August Shortstop Rankings

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.
Click to see other August rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Every season is draft season. Dominate your football, basketball and baseball drafts with the Rotoworld Draft Guide Bundle. Get all 3 draft guides for one low price of $44.99 and save an additional 10% when using code BUNDLE10 at checkout. Click here to buy now!
Shortstop Rankings
|Aug
|Shortstops
|Team
|2023
|July
|1
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|Padres
|3
|1
|2
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|n/a
|4
|3
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Royals
|4
|7
|4
|Corey Seager
|Rangers
|6
|5
|5
|Trea Turner
|Phillies
|1
|3
|6
|Wander Franco
|Rays
|9
|6
|7
|Gunnar Henderson
|Orioles
|n/a
|9
|8
|Francisco Lindor
|Mets
|11
|11
|9
|Nico Hoerner
|Cubs
|15
|8
|10
|Bo Bichette
|Blue Jays
|2
|2
|11
|Elly De La Cruz
|Reds
|31
|12
|12
|Dansby Swanson
|Cubs
|16
|13
|13
|Willy Adames
|Brewers
|7
|10
|14
|Matt McLain
|Reds
|55
|14
|15
|Tommy Edman
|Cardinals
|10
|16
|16
|Bryson Stott
|Phillies
|25
|18
|17
|Jeremy Pena
|Astros
|13
|15
|18
|Xander Bogaerts
|Padres
|21
|17
|19
|CJ Abrams
|Nationals
|22
|37
|20
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|26
|28
|21
|Anthony Volpe
|Yankees
|14
|20
|22
|Thairo Estrada
|Giants
|28
|19
|23
|Carlos Correa
|Twins
|17
|21
|24
|Ezequiel Tovar
|Rockies
|18
|24
|25
|Tim Anderson
|White Sox
|8
|22
|26
|Maikel Garcia
|Royals
|NR
|31
|27
|Orlando Arcia
|Braves
|n/a
|32
|28
|Javier Baez
|Tigers
|19
|35
|29
|Oneil Cruz
|Pirates
|5
|33
|30
|Jorge Mateo
|Orioles
|23
|26
|31
|Amed Rosario
|Dodgers
|12
|23
|32
|Zach Neto
|Angels
|NR
|36
|33
|Ezequiel Duran
|Rangers
|n/a
|25
|34
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|n/a
|42
|35
|J.P. Crawford
|Mariners
|40
|38
|36
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|32
|41
|37
|Royce Lewis
|Twins
|35
|30
|38
|Geraldo Perdomo
|Diamondbacks
|NR
|39
|39
|Jordan Westburg
|Orioles
|38
|29
|40
|Brayan Rocchio
|Guardians
|NR
|NR
|41
|Brice Turang
|Brewers
|33
|50
|42
|Luis Urias
|Red Sox
|27
|34
|43
|Gabriel Arias
|Guardians
|n/a
|64
|44
|Luis Garcia
|Nationals
|24
|27
|45
|Jon Berti
|Marlins
|n/a
|40
|46
|Marco Luciano
|Giants
|NR
|NR
|47
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|n/a
|45
|48
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|n/a
|NR
|49
|Andruw Monasterio
|Brewers
|NR
|NR
|50
|Elvis Andrus
|White Sox
|29
|43
|51
|Paul DeJong
|Blue Jays
|48
|51
|52
|Casey Schmitt
|Giants
|n/a
|44
|53
|Jose Caballero
|Mariners
|NR
|47
|54
|Zach Remillard
|White Sox
|NR
|NR
|55
|Rodolfo Castro
|Phillies
|n/a
|55
|56
|Masyn Winn
|Cardinals
|46
|NR
|57
|Vaughn Grissom
|Braves
|n/a
|56
|58
|Ronny Mauricio
|Mets
|NR
|54
|59
|Liover Peguero
|Pirates
|NR
|NR
|60
|Oswald Peraza
|Yankees
|37
|49
|61
|Joey Wendle
|Marlins
|36
|59
|62
|Alika Williams
|Rays
|NR
|NR
|63
|Zack Short
|Tigers
|NR
|62
|64
|Joey Ortiz
|Orioles
|NR
|NR
|65
|Enrique Hernandez
|Dodgers
|n/a
|57
Dropping off: Miguel Rojas (46th), Adalberto Mondesi (48th), Taylor Walls (52nd), Tucupita Marcano (53rd), Mauricio Dubon (58th), Brandon Crawford (60th)
- With Amed Rosario gone to Los Angeles, the Guardians have all three of their young shortstops in the majors. Unfortunately, it’s the least interesting of the trio for fantasy purposes – Gabriel Arias – currently being treated as the starting shortstop, since he’s the best defender in the group. Brayan Rocchio , the best prospect of the three, should see a fair amount of playing time at multiple spots, but he’d have to overtake Arias to become an option in shallow leagues. It’s bizarre how the Guardians have treated Tyler Freeman . The 24-year-old hit .329/.468/.482 in 22 games in Triple-A this year, but he’s mostly wasted away while spending over three months in the majors, collecting a total of 95 plate appearances in which he’s hit a fine .286/.344/.357. Freeman lacks upside, but he’d probably be a perfectly solid major league second baseman. Of course, the Guardians already have one of those.
- Luis García has had a baffling year, which culminated in his rather surprising demotion Wednesday. It’s rather astonishing that a player could lower his strikeout rate from 22.3% to 12.5%, not lose any exit velocity in the process and perform worse. His walk rate even went from pathetic (2.9%) to merely bad (5.2%). It’s certainly worth questioning the Nationals’ approach with young hitters, given the lack of development from the likes of Victor Robles and Keibert Ruiz . CJ Abrams probably, too, though a well-timed hot streak has his numbers looking much better. It’s probably not fair to include Carter Kieboom , given all of his injuries. I liked García coming into the year, and if anything, I’m more encouraged about his bat now. That said, his defense remains a problem, even at second base, and a change of scenery might be best for everyone at this point.