August First Baseman Rankings

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.

Click to see other August rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Every season is draft season. Dominate your football, basketball and baseball drafts with the Rotoworld Draft Guide Bundle. Get all 3 draft guides for one low price of $44.99 and save an additional 10% when using code BUNDLE10 at checkout. Click here to buy now!

First Baseman Rankings

Dropping off: Brendan Donovan (36th), Darick Hall (44th), Wil Myers (47th), Jose Miranda (48th), Nelson Cruz (DH 4th), Trey Mancini (55th), Jared Walsh (57th), Matt Carpenter (59th)