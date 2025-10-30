Cycling News
Including the Butte Montmartre and the Sacré-Cœur basilica in the route brought fresh excitement and broke the monotony of the final stage.
The race known as the “sprinter’s classic” is one of the oldest in the world, dating all the way back to it’s foundation as an amateur race in 1896. Find out how to stream this year’s event on Peacock!
Tadej Pogačar has crossed the finish line first at the Tour of Lombardy and held up his open hand. Each finger represented the record-equaling five times he was won the Italian classic.
The tourism minister for the Balkan country had announced the news in August but it was confirmed by Urbano Cairo, president of RCS MediaGroup — the parent company of race organizer RCS Sport.
The four-time Tour de France winner dominated in the men’s elite road race to add to the title he won in Switzerland last year.
Cycling team Israel Premier Tech has been excluded from an upcoming race in Italy over concerns about pro-Palestinian protests and disruption if the team was to participate.
The championships could provide a breakthrough moment for Africa, said Jacques Landry, director of the World Cycling Center, a development initiative set up by world cycling body UCI.
Matthew Riccitello finished fifth overall in the Spanish Vuelta and won the white jersey for best young rider.
There was no stage winner and the podium ceremony was called off because of security concerns. Organizers said the final stage “ended early to ensure the safety of the riders.”
Stage 17 ended without any major incident after authorities limited the number of people who could reach the summit where the finish line was located. A couple of Palestinian flags were seen but no one tried to disrupt the race.