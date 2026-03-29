Colombia 1-3 France: Les Bleus dazzle, show off incredible squad depth

France’s much-changed side beat Colombia 3-1 in Landover, Maryland on Sunday to complete an impressive CONMEBOL sweep in the March international break.

MORE — Watch full replay (en Espanol)

Didier Deschamps’ side beat Brazil in Boston on Thursday and France showed off their impressive squad depth with so many changes against a very good Colombia side.

Desire Doue put them ahead in the first half and Marcus Thuram doubled the lead before the break. Doue grabbed another early in the second half to put the result beyond doubt as Jaminton Campaz scored a consolation goal for Colombia.

Their two friendly wins in the U.S. over the last week have underlined France’s status as one of the favorites to win the 2026 men’s World Cup this summer. Despite this defeat, Colombia showed enough promise to suggest they will be a handful for most teams.

France’s incredible attacking options on full show

They were runners up at the 2022 World Cup and this French side look ready to go one step further this summer. Drawn in the toughest group in the tournament alongside both Senegal and Norway in the group stage, Didier Deschamps knows his side have to hit the ground running this summer. And they look ready to roll. After making so many changes to the team which beat Brazil, France didn’t skip a beat with Doue, Thuram and Cherki exceptional in attack. France then had Olise, Mbappe, Ekitike and Kolo Muani to bring on and rested Dembele completely. That is an embarrassment of riches in attack, while Warren Zaire-Emery and N’Golo Kante have to be the best back up central midfield duo in the world. The only area where France may need a bit of luck with injuries and form is in central defense. They need William Saliba back fully-fit for the summer and both Ibrahima Konate or Dayot Upamecano on top form if they’re going to win it all. France are stacked and this past week proved that they should probably be the favorites to win the World Cup.

Colombia vs France score: 1-3

Campaz 77'; Doue 30', 56', Thuram 40'

Colombia vs France live updates!

Mbappe gets his goal... oh wait, he’s offside

A ball over the top finds Mbappe and he rounds the goalkeeper and finishes from a tight angle, but he’s offside. No goal. His celebration is cut short.

Ekitike races clear but drags wide

Colombia almost score but a shot is blocked, then France break but Ekitike drags a shot wide instead of slotting in Mbappe. Wild finale to this fun clash in Maryland!

Mbappe goes close at the near post

In stoppage time the French superstar goes close at the near post but it sneaks just wide.

Mbappe is on for the final 13 or so minutes

Superstar Kylian Mbappe comes on for France directly after that Colombia goal. He’s on for Thuram, with Deschamps having a quiet word with Thuram about something as he came off. Olise is on for Cherki too.

Jaminton Campaz fires home off the post!

Colombia have been better in the last 10 minutes or so and they get a goal for their efforts. Jhon Cordoba’s shot is blocked and the ball drops to sub Campaz, who has just come on for Diaz. He fires a shot across goal which hits the post and goes in. 3-1.

France make plenty of subs

Okay, so France just have Ekitike, Camavinga and Kolo Muani to bring on. Their squad depth is bonkers. Just over 20 minutes to go.

Doue again!

Thuram is in down the right side of the box and somehow he picks out Doue with a stunning pass to the back post. Doue’s low shot sneaks past Montero and in. 3-0 to France. Game over.

Doue scores again and France's B team is cooking Colombia's A team 😳 pic.twitter.com/p8pJE1Te5l — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 29, 2026

Half time thoughts — French second string is superb

Colombia have created a couple of decent chances but this France back-up side have been very comfortable for the most part. Cherki, Doue and Thuram have been excellent in attack and Kante and Zaire-Emery are brilliant reserve holding midfielders.

Thuram’s effort deflects wide, then Montero tips over Doue’s shot

Straight up the other end Thuram is away and he unleashes a powerful shot from the edge of the box which deflects wide. Moments later Doue dances free in the box but his shot is pushed over the bar by Montero. Quite a flurry of chances at the end of this first half.

Munoz goes close for Colombia

A lovely flick around the corner in the box sets free Daniel Munoz but the Crystal Palace right wing-back pokes his finish wide of the far post.

Thuram heads home!

France have doubled their lead and that was way too easy. A cross from the right from Akliouche, on his left foot, is right on the head of Marcus Thuram and he gets there before Montero and heads home off the crossbar. Didier Deschamps has a huge smile on his face. His back up team have been impressive.

¡Thuram de cabeza pone el 2-0 sobre Colombia! 💥 pic.twitter.com/33TxrrHLwJ — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) March 29, 2026

Doue’s shot deflects in!

Akliouche starts the move down the right, Cherki finds Thuram and then the ball is deflected to Desire Doue who has a shot on goal which deflects in. The PSG youngster has his first goal for France.

Désiré Doué's first goal in a French shirt 👏 pic.twitter.com/2GWirWP0cb — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 29, 2026

Hernandez clears with Arias about to finish!

A cross from the left looks certain to find Jhon Arias to tap home the opener for Colombia at the back post, but Lucas Hernandez does really well to slide in and clear for a corner which comes to nothing.

Luis Diaz flashes a shot just wide!

Bayern Munich star Luis Diaz picks up the ball on the edge of the box and spanks a shot just wide.

Zaire-Emery’s shot deflects just wide

Man City star Rayan Cherki works his magic to find Warren Zaire-Emery on the edge of the box. His low shot deflects just wide for a corner, which comes to nothing. Bright start for France.

Colombia lineup

Montero; Munoz, Sanchez, Cabal, Mojica; Lerma, Rios, Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz; Suarez

France lineup

Samba; Kalulu, Lacroix, Hernandez, Digne; Zaire-Emery, Kante; Akliouche, Cherki, Doue; Thuram

Colombia vs France preview

France are coming off an impressive win over Brazil in Massachusetts, as Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitike and Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe found the back of the net for the 2018 World Cup champions.

Colombia fell 2-1 to Croatia in Orlando, as friendlies on American soil are all the rage in the run-up to this summer’s World Cup. It was Los Cafeteros first loss since March, and Jhon Arias scored their lone goal.

France team news

Les Bleus have not lost since a June semifinal setback to Spain — a 5-4 thriller — in the Nations League semifinal. They can since count Germany, Ukraine, and now Brazil as impressive wins on their resume.

The French have an embarrassment of riches from the back line to the front, as they can beat any team despite not calling up names like William Saliba, Jules Kounde, Benjamin Pavard, Kingsley Coman, and Bradley Barcola (amongst many).

Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate give France a stout center back pair and Maxence Lacroix joins Theo and Lucas Hernandez in a deep group. The midfield is so strong with experience that gives the loaded attack group room to flourish and that group... wow: Ekitike and Mbappe are joined by Michael Olise, Ousmane Demebele, Rayan Cherki, and a half-dozen others who would be the star name in many, many teams.

Colombia team news

Los Cafeteros remain led by captain James Rodriguez, now starring in Major League Soccer with Orlando City, and vice captain David Ospina.

Bayern Munich star Luis Diaz will get plenty of headlines as well as he leads an attack that gets help from angles. Crystal Palace back Daniel Munoz is a constant threat while Benfica star Richard Rios can also affect games in a big way.

Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, and Yerson Mosquera are among the backs who help Ospina’s days be a bit less busy.

Colombia vs France prediction

Both teams got tough tests already this week and there will presumably be some rotation. Still, France’s attacking depth gives it an edge which should prove too much. Colombia 2-1 France

How to watch Colombia vs France live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Sunday (March 29)

Venue: Northwest Stadium — Landover, Maryland

TV Channel/Streaming: Peacock (en Espanol)