August Third Baseman Rankings

  
Published August 4, 2023 04:17 AM
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves

Jul 29, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) singles against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.

Click to see other August rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Third Baseman Rankings

AugThird BasemenTeam2023July
1Austin Riley Braves12
2Jose Ramirez Guardians21
3Bobby Witt Jr. Royals34
4Rafael DeversRed Sox43
5Nolan Arenado Cardinals65
6Gunnar Henderson Orioles76
7Manny Machado Padres59
8Elly De La Cruz Redsn/a8
9Ryan McMahon Rockies87
10Josh Jung Rangers1710
11Yandy Diaz Rays2611
12Alex Bregman Astros912
13Justin Turner Red Sox2021
14Max Muncy Dodgers2114
15Matt Chapman Blue Jays1515
16Isaac Paredes Rays3416
17Nolan Gorman Cardinalsn/a18
18Spencer Steer Reds3313
19Jordan WalkerCardinals1017
20Alec Bohm Phillies1320
21Ha-Seong Kim Padres2227
22Jeimer Candelario Cubs4335
23Ke’Bryan Hayes Pirates1119
24Brett Baty Mets3922
25Jorge Polanco Twinsn/an/a
26J.D. Davis Giants3825
27Christian Encarnacion-Strand Reds5541
28Brandon Drury Angels3126
29Jake Burger Marlins4534
30Maikel Garcia Royalsn/a30
31Eugenio Suarez Mariners2836
32Yoan Moncada White Sox1842
33DJ LeMahieu Yankees1628
34Ezequiel Duran Rangers5823
35Willi Castro Twinsn/a45
36Wilmer Flores Giants4163
37Josh Rojas Mariners1951
38Royce Lewis Twinsn/a29
39Jordan Westburg Oriolesn/an/a
40Mike Moustakas Angels4647
41Jake Alu Nationals56NR
42Nick Senzel Redsn/a37
43Jean Segura n/a38
44Elehuris Montero Rockies3667
45Patrick Wisdom Cubs4843
46Zach McKinstry Tigers6540
47Luis Urias Red Sox2531
48Anthony Rendon Angels1224
49Gabriel Arias GuardiansNR73
50Jon Berti Marlins2344
51Brian Anderson Brewers3732
52Chris Taylor Dodgersn/a50
53Nick Madrigal Cubsn/aNR
54Andy Ibanez TigersNR55
55Luis Rengifo Angels27NR
56Andruw Monasterio Brewersn/aNR
57Colt Keith TigersNR58
58Harold Castro Rockies2948
59Emmanuel Rivera Diamondbacks6753
60Casey Schmitt GiantsNR49
61Tyler Freeman GuardiansNRNR
62Ramon Urias Orioles3556
63Jose Caballero Marinersn/a52
64Donovan Solano Twinsn/a60
65Rodolfo Castro Phillies5459
66Michael Busch Dodgersn/a62
67Oswald Peraza Yankeesn/a54
68Jace Peterson Diamondbacks50NR
69Jared Triolo PiratesNR74
70Curtis Mead Rays4264
71Joey Wendle Marlins4465
72Jose Miranda Twins1446
73Lenyn Sosa White Soxn/aNR
74Edmundo Sosa Phillies5266
75Evan Longoria Diamondbacks5168

Dropping off: Brendan Donovan (33rd), Josh Donaldson (39th), Taylor Walls (57th), Oswaldo Cabrera (69th), Brad Miller (70th)

  • The White Sox-Marlins swapping a pair of Jakes – Burger for Eder – was the most interesting deal of the trade deadline. The White Sox weren’t looking to unload Burger, who won’t be eligible for free agency until after 2028, but they felt they couldn’t pass on the left-handed Eder’s potential as a starter. That’s probably a good call on their part, even though I like Burger as a solid regular for a few years. It’s just too bad for his fantasy value that Miami was the destination. He’ll keep hitting homers at a decent clip, but the borderline ones are going to be outs now. Even though his playing time was more in question in Chicago, I slid him down a few spots in the rankings after the deal.