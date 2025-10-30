Cycling News

 Skip navigation
112th Tour de France - Stage 21
Tour de France returns to Montmartre for grand finale in 2026, men face Alpe d’Huez double
Including the Butte Montmartre and the Sacré-Cœur basilica in the route brought fresh excitement and broke the monotony of the final stage.
Cycling: UCI European Series - Sparkassen Münsterland Giro...
How to watch 2025 Paris-Tours: Schedule, start times, Peacock live stream info
The race known as the “sprinter’s classic” is one of the oldest in the world, dating all the way back to it’s foundation as an amateur race in 1896. Find out how to stream this year’s event on Peacock!
119th Il Lombardia 2025
Tadej Pogacar caps incredible season with record-equaling fifth Tour of Lombardy title
Tadej Pogačar has crossed the finish line first at the Tour of Lombardy and held up his open hand. Each finger represented the record-equaling five times he was won the Italian classic.
Giro d’Italia
Giro d’Italia to start in Bulgaria next year
The tourism minister for the Balkan country had announced the news in August but it was confirmed by Urbano Cairo, president of RCS MediaGroup — the parent company of race organizer RCS Sport.
Tadej Pogacar
Tadej Pogacar wins second straight world title at road cycling championships in Rwanda
The four-time Tour de France winner dominated in the men’s elite road race to add to the title he won in Switzerland last year.
La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025 - Stage 21
Cycling team Israel Premier Tech excluded from race in Italy over safety concerns
Cycling team Israel Premier Tech has been excluded from an upcoming race in Italy over concerns about pro-Palestinian protests and disruption if the team was to participate.
Cycling World Championships
Pride and excitement as Africa hosts road cycling world championships for the first time
The championships could provide a breakthrough moment for Africa, said Jacques Landry, director of the World Cycling Center, a development initiative set up by world cycling body UCI.
Matthew Riccitello
Promising U.S. cyclist Matthew Riccitello joins French team with Tour-winning ambitions
Matthew Riccitello finished fifth overall in the Spanish Vuelta and won the white jersey for best young rider.
nbc_cyc_beyondthepodium_250914.jpg
Jonas Vingegaard confirmed as overall winner of Vuelta a España after more protests
There was no stage winner and the podium ceremony was called off because of security concerns. Organizers said the final stage “ended early to ensure the safety of the riders.”
Giulio Pellizzari
Spanish Vuelta riders vote to continue racing for now after pro-Palestinian protests
Stage 17 ended without any major incident after authorities limited the number of people who could reach the summit where the finish line was located. A couple of Palestinian flags were seen but no one tried to disrupt the race.
