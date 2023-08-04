August Outfielder Rankings

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.
Click to see other August rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Every season is draft season. Dominate your football, basketball and baseball drafts with the Rotoworld Draft Guide Bundle. Get all 3 draft guides for one low price of $44.99 and save an additional 10% when using code BUNDLE10 at checkout. Click here to buy now!
Outfielder rankings
|Aug
|Outfielders
|Team
|2023
|July
|1
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|Braves
|1
|1
|2
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|Padres
|7
|3
|3
|Aaron Judge
|Yankees
|3
|11
|4
|Kyle Tucker
|Astros
|5
|5
|5
|Corbin Carroll
|Diamondbacks
|14
|2
|6
|Yordan Alvarez
|Astros
|4
|10
|7
|Julio Rodriguez
|Mariners
|2
|4
|8
|Juan Soto
|Padres
|6
|6
|9
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|10
|8
|10
|Christian Yelich
|Brewers
|21
|14
|11
|Luis Robert Jr.
|White Sox
|11
|12
|12
|Adolis Garcia
|Rangers
|26
|13
|13
|Randy Arozarena
|Rays
|13
|9
|14
|Michael Harris
|Braves
|9
|15
|15
|Mike Trout
|Angels
|8
|7
|16
|Starling Marte
|Mets
|18
|17
|17
|Alex Verdugo
|Red Sox
|24
|18
|18
|Whit Merrifield
|Blue Jays
|62
|49
|19
|Cedric Mullins
|Orioles
|19
|16
|20
|Eloy Jimenez
|White Sox
|12
|24
|21
|Jazz Chisholm
|Marlins
|n/a
|20
|22
|George Springer
|Blue Jays
|17
|19
|23
|Nick Castellanos
|Phillies
|29
|22
|24
|Cody Bellinger
|Cubs
|79
|46
|25
|Masataka Yoshida
|Red Sox
|46
|30
|26
|Jarren Duran
|Red Sox
|120
|72
|27
|Bryan Reynolds
|Pirates
|30
|21
|28
|Esteury Ruiz
|Athletics
|33
|23
|29
|Kyle Schwarber
|Phillies
|27
|27
|30
|Byron Buxton
|Twins
|16
|28
|31
|Ian Happ
|Cubs
|32
|25
|32
|Jake McCarthy
|Diamondbacks
|28
|34
|33
|Tyler O’Neill
|Cardinals
|15
|82
|34
|Teoscar Hernandez
|Mariners
|23
|29
|35
|Lane Thomas
|Nationals
|71
|32
|36
|Christopher Morel
|Cubs
|86
|44
|37
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|Diamondbacks
|34
|33
|38
|Jorge Soler
|Marlins
|101
|35
|39
|Tommy Edman
|Cardinals
|n/a
|40
|40
|Josh Lowe
|Rays
|63
|31
|41
|Brandon Nimmo
|Mets
|44
|36
|42
|Anthony Santander
|Orioles
|42
|41
|43
|Riley Greene
|Tigers
|41
|68
|44
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|n/a
|38
|45
|Steven Kwan
|Guardians
|25
|37
|46
|Hunter Renfroe
|Angels
|36
|52
|47
|Lars Nootbaar
|Cardinals
|57
|51
|48
|Chas McCormick
|Astros
|90
|112
|49
|Daulton Varsho
|Blue Jays
|20
|26
|50
|Jordan Walker
|Cardinals
|n/a
|45
|51
|Giancarlo Stanton
|Yankees
|37
|56
|52
|Andrew Vaughn
|White Sox
|38
|42
|53
|Austin Hays
|Orioles
|92
|47
|54
|Nolan Jones
|Rockies
|78
|50
|55
|Jose Siri
|Rays
|51
|58
|56
|Bryan De La Cruz
|Marlins
|40
|53
|57
|Marcell Ozuna
|Braves
|50
|60
|58
|Seiya Suzuki
|Cubs
|39
|48
|59
|Harrison Bader
|Yankees
|53
|57
|60
|Jake Fraley
|Reds
|73
|75
|61
|Matt Vierling
|Tigers
|56
|59
|62
|Michael Conforto
|Giants
|81
|62
|63
|Brandon Marsh
|Phillies
|60
|73
|64
|Will Benson
|Reds
|100
|93
|65
|James Outman
|Dodgers
|80
|70
|66
|Andrew Benintendi
|White Sox
|43
|55
|67
|Joc Pederson
|Giants
|67
|67
|68
|Leody Taveras
|Rangers
|68
|64
|69
|Kris Bryant
|Rockies
|31
|54
|70
|Mickey Moniak
|Angels
|NR
|87
|71
|Seth Brown
|Athletics
|66
|91
|72
|Eddie Rosario
|Braves
|54
|66
|73
|Trent Grisham
|Padres
|82
|90
|74
|TJ Friedl
|Reds
|94
|78
|75
|Jake Bauers
|Yankees
|NR
|150
|76
|Andrew McCutchen
|Pirates
|123
|69
|77
|Joey Meneses
|Nationals
|52
|95
|78
|Luke Raley
|Rays
|178
|77
|79
|Jack Suwinski
|Pirates
|135
|88
|80
|Luis Matos
|Giants
|NR
|80
|81
|Jeff McNeil
|Mets
|55
|63
|82
|MJ Melendez
|Royals
|49
|76
|83
|Randal Grichuk
|Angels
|115
|108
|84
|Max Kepler
|Twins
|84
|101
|85
|Alek Thomas
|Diamondbacks
|61
|94
|86
|Charlie Blackmon
|Rockies
|96
|83
|87
|Alex Kirilloff
|Twins
|64
|71
|88
|Ezequiel Duran
|Rangers
|n/a
|61
|89
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|NR
|119
|90
|Adam Duvall
|Red Sox
|95
|92
|91
|LaMonte Wade Jr.
|Giants
|124
|86
|92
|Cade Marlowe
|Mariners
|185
|NR
|93
|Dylan Carlson
|Cardinals
|116
|65
|94
|Kerry Carpenter
|Tigers
|141
|121
|95
|Sal Frelick
|Brewers
|107
|144
|96
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|104
|116
|97
|Ryan O’Hearn
|Orioles
|n/a
|NR
|98
|Mike Tauchman
|Cubs
|NR
|113
|99
|Brenton Doyle
|Rockies
|189
|111
|100
|Harold Ramirez
|Rays
|102
|98
|101
|Drew Waters
|Royals
|112
|117
|102
|Avisail Garcia
|Marlins
|75
|131
|103
|Edward Olivares
|Royals
|59
|81
|104
|Nick Senzel
|Reds
|76
|100
|105
|Michael Brantley
|Astros
|77
|99
|106
|Michael A. Taylor
|Twins
|152
|104
|107
|Joey Wiemer
|Brewers
|137
|74
|108
|Alec Burleson
|Cardinals
|106
|149
|109
|Samad Taylor
|Royals
|n/a
|n/a
|110
|Jesus Sanchez
|Marlins
|122
|109
|111
|Oscar Gonzalez
|Guardians
|45
|NR
|112
|Heston Kjerstad
|Orioles
|NR
|NR
|113
|Tommy Pham
|Diamondbacks
|133
|105
|114
|Matt Wallner
|Twins
|NR
|NR
|115
|Alex Call
|Nationals
|170
|NR
|116
|Akil Baddoo
|Tigers
|144
|114
|117
|Kyle Isbel
|Royals
|87
|133
|118
|Patrick Wisdom
|Cubs
|n/a
|115
|119
|Jurickson Profar
|Rockies
|48
|79
|120
|Zach McKinstry
|Tigers
|n/a
|110
|121
|Brent Rooker
|Athletics
|210
|97
|122
|Ramon Laureano
|Athletics
|72
|134
|123
|Joey Gallo
|Twins
|88
|96
|124
|Henry Davis
|Pirates
|n/a
|135
|125
|Nick Pratto
|Royals
|n/a
|89
|126
|Stone Garrett
|Nationals
|98
|127
|127
|Dominic Canzone
|Mariners
|NR
|164
|128
|Ryan Noda
|Athletics
|n/a
|107
|129
|Gabriel Arias
|Guardians
|n/a
|NR
|130
|Myles Straw
|Guardians
|83
|102
|131
|Mitch Haniger
|Giants
|58
|160
|132
|Ji Hwan Bae
|Pirates
|127
|106
|133
|Blake Rutherford
|Nationals
|NR
|NR
|134
|Mike Yastrzemski
|Giants
|89
|118
|135
|Jason Heyward
|Dodgers
|NR
|138
|136
|Oscar Colas
|White Sox
|114
|NR
|137
|Manuel Margot
|Rays
|85
|126
|138
|Brian Anderson
|Brewers
|93
|84
|139
|David Peralta
|Dodgers
|111
|128
|140
|Aaron Hicks
|Orioles
|154
|120
|141
|Adam Frazier
|Orioles
|142
|139
|142
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|103
|137
|143
|Austin Slater
|Giants
|117
|140
|144
|Mark Canha
|Brewers
|118
|154
|145
|Jarred Kelenic
|Mariners
|69
|39
|146
|Josh Palacios
|Pirates
|NR
|129
|147
|Andy Ibanez
|Tigers
|n/a
|146
|148
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|n/a
|NR
|149
|Colton Cowser
|Orioles
|NR
|125
|150
|Kevin Kiermaier
|Blue Jays
|147
|147
|151
|Trevor Larnach
|Twins
|159
|124
|152
|Travis Jankowski
|Rangers
|NR
|169
|153
|Michael Toglia
|Rockies
|196
|NR
|154
|Will Brennan
|Guardians
|109
|141
|155
|Johan Rojas
|Phillies
|175
|NR
|156
|Nelson Velazquez
|Royals
|160
|157
|157
|Stuart Fairchild
|Reds
|131
|167
|158
|JJ Bleday
|Athletics
|NR
|NR
|159
|Jake Meyers
|Astros
|140
|NR
|160
|Dairon Blanco
|Royals
|172
|145
|161
|Rafael Ortega
|Mets
|163
|NR
|162
|Victor Robles
|Nationals
|134
|143
|163
|Harold Castro
|Rockies
|n/a
|132
|164
|Billy McKinney
|Yankees
|NR
|103
|165
|Davis Schneider
|Blue Jays
|NR
|NR
|166
|DJ Stewart
|Mets
|NR
|NR
|167
|Corey Julks
|Astros
|165
|168
|168
|Justyn-Henry Malloy
|Tigers
|NR
|NR
|169
|Jordyn Adams
|Angels
|NR
|NR
|170
|Jake Cave
|Phillies
|179
|165
|171
|Tyrone Taylor
|Brewers
|125
|142
|172
|Miguel Andujar
|Pirates
|199
|NR
|173
|Tony Kemp
|Athletics
|198
|NR
|174
|Preston Tucker
|Padres
|NR
|175
|175
|Austin Meadows
|Tigers
|91
|158
Dropping off: Taylor Ward (43rd), Brandon Donovan (85th), Derek Hill (122nd), Wil Myers (123rd), Jesse Winker (130th), Jonny DeLuca (136th), Trey Mancini (148th), Jo Adell (151st), Rougned Odor (152nd), Tucupita Marcano (153rd), Franmil Reyes (155th)
- I feel like Seiya Suzuki will immediately take a step forward if I ever give up on him completely, but at this point, it’s not clear that he belongs in the Cubs lineup against right-handers. Maybe if he were better defensively and on the basepaths. The Cubs have the newly acquired Jeimer Candelario seeing time at first right now, they could also call up Matt Mervis to play against right-handers and go with Cody Bellinger in center and Mike Tauchman in right in those situations. They’re not lacking options.
- The Royals will have to spend the next two months trying to figure out which of Drew Waters , Kyle Isbel, MJ Melendez, Nick Pratto , Edward Olivares and the newly acquired Nelson Velázquez belong in the outfield picture for the start of 2024. Everyone in the group will have options, so it’s not like any permanent decisions have to be made. Still, it would be nice to narrow things down a bit, particularly if the team wants to sign a veteran outfielder in free agency. I liked what I saw of Velázquez with the Cubs last year, but he was disappointing in Triple-A prior to this week’s trade, hitting .253/.333/.469 with a 29% strikeout rate for Iowa. It still seems like the Royals will have to give him a chance in the coming weeks, which would make things tougher on Waters and Isbel. I’ve been waiting all year for Melendez’s excellent exit velocity numbers to begin to pay bigger dividends, but it just hasn’t happened. Plus, his strikeout rate, which came in at 24.5% as a rookie, is up to 28.8% now. Unfortunately, he’s hitting like a catcher while no longer seeing any time at the position. Barring a big change from the Royals, he won’t qualify there in 20-game leagues next year; he’s played the position just 10 times.
- I’m guessing the Blue Jays don’t have big immediate plans for David Schneider , but the 24-year-old is fairly interesting. He’s capable of playing three infield spots (not so much shortstop) and the outfield corners, and he was hitting .275/.416/.553 with 21 homers for Triple-A Buffalo. I assume he’ll see time in left field against lefties. There’s a case for simply giving him Daulton Varsho’s job, but Varsho is so good defensively and still might have a hot streak in him here at some point.