August Outfielder Rankings

  
Published August 4, 2023 04:20 AM
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Philadelphia Phillies

Jul 19, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) hits an RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.

Click to see other August rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Outfielder rankings

AugOutfieldersTeam2023July
1Ronald Acuna Jr. Braves11
2Fernando Tatis Jr.Padres73
3Aaron Judge Yankees311
4Kyle Tucker Astros55
5Corbin CarrollDiamondbacks142
6Yordan Alvarez Astros410
7Julio Rodriguez Mariners24
8Juan Soto Padres66
9Mookie Betts Dodgers108
10Christian Yelich Brewers2114
11Luis Robert Jr. White Sox1112
12Adolis Garcia Rangers2613
13Randy Arozarena Rays139
14Michael Harris Braves915
15Mike Trout Angels87
16Starling Marte Mets1817
17Alex Verdugo Red Sox2418
18Whit Merrifield Blue Jays6249
19Cedric Mullins Orioles1916
20Eloy Jimenez White Sox1224
21Jazz ChisholmMarlinsn/a20
22George Springer Blue Jays1719
23Nick Castellanos Phillies2922
24Cody BellingerCubs7946
25Masataka Yoshida Red Sox4630
26Jarren Duran Red Sox12072
27Bryan Reynolds Pirates3021
28Esteury Ruiz Athletics3323
29Kyle Schwarber Phillies2727
30Byron Buxton Twins1628
31Ian Happ Cubs3225
32Jake McCarthy Diamondbacks2834
33Tyler O’Neill Cardinals1582
34Teoscar Hernandez Mariners2329
35Lane Thomas Nationals7132
36Christopher Morel Cubs8644
37Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Diamondbacks3433
38Jorge Soler Marlins10135
39Tommy Edman Cardinalsn/a40
40Josh Lowe Rays6331
41Brandon Nimmo Mets4436
42Anthony Santander Orioles4241
43Riley Greene Tigers4168
44Spencer Steer Redsn/a38
45Steven Kwan Guardians2537
46Hunter Renfroe Angels3652
47Lars Nootbaar Cardinals5751
48Chas McCormick Astros90112
49Daulton Varsho Blue Jays2026
50Jordan WalkerCardinalsn/a45
51Giancarlo Stanton Yankees3756
52Andrew Vaughn White Sox3842
53Austin Hays Orioles9247
54Nolan Jones Rockies7850
55Jose Siri Rays5158
56Bryan De La Cruz Marlins4053
57Marcell Ozuna Braves5060
58Seiya Suzuki Cubs3948
59Harrison Bader Yankees5357
60Jake Fraley Reds7375
61Matt Vierling Tigers5659
62Michael Conforto Giants8162
63Brandon Marsh Phillies6073
64Will Benson Reds10093
65James Outman Dodgers8070
66Andrew Benintendi White Sox4355
67Joc Pederson Giants6767
68Leody Taveras Rangers6864
69Kris Bryant Rockies3154
70Mickey Moniak AngelsNR87
71Seth Brown Athletics6691
72Eddie Rosario Braves5466
73Trent Grisham Padres8290
74TJ Friedl Reds9478
75Jake Bauers YankeesNR150
76Andrew McCutchenPirates12369
77Joey Meneses Nationals5295
78Luke Raley Rays17877
79Jack Suwinski Pirates13588
80Luis Matos GiantsNR80
81Jeff McNeil Mets5563
82MJ Melendez Royals4976
83Randal Grichuk Angels115108
84Max Kepler Twins84101
85Alek Thomas Diamondbacks6194
86Charlie Blackmon Rockies9683
87Alex Kirilloff Twins6471
88Ezequiel Duran Rangersn/a61
89Willi Castro TwinsNR119
90Adam DuvallRed Sox9592
91LaMonte Wade Jr. Giants12486
92Cade Marlowe Mariners185NR
93Dylan Carlson Cardinals11665
94Kerry Carpenter Tigers141121
95Sal Frelick Brewers107144
96Dylan Moore Mariners104116
97Ryan O’Hearn Oriolesn/aNR
98Mike TauchmanCubsNR113
99Brenton Doyle Rockies189111
100Harold Ramirez Rays10298
101Drew WatersRoyals112117
102Avisail Garcia Marlins75131
103Edward Olivares Royals5981
104Nick Senzel Reds76100
105Michael Brantley Astros7799
106Michael A. Taylor Twins152104
107Joey Wiemer Brewers13774
108Alec Burleson Cardinals106149
109Samad TaylorRoyalsn/an/a
110Jesus Sanchez Marlins122109
111Oscar GonzalezGuardians45NR
112Heston Kjerstad OriolesNRNR
113Tommy Pham Diamondbacks133105
114Matt Wallner TwinsNRNR
115Alex Call Nationals170NR
116Akil Baddoo Tigers144114
117Kyle Isbel Royals87133
118Patrick Wisdom Cubsn/a115
119Jurickson Profar Rockies4879
120Zach McKinstry Tigersn/a110
121Brent Rooker Athletics21097
122Ramon Laureano Athletics72134
123Joey Gallo Twins8896
124Henry DavisPiratesn/a135
125Nick PrattoRoyalsn/a89
126Stone Garrett Nationals98127
127Dominic Canzone MarinersNR164
128Ryan Noda Athleticsn/a107
129Gabriel Arias Guardiansn/aNR
130Myles Straw Guardians83102
131Mitch Haniger Giants58160
132Ji Hwan Bae Pirates127106
133Blake Rutherford NationalsNRNR
134Mike Yastrzemski Giants89118
135Jason Heyward DodgersNR138
136Oscar ColasWhite Sox114NR
137Manuel Margot Rays85126
138Brian Anderson Brewers9384
139David Peralta Dodgers111128
140Aaron Hicks Orioles154120
141Adam FrazierOrioles142139
142Chris TaylorDodgers103137
143Austin Slater Giants117140
144Mark Canha Brewers118154
145Jarred Kelenic Mariners6939
146Josh Palacios PiratesNR129
147Andy Ibanez Tigersn/a146
148Luis Rengifo Angelsn/aNR
149Colton Cowser OriolesNR125
150Kevin Kiermaier Blue Jays147147
151Trevor Larnach Twins159124
152Travis Jankowski RangersNR169
153Michael Toglia Rockies196NR
154Will Brennan Guardians109141
155Johan Rojas Phillies175NR
156Nelson Velazquez Royals160157
157Stuart Fairchild Reds131167
158JJ Bleday AthleticsNRNR
159Jake Meyers Astros140NR
160Dairon Blanco Royals172145
161Rafael Ortega Mets163NR
162Victor Robles Nationals134143
163Harold Castro Rockiesn/a132
164Billy McKinney YankeesNR103
165Davis SchneiderBlue JaysNRNR
166DJ Stewart MetsNRNR
167Corey Julks Astros165168
168Justyn-Henry Malloy TigersNRNR
169Jordyn Adams AngelsNRNR
170Jake Cave Phillies179165
171Tyrone Taylor Brewers125142
172Miguel Andujar Pirates199NR
173Tony Kemp Athletics198NR
174Preston Tucker PadresNR175
175Austin Meadows Tigers91158

Dropping off: Taylor Ward (43rd), Brandon Donovan (85th), Derek Hill (122nd), Wil Myers (123rd), Jesse Winker (130th), Jonny DeLuca (136th), Trey Mancini (148th), Jo Adell (151st), Rougned Odor (152nd), Tucupita Marcano (153rd), Franmil Reyes (155th)

  • I feel like Seiya Suzuki will immediately take a step forward if I ever give up on him completely, but at this point, it’s not clear that he belongs in the Cubs lineup against right-handers. Maybe if he were better defensively and on the basepaths. The Cubs have the newly acquired Jeimer Candelario seeing time at first right now, they could also call up Matt Mervis to play against right-handers and go with Cody Bellinger in center and Mike Tauchman in right in those situations. They’re not lacking options.
  • The Royals will have to spend the next two months trying to figure out which of Drew Waters , Kyle Isbel, MJ Melendez, Nick Pratto , Edward Olivares and the newly acquired Nelson Velázquez belong in the outfield picture for the start of 2024. Everyone in the group will have options, so it’s not like any permanent decisions have to be made. Still, it would be nice to narrow things down a bit, particularly if the team wants to sign a veteran outfielder in free agency. I liked what I saw of Velázquez with the Cubs last year, but he was disappointing in Triple-A prior to this week’s trade, hitting .253/.333/.469 with a 29% strikeout rate for Iowa. It still seems like the Royals will have to give him a chance in the coming weeks, which would make things tougher on Waters and Isbel. I’ve been waiting all year for Melendez’s excellent exit velocity numbers to begin to pay bigger dividends, but it just hasn’t happened. Plus, his strikeout rate, which came in at 24.5% as a rookie, is up to 28.8% now. Unfortunately, he’s hitting like a catcher while no longer seeing any time at the position. Barring a big change from the Royals, he won’t qualify there in 20-game leagues next year; he’s played the position just 10 times.
  • I’m guessing the Blue Jays don’t have big immediate plans for David Schneider , but the 24-year-old is fairly interesting. He’s capable of playing three infield spots (not so much shortstop) and the outfield corners, and he was hitting .275/.416/.553 with 21 homers for Triple-A Buffalo. I assume he’ll see time in left field against lefties. There’s a case for simply giving him Daulton Varsho’s job, but Varsho is so good defensively and still might have a hot streak in him here at some point.