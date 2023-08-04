 Skip navigation
August Second Baseman Rankings

  
Published August 4, 2023 04:17 AM
MLB: San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies

Aug 2, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Ha-Seong Kim (7) hits a single in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.

Click to see other August rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Second Baseman Rankings

AugSecond BasemenTeam2023July
1Mookie Betts Dodgersn/a1
2Marcus Semien Rangers22
3Ozzie Albies Braves43
4Jose Altuve Astros75
5Nico Hoerner Cubsn/a4
6Whit Merrifield Blue Jays2223
7Ketel Marte Diamondbacks119
8Jazz ChisholmMarlins16
9Ryan McMahon Rockiesn/a7
10Andres Gimenez Guardians315
11Brandon Lowe Rays611
12Luis Arraez Marlins810
13Matt McLain Redsn/a12
14Jonathan India Reds108
15Christopher Morel Cubs3120
16Tommy Edman Cardinals513
17Trevor Story Red Sox1722
18Max Muncy Dodgers2114
19Bryson Stott Phillies1817
20Isaac Paredes Rays3218
21Gleyber TorresYankees916
22Nolan Gorman Cardinals3721
23Ha-Seong KimPadresn/a30
24Thairo Estrada Giants2719
25Jorge Polanco Twins2026
26Edouard Julien TwinsNR43
27Brandon Drury Angels3029
28Jake Burger Marlinsn/an/a
29Brendan Rodgers Rockies5054
30Jake Cronenworth Padres1227
31Jeff McNeil Mets1325
32Orlando Arcia Braves4732
33Zack Gelof AthleticsNRNR
34DJ LeMahieu Yankees1531
35Willi Castro Twinsn/a42
36Wilmer Flores Giants3966
37Josh Rojas Mariners1949
38Geraldo Perdomo Diamondbacksn/a39
39Jordan Westburg Oriolesn/an/a
40Nick Senzel Redsn/a35
41Jean Segura 1637
42Samad TaylorRoyals5136
43Jordan DiazAthletics64NR
44Zach McKinstry Tigers6040
45Michael Massey Royals3644
46Brice Turang Brewersn/a56
47Luis Urias Red Sox2532
48Luis Garcia Nationals1428
49Jon Berti Marlins2341
50Ji Hwan Bae Piratesn/a38
51Adam FrazierOrioles4550
52Chris TaylorDodgers3548
53Nick Madrigal Cubs46NR
54Andy Ibanez Tigersn/a53
55Luis Rengifo Angels28NR
56Miguel Vargas Dodgersn/a24
57Andruw Monasterio Brewersn/aNR
58Elvis Andrus White Soxn/a45
59Kolten Wong Mariners2652
60Harold Castro Rockiesn/a46
61Casey Schmitt Giantsn/a47
62Tyler Freeman Guardiansn/aNR
63Ramon Urias Orioles3355
64Jose Caballero Marinersn/a51
65Donovan Solano Twinsn/a62
66Tony Kemp Athletics65NR
67Zach Remillard White Soxn/aNR
68Rodolfo Castro Phillies5461
69Michael Busch Dodgers7264
70Vaughn Grissom Braves2965
71Jace Peterson Diamondbacksn/aNR
72Xavier Edwards MarlinsNRNR
73Joey Wendle Marlins4369
74Jonathan Aranda Rays3460
75Lenyn Sosa White Sox63NR
76Coco Montes RockiesNRNR
77Zack Short Tigersn/a72
78Joey Ortiz Oriolesn/aNR
79Enrique HernandezDodgersn/a67
80Nick Gonzales PiratesNR70

Dropping off: Brendan Donovan (33rd), Taylor Walls (57th), Rougned Odor (58th), Tucupita Marcano (59th), Owen Miller (63rd), Mauricio Dubon (68th)

  • An oddity of the second base rankings is that, because of the additions at the position, most of these guys who seem to be dropping – or at least not moving up as much as I’m sure some would like (yes, Ha-Seong Kim fans) – aren’t falling in the overall rankings. Gleyber Torres is actually higher in the top 300 now, as the No. 21 second baseman, than he was as my No. 9 second baseman at the beginning of the year. The top 22 players here are all among my top 100 position players.
  • As for Kim, he’s certainly been plenty valuable this year, and as long as he continues to occupy the leadoff spot in the Padres lineup, he is worth more than this ranking suggests. Kim’s success, though, does seem to be rather fluky. His 15 homers have come on a total of 16 barrels (the average player would have nine homers with 16 barrels). His hard-hit rate is actually worse this year than in his first two seasons in the U.S. Statcast has him with an xAVG of .248 and an xSLG of .384, compared to his actual .284 and .458 marks. Maybe it won’t matter much; even if he slips some, he’d still be quite valuable as a leadoff man stealing at least one bag a week. But I don’t think he’s a vastly improved hitter.
  • It’s rather interesting that the Red Sox gave up a solid prospect (RHP Bradley Blalock) to Milwaukee for Luis Urías, only to immediately send down the infielder. Betting on Urías’s future doesn’t seem like a bad idea to me, but the 26-year-old appeared way off after returning from a hamstring strain in June and it’s unclear if he’ll turn it around this season. It complicates things that he was already making $4.7 million in arbitration, meaning the Red Sox will have to spend about $5 million to keep him around next year. I think he’ll prove worth it – we’re talking about a guy who posted a 111 OPS+ and played above average defense while playing regularly at ages 24 and 25 – but one imagines he’ll have to show something down the stretch here to avoid getting non-tendered.