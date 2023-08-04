 Skip navigation
August Catcher Rankings

  
Published August 4, 2023 04:15 AM
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles

Jul 1, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) throws to first base during the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twinsat Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.

Click to see other August rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Catcher Rankings

AugCatchersTeam2023July
1Will Smith Dodgers21
2J.T. Realmuto Phillies33
3Adley Rutschman Orioles74
4Daulton Varsho Blue Jays12
5Salvador Perez Royals55
6Sean Murphy Braves126
7William Contreras Brewers97
8Willson Contreras Cardinals1110
9Cal Raleigh Mariners109
10Francisco AlvarezMets2714
11MJ Melendez Royals612
12Mitch GarverRangers7 DH15
13Bo Naylor Guardians3718
14Keibert Ruiz Nationals1316
15Alejandro Kirk Blue Jays411
16Tyler Stephenson Reds813
17Henry DavisPiratesNR20
18Elias Diaz Rockies3117
19Endy Rodriguez Pirates2540
20Danny Jansen Blue Jays1421
21Yainer Diaz Astros13 DH19
22Connor Wong Red Sox2626
23Yan Gomes Cubs3628
24Gary Sanchez Padres3529
25Jonah HeimRangers188
26Christian Bethancourt Rays1723
27Blake Sabol Giants2424
28Travis d’Arnaud Braves2127
29Kyle Higashioka Yankees3945
30Freddy Fermin RoyalsNR43
31Patrick Bailey GiantsNR30
32Shea Langeliers Athletics9 DH25
33Luis CampusanoPadres2847
34Yasmani Grandal White Sox2231
35Jake Rogers Tigers4135
36Ryan Jeffers Twins3441
37Gabriel Moreno Diamondbacks1622
38Sam Huff Rangers4549
39Matt Thaiss Angels4638
40Tyler Soderstrom Athleticsn/an/a
41Christian Vazquez Twins2334
42David Fry Guardiansn/aNR
43Miguel Amaya CubsNR44
44Nick Fortes Marlins1933
45Eric Haase Tigers2937
46Reese McGuire Red Sox4048
47Victor Caratini Brewers4446
48Jorge Alfaro Red Sox3232
49Tom Murphy Mariners47NR
50Francisco MejiaRays4339

Dropping off: Jose Trevino (36th), Carlos Pérez (42nd), Omar Narváez (50th)

  • The only catcher movement at the trade deadline saw the forever unranked Austin Hedges go from Pittsburgh to Texas as a partial replacement for the ailing Jonah Heim . It made complete sense for both sides, as the Pirates want to start giving Henry Davis some time behind the plate in addition to his outfield duties.
  • The other effect of the trade deadline is that both Gary Sánchez and Luis Campusano are a little lower than they would have been if the Padres hadn’t brought in Ji-Man Choi and Garrett Cooper to help out at DH and first base. The Padres often included both catchers in the lineup recently, but that’ll certainly happen less now.
  • It’s possible Heim will make it back from his wrist injury, but Mitch Garver is my No. 11 catcher for the short term (No. 12 for the rest of the season). It’s a nice bonus that Garver is still seeing some time at DH while not catching, though that’ll probably happen less frequently now that Corey Seager has come off the injured list.