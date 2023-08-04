August Third Baseman Rankings

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.
Click to see other August rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Third Baseman Rankings
|Aug
|Third Basemen
|Team
|2023
|July
|1
|Austin Riley
|Braves
|1
|2
|2
|Jose Ramirez
|Guardians
|2
|1
|3
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Royals
|3
|4
|4
|Rafael Devers
|Red Sox
|4
|3
|5
|Nolan Arenado
|Cardinals
|6
|5
|6
|Gunnar Henderson
|Orioles
|7
|6
|7
|Manny Machado
|Padres
|5
|9
|8
|Elly De La Cruz
|Reds
|n/a
|8
|9
|Ryan McMahon
|Rockies
|8
|7
|10
|Josh Jung
|Rangers
|17
|10
|11
|Yandy Diaz
|Rays
|26
|11
|12
|Alex Bregman
|Astros
|9
|12
|13
|Justin Turner
|Red Sox
|20
|21
|14
|Max Muncy
|Dodgers
|21
|14
|15
|Matt Chapman
|Blue Jays
|15
|15
|16
|Isaac Paredes
|Rays
|34
|16
|17
|Nolan Gorman
|Cardinals
|n/a
|18
|18
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|33
|13
|19
|Jordan Walker
|Cardinals
|10
|17
|20
|Alec Bohm
|Phillies
|13
|20
|21
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|22
|27
|22
|Jeimer Candelario
|Cubs
|43
|35
|23
|Ke’Bryan Hayes
|Pirates
|11
|19
|24
|Brett Baty
|Mets
|39
|22
|25
|Jorge Polanco
|Twins
|n/a
|n/a
|26
|J.D. Davis
|Giants
|38
|25
|27
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|Reds
|55
|41
|28
|Brandon Drury
|Angels
|31
|26
|29
|Jake Burger
|Marlins
|45
|34
|30
|Maikel Garcia
|Royals
|n/a
|30
|31
|Eugenio Suarez
|Mariners
|28
|36
|32
|Yoan Moncada
|White Sox
|18
|42
|33
|DJ LeMahieu
|Yankees
|16
|28
|34
|Ezequiel Duran
|Rangers
|58
|23
|35
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|n/a
|45
|36
|Wilmer Flores
|Giants
|41
|63
|37
|Josh Rojas
|Mariners
|19
|51
|38
|Royce Lewis
|Twins
|n/a
|29
|39
|Jordan Westburg
|Orioles
|n/a
|n/a
|40
|Mike Moustakas
|Angels
|46
|47
|41
|Jake Alu
|Nationals
|56
|NR
|42
|Nick Senzel
|Reds
|n/a
|37
|43
|Jean Segura
|n/a
|38
|44
|Elehuris Montero
|Rockies
|36
|67
|45
|Patrick Wisdom
|Cubs
|48
|43
|46
|Zach McKinstry
|Tigers
|65
|40
|47
|Luis Urias
|Red Sox
|25
|31
|48
|Anthony Rendon
|Angels
|12
|24
|49
|Gabriel Arias
|Guardians
|NR
|73
|50
|Jon Berti
|Marlins
|23
|44
|51
|Brian Anderson
|Brewers
|37
|32
|52
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|n/a
|50
|53
|Nick Madrigal
|Cubs
|n/a
|NR
|54
|Andy Ibanez
|Tigers
|NR
|55
|55
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|27
|NR
|56
|Andruw Monasterio
|Brewers
|n/a
|NR
|57
|Colt Keith
|Tigers
|NR
|58
|58
|Harold Castro
|Rockies
|29
|48
|59
|Emmanuel Rivera
|Diamondbacks
|67
|53
|60
|Casey Schmitt
|Giants
|NR
|49
|61
|Tyler Freeman
|Guardians
|NR
|NR
|62
|Ramon Urias
|Orioles
|35
|56
|63
|Jose Caballero
|Mariners
|n/a
|52
|64
|Donovan Solano
|Twins
|n/a
|60
|65
|Rodolfo Castro
|Phillies
|54
|59
|66
|Michael Busch
|Dodgers
|n/a
|62
|67
|Oswald Peraza
|Yankees
|n/a
|54
|68
|Jace Peterson
|Diamondbacks
|50
|NR
|69
|Jared Triolo
|Pirates
|NR
|74
|70
|Curtis Mead
|Rays
|42
|64
|71
|Joey Wendle
|Marlins
|44
|65
|72
|Jose Miranda
|Twins
|14
|46
|73
|Lenyn Sosa
|White Sox
|n/a
|NR
|74
|Edmundo Sosa
|Phillies
|52
|66
|75
|Evan Longoria
|Diamondbacks
|51
|68
Dropping off: Brendan Donovan (33rd), Josh Donaldson (39th), Taylor Walls (57th), Oswaldo Cabrera (69th), Brad Miller (70th)
- The White Sox-Marlins swapping a pair of Jakes – Burger for Eder – was the most interesting deal of the trade deadline. The White Sox weren’t looking to unload Burger, who won’t be eligible for free agency until after 2028, but they felt they couldn’t pass on the left-handed Eder’s potential as a starter. That’s probably a good call on their part, even though I like Burger as a solid regular for a few years. It’s just too bad for his fantasy value that Miami was the destination. He’ll keep hitting homers at a decent clip, but the borderline ones are going to be outs now. Even though his playing time was more in question in Chicago, I slid him down a few spots in the rankings after the deal.