August Reliever Rankings

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.
Click to see other August rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Every season is draft season. Dominate your football, basketball and baseball drafts with the Rotoworld Draft Guide Bundle. Get all 3 draft guides for one low price of $44.99 and save an additional 10% when using code BUNDLE10 at checkout. Click here to buy now!
Relief pitcher rankings
|Aug
|Relievers
|Team
|2023
|July
|1
|Felix Bautista
|Orioles
|11
|3
|2
|Josh Hader
|Padres
|2
|1
|3
|Camilo Doval
|Giants
|3
|2
|4
|Emmanuel Clase
|Guardians
|1
|4
|5
|Devin Williams
|Brewers
|4
|5
|6
|Kenley Jansen
|Red Sox
|6
|8
|7
|Raisel Iglesias
|Braves
|9
|12
|8
|Alexis Diaz
|Reds
|19
|9
|9
|Jhoan Duran
|Twins
|15
|7
|10
|David Bednar
|Pirates
|13
|10
|11
|David Robertson
|Marlins
|16
|13
|12
|Clay Holmes
|Yankees
|8
|15
|13
|Andres Munoz
|Mariners
|10
|30
|14
|Carlos Estevez
|Angels
|42
|14
|15
|Ryan Pressly
|Astros
|12
|11
|16
|Adbert Alzolay
|Cubs
|41
|19
|17
|Pete Fairbanks
|Rays
|14
|16
|18
|Jordan Romano
|Blue Jays
|7
|6
|19
|Paul Sewald
|Diamondbacks
|26
|20
|20
|Craig Kimbrel
|Phillies
|22
|17
|21
|Kyle Finnegan
|Nationals
|27
|31
|22
|Evan Phillips
|Dodgers
|18
|18
|23
|Will Smith
|Rangers
|75
|22
|24
|Gregory Santos
|White Sox
|NR
|NR
|25
|Jason Foley
|Tigers
|97
|40
|26
|Ryan Helsley
|Cardinals
|5
|28
|27
|Justin Lawrence
|Rockies
|NR
|35
|28
|Alex Lange
|Tigers
|20
|25
|29
|Adam Ottavino
|Mets
|55
|48
|30
|Matt Brash
|Mariners
|83
|51
|31
|Aroldis Chapman
|Rangers
|38
|33
|32
|Carlos Hernandez
|Royals
|183 SP
|NR
|33
|Seranthony Dominguez
|Phillies
|37
|73
|34
|Jordan Hicks
|Blue Jays
|NR
|26
|35
|Giovanny Gallegos
|Cardinals
|40
|38
|36
|Jason Adam
|Rays
|23
|29
|37
|Trevor May
|Athletics
|28
|45
|38
|Griffin Jax
|Twins
|45
|39
|39
|Michael King
|Yankees
|44
|32
|40
|Bryan Abreu
|Astros
|43
|43
|41
|Brooks Raley
|Mets
|98
|NR
|42
|Brusdar Graterol
|Dodgers
|36
|50
|43
|Hunter Harvey
|Nationals
|95
|36
|44
|Aaron Bummer
|White Sox
|68
|NR
|45
|Hector Neris
|Astros
|60
|52
|46
|Joel Payamps
|Brewers
|NR
|NR
|47
|A.J. Minter
|Braves
|29
|42
|48
|Lucas Sims
|Reds
|93
|55
|49
|Gregory Soto
|Phillies
|NR
|NR
|50
|Tanner Scott
|Marlins
|NR
|78
|51
|Colin Poche
|Rays
|88
|56
|52
|Mark Leiter
|Cubs
|NR
|47
|53
|Erik Swanson
|Blue Jays
|51
|49
|54
|Chris Martin
|Red Sox
|111
|65
|55
|Nick Sandlin
|Guardians
|NR
|NR
|56
|Joe Kelly
|Dodgers
|NR
|63
|57
|Reynaldo Lopez
|Angels
|35
|NR
|58
|Colin Holderman
|Pirates
|NR
|76
|59
|Kevin Ginkel
|Diamondbacks
|71
|NR
|60
|Yennier Cano
|Orioles
|NR
|58
|61
|Trevor Stephan
|Guardians
|46
|53
|62
|Andre Pallante
|Cardinals
|139 SP
|NR
|63
|Dylan Coleman
|Royals
|NR
|NR
|64
|Tyler Rogers
|Giants
|NR
|69
|65
|Scott Barlow
|Padres
|21
|23
|66
|Taylor Rogers
|Giants
|53
|70
|67
|Lucas Erceg
|Athletics
|NR
|72
|68
|Drew Smith
|Mets
|NR
|NR
|69
|Jose Alvarado
|Phillies
|81
|41
|70
|Robert Suarez
|Padres
|61
|NR
|71
|Dauri Moreta
|Pirates
|NR
|NR
|72
|Steven Wilson
|Padres
|112
|62
|73
|Carmen Mlodzinski
|Pirates
|NR
|NR
|74
|Beau Brieske
|Tigers
|72
|NR
|75
|Daniel Bard
|Rockies
|25
|74
Dropping off: Scott McGough (21st), A.J. Puk (24th), Liam Hendricks (27th), Daniel Hudson (34th), Kendall Graveman (37th), Andrew Chafin (44th), Dylan Floro (46th), Josh Sborz (54th), Miguel Castro (57th), Michael Fulmer (59th), Jorge López (60th)
- Like almost always, the reliever rankings are the ones most altered by the trade deadline. Still, there weren’t any big surprises this time around and nothing as consequential as last year’s trade Braves-Angels trade, when Atlanta, already possessing Kenley Jansen , acquired Raisel Iglesias to serve as a setup man. This year was a letdown in comparison, with Josh Hader , Emmanuel Clase and David Bednar all staying put.
- Arguably the best reliever to move was David Robertson , and he’s a bit better of a bet for saves in Miami than he was while occasionally being used in the eighth inning in New York. That move would seem to leave Adam Ottavino as the favorite for saves on the Mets, though Brooks Raley will probably get a few chances, too.
- The Paul Sewald trade cleared the deck for Andrés Muñoz in Seattle, and it was tempting to slide Muñoz into the top 10. Still, durability is an issue there, and he might not get all of the Mariners’ save opportunities. I’ve moved Matt Brash up to 30th.
- Gregory Santos and Carlos Hernández are the last men standing in the White Sox and Royals’ respective bullpens. I feel a bit more confident in Santos, though Aaron Bummer could sneak in and get a few chances there. I was looking at Jonathan Heasley as a sleeper in Kansas City, but the big velocity spike he experienced immediately after moving to the pen hasn’t held up. Dylan Coleman is the second Royals reliever on the list.
- The Tigers should have swapped in Jason Foley for Alex Lange in June, and there’s still ample reason for them to make the switch now. They haven’t done so, but I’m ranking Foley a little ahead of Lange anyway.