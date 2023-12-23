What college football bowl games are on today: Saturday matchups, times, TV channels and more
After some scinitillating mid-week action, Saturday bowl games are back today with a busy slate of seven games. The day kicks off at 12pm ET in Alabama with the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery (Arkansas State vs Northern Illinois) and the Birmingham Bowl in Birmingham (Georgia Tech vs Troy). We’ll also see the first Big Ten bowl action as Northwestern takes on Utah in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
And don’t forget: we’re just about a week away from the College Football Playoff, with highly-anticipated semifinal matchups between Michigan and Alabama and Washington and Texas on New Year’s Day. But for now, keep reading for today’s full bowl game schedule, including start times, matchups and TV networks.
College Football Bowl Season: Full Schedule and Scores
What college football bowl games are on today?
Saturday, December 23rd
Camellia Bowl - 12pm ET on ESPN
Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois
Cramton Bowl - Montgomery, Alabama
Birmingham Bowl - 12pm ET on ABC
Georgia Tech vs. Troy
Protective Stadium - Birmingham, Alabama
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl - 3:30pm ET on ABC
James Madison vs. Air Force
Amon G. Carter Stadium - Fort Worth, Texas
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - 3:30pm ET on ESPN
Utah State vs. Georgia State
Albertsons Stadium - Boise, Idaho
68 Ventures Bowl - 7pm ET on ESPN
South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan
Hancock Whitney Stadium - Mobile, Alabama
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl - 7:30pm ET on ABC
Northwestern vs. Utah
Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada
Easypost Hawai’i Bowl - 10:30pm ET on ESPN
San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex - Honolulu, Hawaii
CFB Bowl best bets: Utah-Northwestern, Troy-Duke
When is the College Football Playoff?
The College Football Playoff and the road to the national championship game begins with semifinal matchupes on New Year’s Day (see below for full schedule). The winners of both matchups will appear in the national championship game at 7:30pm on Monday, January 8th at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
- Rose Bowl: No. 1 Michigan vs No. 4 Alabama (5pm ET on ESPN)
- Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Washington vs No. 3 Texas (8:45pm ET on ESPN)
Big Ten Bowl Games 2023: How to Watch, Matchups, Odds for Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and More
Best bets for college football bowl season
With the bowl season betting picture complicated by player opt outs and transfer portal moves, the NBC Sports team has you covered for key insights and analysis. Click here for all you need to know for wagering on each and every bowl game, with spreads and totals courtesy of BetMGM and picks from NBC Sports’ betting experts.
What college football games are on later this week?
Tuesday, December 26th
Quick Lane Bowl - 2pm ET on ESPN
Bowling Green vs. Minnesota
Ford Field - Detroit, Michigan
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl - 5:30pm ET on ESPN
Texas State vs. Rice
Dallas, Texas - Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Guaranteed Rate Bowl - 9pm ET on ESPN
Kansas vs. UNLV
Chase Field - Phoenix, Arizona
Wednesday, December 27th
Military Bowl Presented by GoBowling.com - 2pm ET on ESPN
Tulane vs. Virginia Tech
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium - Annapolis, Maryland
Duke’s Mayo Bowl - 5:30pm ET on ESPN
North Carolina vs. West Virginia
Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, North Carolina
DIRECTV Holiday Bowl - 8pm ET on FOX
No. 15 Louisville vs. USC
Petco Park - San Diego, California
TaxAct Texas Bowl - 9pm ET on ESPN
No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M
NRG Stadium - Houston, Texas
Thursday, December 28th
Wasabi Fenway Bowl - 11am ET on ESPN
No. 24 SMU vs. Boston College
Fenway Park - Boston, Massachusetts
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - 2:15pm ET on ESPN
Miami vs. Rutgers
Yankee Stadium - New York, New York
Pop-Tarts Bowl - 5:45pm ET on ESPN
NC State vs. Kansas State
Camping World Stadium - Orlando, Florida
Valero Alamo Bowl - 9:15pm ET on ESPN
No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona
Alamodome - San Antonio, Texas
Friday, December 29th
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - 12pm ET on ESPN
No. 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky
EverBank Field - Jacksonville, Florida
Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl - 2pm ET on CBS
No. 19 Oregon State vs. No. 16 Notre Dame
Sun Bowl Stadium - El Paso, Texas
Autozone Liberty Bowl - 3:30pm ET on ESPN
Iowa State vs. Memphis
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium - Memphis, Tennessee
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - 8pm ET on ESPN
No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri
AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas