August First Baseman Rankings

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.
First Baseman Rankings
|Aug
|First Basemen
|Team
|2023
|July
|1 DH
|Shohei Ohtani
|Angels
|1 DH
|1 DH
|1
|Freddie Freeman
|Dodgers
|2
|1
|2
|Matt Olson
|Braves
|3
|3
|3
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Blue Jays
|1
|2
|4
|Paul Goldschmidt
|Cardinals
|5
|5
|5
|Pete Alonso
|Mets
|4
|4
|6
|Bryce Harper
|Phillies
|2 DH
|2 DH
|7
|Nathaniel Lowe
|Rangers
|6
|6
|8
|Yandy Diaz
|Rays
|n/a
|7
|9
|Cody Bellinger
|Cubs
|n/a
|17
|10
|Luis Arraez
|Marlins
|15
|8
|2 DH
|J.D. Martinez
|Dodgers
|3 DH
|3 DH
|11
|Christian Walker
|Diamondbacks
|25
|9
|12
|Josh Naylor
|Guardians
|20
|19
|13
|Justin Turner
|Red Sox
|n/a
|23
|14
|Ryan Mountcastle
|Orioles
|10
|13
|15
|Anthony Santander
|Orioles
|n/a
|14
|16
|Isaac Paredes
|Rays
|32
|16
|17
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|n/a
|11
|18
|Hunter Renfroe
|Angels
|n/a
|n/a
|19
|Alec Bohm
|Phillies
|n/a
|20
|20
|Triston Casas
|Red Sox
|22
|32
|21
|Andrew Vaughn
|White Sox
|12
|15
|22
|Josh Bell
|Marlins
|14
|24
|23
|Nolan Jones
|Rockies
|n/a
|18
|24
|C.J. Cron
|Angels
|9
|12
|25
|Jose Abreu
|Astros
|7
|26
|26
|Joey Votto
|Reds
|35
|27
|27
|Ty France
|Mariners
|19
|21
|28
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|Reds
|n/a
|n/a
|29
|Spencer Torkelson
|Tigers
|27
|41
|30
|Brandon Drury
|Angels
|30
|29
|31
|Jake Burger
|Marlins
|n/a
|n/a
|32
|Seth Brown
|Athletics
|26
|37
|33
|Jake Cronenworth
|Padres
|21
|28
|34
|Jake Bauers
|Yankees
|NR
|56
|35
|Rowdy Tellez
|Brewers
|18
|22
|36
|Joey Meneses
|Nationals
|23
|38
|37
|Luke Raley
|Rays
|n/a
|31
|38
|Alex Kirilloff
|Twins
|n/a
|30
|39
|DJ LeMahieu
|Yankees
|24
|33
|40
|Wilmer Flores
|Giants
|39
|66
|41
|LaMonte Wade Jr.
|Giants
|41
|34
|42
|Mark Vientos
|Mets
|15 DH
|51
|43
|Ryan O’Hearn
|Orioles
|20 DH
|NR
|44
|Anthony Rizzo
|Yankees
|13
|10
|45
|Harold Ramirez
|Rays
|38
|42
|46
|Mike Moustakas
|Angels
|45
|49
|47
|Alec Burleson
|Cardinals
|n/a
|n/a
|48
|Carlos Santana
|Brewers
|44
|53
|49
|Elehuris Montero
|Rockies
|n/a
|69
|50
|Jordan Diaz
|Athletics
|n/a
|n/a
|51
|Brandon Belt
|Blue Jays
|37
|52
|52
|Joey Gallo
|Twins
|n/a
|39
|53
|Nick Pratto
|Royals
|56
|35
|54
|Ryan Noda
|Athletics
|49
|43
|55
|Gabriel Arias
|Guardians
|n/a
|NR
|56
|Tyler Stephenson
|Reds
|n/a
|40
|57
|Matt Mervis
|Cubs
|40
|45
|58
|Jason Heyward
|Dodgers
|n/a
|n/a
|59
|Mark Canha
|Brewers
|n/a
|60
|60
|Garrett Cooper
|Padres
|33
|46
|61
|Michael Toglia
|Rockies
|n/a
|NR
|62
|Dominic Smith
|Nationals
|36
|62
|63
|Ji-Man Choi
|Padres
|50
|NR
|64
|Alfonso Rivas
|Pirates
|NR
|NR
|65
|Miguel Vargas
|Dodgers
|11
|25
|66
|Mike Ford
|Mariners
|NR
|NR
|67
|Harold Castro
|Rockies
|29
|50
|68
|Emmanuel Rivera
|Diamondbacks
|n/a
|54
|69
|Ramon Urias
|Orioles
|n/a
|58
|70
|Donovan Solano
|Twins
|53
|63
Dropping off: Brendan Donovan (36th), Darick Hall (44th), Wil Myers (47th), Jose Miranda (48th), Nelson Cruz (DH 4th), Trey Mancini (55th), Jared Walsh (57th), Matt Carpenter (59th)
- It seemed pretty clear that Anthony Rizzo’s struggles had something to do with the head injury he suffered in an awkward collision with Fernando Tatis Jr. back in May, something the Yankees finally acknowledged Thursday in placing him on the IL with concussion symptoms. Jake Bauers was already moving up the rankings anyway, but he jumped a few more places with the news. He still figures to sit against lefties, so he’s not a very good option in shallow leagues. He’s been a nice surprise, though.
- I was hoping the Rays would trade Jonathan Aranda , not Kyle Manzardo . Aranda is batting .336/.446/.582 in Triple-A. He came in at .318/.394/.521 at the same level last season. At 25, he has absolutely nothing to prove in the minors. Unfortunately, there’s just nowhere for him to play in Tampa Bay right now.
- Manzardo, the top prospect acquired in the Aaron Civale trade with the Rays, doesn’t get a spot, even though the Guardians traded Josh Bell to the Marlins to clear room for him. That was more a move designed for next year, as the Guardians didn’t want Bell exercising his player option and cutting into their profits. Manzardo is expected to miss a few more weeks with a shoulder strain, and while it’s possible the Guardians could turn to him in September, it doesn’t seem all that likely. One big factor is that he doesn’t need to be added to the 40-man this winter. The Guardians are always dealing with 40-man-roster concerns.