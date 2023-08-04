 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series New Holland 250
Friday NASCAR schedule at Michigan International Speedway
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Atlanta Braves
August Top 300 Overall
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Miami Marlins
August Reliever Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_brownsjetshl_230803.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game
nbc_fnia_hofbrownstd2_230803.jpg
DTR’s block sets up Felton TD at 2023 HOF Game
nbc_fnia_wareintv_230803.jpg
Ware talks time with Cowboys, Broncos at HOF Game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series New Holland 250
Friday NASCAR schedule at Michigan International Speedway
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Atlanta Braves
August Top 300 Overall
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Miami Marlins
August Reliever Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_brownsjetshl_230803.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game
nbc_fnia_hofbrownstd2_230803.jpg
DTR’s block sets up Felton TD at 2023 HOF Game
nbc_fnia_wareintv_230803.jpg
Ware talks time with Cowboys, Broncos at HOF Game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

August First Baseman Rankings

  
Published August 4, 2023 04:16 AM
MLB: Texas Rangers at New York Yankees

Jun 24, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Jake Bauers (61) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.

Click to see other August rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Every season is draft season. Dominate your football, basketball and baseball drafts with the Rotoworld Draft Guide Bundle. Get all 3 draft guides for one low price of $44.99 and save an additional 10% when using code BUNDLE10 at checkout. Click here to buy now!

First Baseman Rankings

AugFirst BasemenTeam2023July
1 DHShohei Ohtani Angels1 DH1 DH
1Freddie Freeman Dodgers21
2Matt Olson Braves33
3Vladimir Guerrero Jr.Blue Jays12
4Paul Goldschmidt Cardinals55
5Pete Alonso Mets44
6Bryce Harper Phillies2 DH2 DH
7Nathaniel Lowe Rangers66
8Yandy Diaz Raysn/a7
9Cody Bellinger Cubsn/a17
10Luis Arraez Marlins158
2 DHJ.D. Martinez Dodgers3 DH3 DH
11Christian Walker Diamondbacks259
12Josh Naylor Guardians2019
13Justin Turner Red Soxn/a23
14Ryan Mountcastle Orioles1013
15Anthony Santander Oriolesn/a14
16Isaac Paredes Rays3216
17Spencer Steer Redsn/a11
18Hunter Renfroe Angelsn/an/a
19Alec Bohm Philliesn/a20
20Triston Casas Red Sox2232
21Andrew VaughnWhite Sox1215
22Josh BellMarlins1424
23Nolan Jones Rockiesn/a18
24C.J. Cron Angels912
25Jose Abreu Astros726
26Joey Votto Reds3527
27Ty France Mariners1921
28Christian Encarnacion-Strand Redsn/an/a
29Spencer Torkelson Tigers2741
30Brandon Drury Angels3029
31Jake Burger Marlinsn/an/a
32Seth Brown Athletics2637
33Jake Cronenworth Padres2128
34Jake BauersYankeesNR56
35Rowdy Tellez Brewers1822
36Joey Meneses Nationals2338
37Luke Raley Raysn/a31
38Alex Kirilloff Twinsn/a30
39DJ LeMahieu Yankees2433
40Wilmer Flores Giants3966
41LaMonte Wade Jr. Giants4134
42Mark Vientos Mets15 DH51
43Ryan O’Hearn Orioles20 DHNR
44Anthony Rizzo Yankees1310
45Harold Ramirez Rays3842
46Mike Moustakas Angels4549
47Alec Burleson Cardinalsn/an/a
48Carlos Santana Brewers4453
49Elehuris Montero Rockiesn/a69
50Jordan DiazAthleticsn/an/a
51Brandon Belt Blue Jays3752
52Joey Gallo Twinsn/a39
53Nick Pratto Royals5635
54Ryan Noda Athletics4943
55Gabriel Arias Guardiansn/aNR
56Tyler Stephenson Redsn/a40
57Matt Mervis Cubs4045
58Jason Heyward Dodgersn/an/a
59Mark Canha Brewersn/a60
60Garrett Cooper Padres3346
61Michael Toglia Rockiesn/aNR
62Dominic Smith Nationals3662
63Ji-Man ChoiPadres50NR
64Alfonso Rivas PiratesNRNR
65Miguel Vargas Dodgers1125
66Mike Ford MarinersNRNR
67Harold Castro Rockies2950
68Emmanuel Rivera Diamondbacksn/a54
69Ramon Urias Oriolesn/a58
70Donovan Solano Twins5363

Dropping off: Brendan Donovan (36th), Darick Hall (44th), Wil Myers (47th), Jose Miranda (48th), Nelson Cruz (DH 4th), Trey Mancini (55th), Jared Walsh (57th), Matt Carpenter (59th)

  • It seemed pretty clear that Anthony Rizzo’s struggles had something to do with the head injury he suffered in an awkward collision with Fernando Tatis Jr. back in May, something the Yankees finally acknowledged Thursday in placing him on the IL with concussion symptoms. Jake Bauers was already moving up the rankings anyway, but he jumped a few more places with the news. He still figures to sit against lefties, so he’s not a very good option in shallow leagues. He’s been a nice surprise, though.
  • I was hoping the Rays would trade Jonathan Aranda , not Kyle Manzardo . Aranda is batting .336/.446/.582 in Triple-A. He came in at .318/.394/.521 at the same level last season. At 25, he has absolutely nothing to prove in the minors. Unfortunately, there’s just nowhere for him to play in Tampa Bay right now.
  • Manzardo, the top prospect acquired in the Aaron Civale trade with the Rays, doesn’t get a spot, even though the Guardians traded Josh Bell to the Marlins to clear room for him. That was more a move designed for next year, as the Guardians didn’t want Bell exercising his player option and cutting into their profits. Manzardo is expected to miss a few more weeks with a shoulder strain, and while it’s possible the Guardians could turn to him in September, it doesn’t seem all that likely. One big factor is that he doesn’t need to be added to the 40-man this winter. The Guardians are always dealing with 40-man-roster concerns.