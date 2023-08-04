August Catcher Rankings

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.
Catcher Rankings
|Aug
|Catchers
|Team
|2023
|July
|1
|Will Smith
|Dodgers
|2
|1
|2
|J.T. Realmuto
|Phillies
|3
|3
|3
|Adley Rutschman
|Orioles
|7
|4
|4
|Daulton Varsho
|Blue Jays
|1
|2
|5
|Salvador Perez
|Royals
|5
|5
|6
|Sean Murphy
|Braves
|12
|6
|7
|William Contreras
|Brewers
|9
|7
|8
|Willson Contreras
|Cardinals
|11
|10
|9
|Cal Raleigh
|Mariners
|10
|9
|10
|Francisco Alvarez
|Mets
|27
|14
|11
|MJ Melendez
|Royals
|6
|12
|12
|Mitch Garver
|Rangers
|7 DH
|15
|13
|Bo Naylor
|Guardians
|37
|18
|14
|Keibert Ruiz
|Nationals
|13
|16
|15
|Alejandro Kirk
|Blue Jays
|4
|11
|16
|Tyler Stephenson
|Reds
|8
|13
|17
|Henry Davis
|Pirates
|NR
|20
|18
|Elias Diaz
|Rockies
|31
|17
|19
|Endy Rodriguez
|Pirates
|25
|40
|20
|Danny Jansen
|Blue Jays
|14
|21
|21
|Yainer Diaz
|Astros
|13 DH
|19
|22
|Connor Wong
|Red Sox
|26
|26
|23
|Yan Gomes
|Cubs
|36
|28
|24
|Gary Sanchez
|Padres
|35
|29
|25
|Jonah Heim
|Rangers
|18
|8
|26
|Christian Bethancourt
|Rays
|17
|23
|27
|Blake Sabol
|Giants
|24
|24
|28
|Travis d’Arnaud
|Braves
|21
|27
|29
|Kyle Higashioka
|Yankees
|39
|45
|30
|Freddy Fermin
|Royals
|NR
|43
|31
|Patrick Bailey
|Giants
|NR
|30
|32
|Shea Langeliers
|Athletics
|9 DH
|25
|33
|Luis Campusano
|Padres
|28
|47
|34
|Yasmani Grandal
|White Sox
|22
|31
|35
|Jake Rogers
|Tigers
|41
|35
|36
|Ryan Jeffers
|Twins
|34
|41
|37
|Gabriel Moreno
|Diamondbacks
|16
|22
|38
|Sam Huff
|Rangers
|45
|49
|39
|Matt Thaiss
|Angels
|46
|38
|40
|Tyler Soderstrom
|Athletics
|n/a
|n/a
|41
|Christian Vazquez
|Twins
|23
|34
|42
|David Fry
|Guardians
|n/a
|NR
|43
|Miguel Amaya
|Cubs
|NR
|44
|44
|Nick Fortes
|Marlins
|19
|33
|45
|Eric Haase
|Tigers
|29
|37
|46
|Reese McGuire
|Red Sox
|40
|48
|47
|Victor Caratini
|Brewers
|44
|46
|48
|Jorge Alfaro
|Red Sox
|32
|32
|49
|Tom Murphy
|Mariners
|47
|NR
|50
|Francisco Mejia
|Rays
|43
|39
Dropping off: Jose Trevino (36th), Carlos Pérez (42nd), Omar Narváez (50th)
- The only catcher movement at the trade deadline saw the forever unranked Austin Hedges go from Pittsburgh to Texas as a partial replacement for the ailing Jonah Heim . It made complete sense for both sides, as the Pirates want to start giving Henry Davis some time behind the plate in addition to his outfield duties.
- The other effect of the trade deadline is that both Gary Sánchez and Luis Campusano are a little lower than they would have been if the Padres hadn’t brought in Ji-Man Choi and Garrett Cooper to help out at DH and first base. The Padres often included both catchers in the lineup recently, but that’ll certainly happen less now.
- It’s possible Heim will make it back from his wrist injury, but Mitch Garver is my No. 11 catcher for the short term (No. 12 for the rest of the season). It’s a nice bonus that Garver is still seeing some time at DH while not catching, though that’ll probably happen less frequently now that Corey Seager has come off the injured list.