NASCAR Xfinity Series New Holland 250
Friday NASCAR schedule at Michigan International Speedway
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Atlanta Braves
August Top 300 Overall
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Philadelphia Phillies
August Outfielder Rankings

NASCAR Xfinity Series New Holland 250
Friday NASCAR schedule at Michigan International Speedway
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Atlanta Braves
August Top 300 Overall
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Philadelphia Phillies
August Outfielder Rankings

August Reliever Rankings

  
Published August 4, 2023 04:21 AM
Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.

Click to see other August rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Relief pitcher rankings

AugRelieversTeam2023July
1Felix Bautista Orioles113
2Josh HaderPadres21
3Camilo Doval Giants32
4Emmanuel Clase Guardians14
5Devin Williams Brewers45
6Kenley JansenRed Sox68
7Raisel Iglesias Braves912
8Alexis Diaz Reds199
9Jhoan Duran Twins157
10David BednarPirates1310
11David RobertsonMarlins1613
12Clay Holmes Yankees815
13Andres Munoz Mariners1030
14Carlos Estevez Angels4214
15Ryan Pressly Astros1211
16Adbert Alzolay Cubs4119
17Pete Fairbanks Rays1416
18Jordan Romano Blue Jays76
19Paul SewaldDiamondbacks2620
20Craig Kimbrel Phillies2217
21Kyle Finnegan Nationals2731
22Evan Phillips Dodgers1818
23Will Smith Rangers7522
24Gregory Santos White SoxNRNR
25Jason FoleyTigers9740
26Ryan Helsley Cardinals528
27Justin Lawrence RockiesNR35
28Alex Lange Tigers2025
29Adam OttavinoMets5548
30Matt BrashMariners8351
31Aroldis Chapman Rangers3833
32Carlos Hernandez Royals183 SPNR
33Seranthony Dominguez Phillies3773
34Jordan HicksBlue JaysNR26
35Giovanny Gallegos Cardinals4038
36Jason Adam Rays2329
37Trevor May Athletics2845
38Griffin Jax Twins4539
39Michael King Yankees4432
40Bryan Abreu Astros4343
41Brooks RaleyMets98NR
42Brusdar Graterol Dodgers3650
43Hunter Harvey Nationals9536
44Aaron BummerWhite Sox68NR
45Hector Neris Astros6052
46Joel Payamps BrewersNRNR
47A.J. Minter Braves2942
48Lucas Sims Reds9355
49Gregory Soto PhilliesNRNR
50Tanner Scott MarlinsNR78
51Colin Poche Rays8856
52Mark LeiterCubsNR47
53Erik Swanson Blue Jays5149
54Chris Martin Red Sox11165
55Nick Sandlin GuardiansNRNR
56Joe Kelly DodgersNR63
57Reynaldo Lopez Angels35NR
58Colin Holderman PiratesNR76
59Kevin Ginkel Diamondbacks71NR
60Yennier Cano OriolesNR58
61Trevor Stephan Guardians4653
62Andre Pallante Cardinals139 SPNR
63Dylan ColemanRoyalsNRNR
64Tyler Rogers GiantsNR69
65Scott Barlow Padres2123
66Taylor Rogers Giants5370
67Lucas Erceg AthleticsNR72
68Drew Smith MetsNRNR
69Jose Alvarado Phillies8141
70Robert Suarez Padres61NR
71Dauri Moreta PiratesNRNR
72Steven Wilson Padres11262
73Carmen Mlodzinski PiratesNRNR
74Beau Brieske Tigers72NR
75Daniel Bard Rockies2574

Dropping off: Scott McGough (21st), A.J. Puk (24th), Liam Hendricks (27th), Daniel Hudson (34th), Kendall Graveman (37th), Andrew Chafin (44th), Dylan Floro (46th), Josh Sborz (54th), Miguel Castro (57th), Michael Fulmer (59th), Jorge López (60th)

  • Like almost always, the reliever rankings are the ones most altered by the trade deadline. Still, there weren’t any big surprises this time around and nothing as consequential as last year’s trade Braves-Angels trade, when Atlanta, already possessing Kenley Jansen , acquired Raisel Iglesias to serve as a setup man. This year was a letdown in comparison, with Josh Hader , Emmanuel Clase and David Bednar all staying put.
  • Arguably the best reliever to move was David Robertson , and he’s a bit better of a bet for saves in Miami than he was while occasionally being used in the eighth inning in New York. That move would seem to leave Adam Ottavino as the favorite for saves on the Mets, though Brooks Raley will probably get a few chances, too.
  • The Paul Sewald trade cleared the deck for Andrés Muñoz in Seattle, and it was tempting to slide Muñoz into the top 10. Still, durability is an issue there, and he might not get all of the Mariners’ save opportunities. I’ve moved Matt Brash up to 30th.
  • Gregory Santos and Carlos Hernández are the last men standing in the White Sox and Royals’ respective bullpens. I feel a bit more confident in Santos, though Aaron Bummer could sneak in and get a few chances there. I was looking at Jonathan Heasley as a sleeper in Kansas City, but the big velocity spike he experienced immediately after moving to the pen hasn’t held up. Dylan Coleman is the second Royals reliever on the list.
  • The Tigers should have swapped in Jason Foley for Alex Lange in June, and there’s still ample reason for them to make the switch now. They haven’t done so, but I’m ranking Foley a little ahead of Lange anyway.