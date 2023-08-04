 Skip navigation
August Shortstop Rankings

  
Published August 4, 2023 04:18 AM
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs

Aug 1, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) hits a two-run homer against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.

Click to see other August rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Shortstop Rankings

AugShortstopsTeam2023July
1Fernando Tatis Jr.Padres31
2Mookie Betts Dodgersn/a4
3Bobby Witt Jr. Royals47
4Corey Seager Rangers65
5Trea Turner Phillies13
6Wander Franco Rays96
7Gunnar Henderson Oriolesn/a9
8Francisco Lindor Mets1111
9Nico Hoerner Cubs158
10Bo Bichette Blue Jays22
11Elly De La Cruz Reds3112
12Dansby Swanson Cubs1613
13Willy Adames Brewers710
14Matt McLain Reds5514
15Tommy Edman Cardinals1016
16Bryson Stott Phillies2518
17Jeremy Pena Astros1315
18Xander Bogaerts Padres2117
19CJ Abrams Nationals2237
20Ha-Seong Kim Padres2628
21Anthony Volpe Yankees1420
22Thairo Estrada Giants2819
23Carlos Correa Twins1721
24Ezequiel Tovar Rockies1824
25Tim Anderson White Sox822
26Maikel Garcia RoyalsNR31
27Orlando Arcia Bravesn/a32
28Javier Baez Tigers1935
29Oneil Cruz Pirates533
30Jorge Mateo Orioles2326
31Amed RosarioDodgers1223
32Zach Neto AngelsNR36
33Ezequiel Duran Rangersn/a25
34Willi Castro Twinsn/a42
35J.P. Crawford Mariners4038
36Dylan Moore Mariners3241
37Royce Lewis Twins3530
38Geraldo Perdomo DiamondbacksNR39
39Jordan Westburg Orioles3829
40Brayan RocchioGuardiansNRNR
41Brice Turang Brewers3350
42Luis Urias Red Sox2734
43Gabriel AriasGuardiansn/a64
44Luis Garcia Nationals2427
45Jon Berti Marlinsn/a40
46Marco Luciano GiantsNRNR
47Chris Taylor Dodgersn/a45
48Luis Rengifo Angelsn/aNR
49Andruw Monasterio BrewersNRNR
50Elvis Andrus White Sox2943
51Paul DeJong Blue Jays4851
52Casey Schmitt Giantsn/a44
53Jose Caballero MarinersNR47
54Zach Remillard White SoxNRNR
55Rodolfo Castro Philliesn/a55
56Masyn Winn Cardinals46NR
57Vaughn Grissom Bravesn/a56
58Ronny Mauricio MetsNR54
59Liover Peguero PiratesNRNR
60Oswald Peraza Yankees3749
61Joey Wendle Marlins3659
62Alika Williams RaysNRNR
63Zack Short TigersNR62
64Joey Ortiz OriolesNRNR
65Enrique HernandezDodgersn/a57

Dropping off: Miguel Rojas (46th), Adalberto Mondesi (48th), Taylor Walls (52nd), Tucupita Marcano (53rd), Mauricio Dubon (58th), Brandon Crawford (60th)

  • With Amed Rosario gone to Los Angeles, the Guardians have all three of their young shortstops in the majors. Unfortunately, it’s the least interesting of the trio for fantasy purposes – Gabriel Arias – currently being treated as the starting shortstop, since he’s the best defender in the group. Brayan Rocchio , the best prospect of the three, should see a fair amount of playing time at multiple spots, but he’d have to overtake Arias to become an option in shallow leagues. It’s bizarre how the Guardians have treated Tyler Freeman . The 24-year-old hit .329/.468/.482 in 22 games in Triple-A this year, but he’s mostly wasted away while spending over three months in the majors, collecting a total of 95 plate appearances in which he’s hit a fine .286/.344/.357. Freeman lacks upside, but he’d probably be a perfectly solid major league second baseman. Of course, the Guardians already have one of those.
  • Luis García has had a baffling year, which culminated in his rather surprising demotion Wednesday. It’s rather astonishing that a player could lower his strikeout rate from 22.3% to 12.5%, not lose any exit velocity in the process and perform worse. His walk rate even went from pathetic (2.9%) to merely bad (5.2%). It’s certainly worth questioning the Nationals’ approach with young hitters, given the lack of development from the likes of Victor Robles and Keibert Ruiz . CJ Abrams probably, too, though a well-timed hot streak has his numbers looking much better. It’s probably not fair to include Carter Kieboom , given all of his injuries. I liked García coming into the year, and if anything, I’m more encouraged about his bat now. That said, his defense remains a problem, even at second base, and a change of scenery might be best for everyone at this point.