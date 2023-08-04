August Reliever Rankings

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.

Click to see other August rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Every season is draft season. Dominate your football, basketball and baseball drafts with the Rotoworld Draft Guide Bundle. Get all 3 draft guides for one low price of $44.99 and save an additional 10% when using code BUNDLE10 at checkout. Click here to buy now!

Relief pitcher rankings

Dropping off: Scott McGough (21st), A.J. Puk (24th), Liam Hendricks (27th), Daniel Hudson (34th), Kendall Graveman (37th), Andrew Chafin (44th), Dylan Floro (46th), Josh Sborz (54th), Miguel Castro (57th), Michael Fulmer (59th), Jorge López (60th)