak which has sent them skidding out of the top-five race. The Blues’ 48 points have them ninth, four points back of sixth and just three points clear of 13th.

Forest, meanwhile, are happy with a 1-0 Europa League semifinal first leg win over Aston Villa on Thursday but cannot look past their Premier League status. The Tricky Trees are just three points clear of the bottom three with four matches left on their docket and it only takes a loss and a win for Spurs and West Ham to thicken that particular stew.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest prediction

The Blues are healthier and better rested, though the extra day does give Forest a bit of relief. An unusual kickoff time like this might deliver unusual performances, and this could well be a bit more open than either boss would like for his team. Chelsea 3-2 Nottingham Forest.