August Top 300 Overall

  
Published August 4, 2023 04:22 AM
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Atlanta Braves

Aug 1, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.

Click to see other August rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Top 300 Overall rankings

Aug.Top 300Team
1Ronald Acuna Jr. Braves
2Shohei Ohtani - DHAngels
3Fernando Tatis Jr.Padres
4Aaron Judge Yankees
5Kyle Tucker Astros
6Corbin Carroll Diamondbacks
7Freddie Freeman Dodgers
8Yordan Alvarez Astros
9Julio Rodriguez Mariners
10Mookie Betts Dodgers
11Matt Olson Braves
12Juan Soto Padres
13Spencer Strider Braves
14Gerrit Cole Yankees
15Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays
16Austin Riley Braves
17Jose Ramirez Guardians
18Christian Yelich Brewers
19Bobby Witt Jr. Royals
20Corey Seager Rangers
21Rafael Devers Red Sox
22Felix Bautista Orioles
23Luis Robert Jr. White Sox
24Corbin Burnes Brewers
25Trea Turner Phillies
26Paul Goldschmidt Cardinals
27Adolis Garcia Rangers
28Josh Hader Padres
29Randy Arozarena Rays
30Wander Franco Rays
31Pete Alonso Mets
32Marcus Semien Rangers
33Bryce Harper Phillies
34Nathaniel Lowe Rangers
35Justin Verlander Astros
36Ozzie Albies Braves
37Shohei Ohtani - SPAngels
38Kevin Gausman Blue Jays
39Michael Harris Braves
40Camilo Doval Giants
41Nolan Arenado Cardinals
42Gunnar Henderson Orioles
43Jose Altuve Astros
44Framber Valdez Astros
45Francisco LindorMets
46Manny Machado Padres
47Mike Trout Angels
48Nico Hoerner Cubs
49Luis Castillo Mariners
50Will Smith Dodgers
51Emmanuel Clase Guardians
52Bo Bichette Blue Jays
53Logan Gilbert Mariners
54Starling Marte Mets
55Elly De La Cruz Reds
56Zack Wheeler Phillies
57Devin Williams Brewers
58Whit Merrifield Blue Jays
59Zac Gallen Diamondbacks
60Alex Verdugo Red Sox
61Cedric MullinsOrioles
62Tyler Glasnow Rays
63Ketel Marte Diamondbacks
64Eloy Jimenez White Sox
65Jazz ChisholmMarlins
66Aaron Nola Phillies
67George Springer Blue Jays
68Ryan McMahon Rockies
69J.T. Realmuto Phillies
70Max Scherzer Rangers
71Josh Jung Rangers
72Nick Castellanos Phillies
73Kenley Jansen Red Sox
74Yandy Diaz Rays
75Blake Snell Padres
76Alex Bregman Astros
77Andres Gimenez Guardians
78Brandon Lowe Rays
79Joe MusgrovePadres
80Cody Bellinger Cubs
81Dansby Swanson Cubs
82Sandy Alcantara Marlins
83Pablo Lopez Twins
84Masataka Yoshida Red Sox
85Raisel Iglesias Braves
86Jarren Duran Red Sox
87Adley Rutschman Orioles
88Alexis Diaz Reds
89Max Fried Braves
90Bryan Reynolds Pirates
91Luis Arraez Marlins
92Dylan Cease White Sox
93Esteury Ruiz Athletics
94Jhoan Duran Twins
95Yu Darvish Padres
96Willy Adames Brewers
97Kyle Schwarber Phillies
98David Bednar Pirates
99Byron Buxton Twins
100Logan Webb Giants
101Daulton Varsho Blue Jays
102Ian Happ Cubs
103J.D. Martinez Dodgers
104David Robertson Marlins
105Jake McCarthy Diamondbacks
106Carlos Rodon Yankees
107Christian Walker Diamondbacks
108Matt McLain Reds
109Clay Holmes Yankees
110Jonathan India Reds
111Andres Munoz Mariners
112Brandon Woodruff Brewers
113Tyler O’Neill Cardinals
114Christopher Morel Cubs
115Josh Naylor Guardians
116Clayton Kershaw Dodgers
117Carlos Estevez Angels
118Teoscar Hernandez Mariners
119Lane Thomas Nationals
120Tommy Edman Cardinals
121George Kirby Mariners
122Trevor Story Red Sox
123Justin Turner Red Sox
124Jesus Luzardo Marlins
125Ryan Pressly Astros
126Max Muncy Dodgers
127Matt Chapman Blue Jays
128Zach Eflin Rays
129Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Diamondbacks
130Adbert Alzolay Cubs
131Jorge Soler Marlins
132Josh Lowe Rays
133Brandon Nimmo Mets
134Bryson Stott Phillies
135Julio Urias Dodgers
136Tanner Bibee Guardians
137Ryan Mountcastle Orioles
138Anthony Santander Orioles
139Pete Fairbanks Rays
140Jeremy Pena Astros
141Riley Greene Tigers
142Jordan RomanoBlue Jays
143Joe RyanTwins
144Isaac Paredes Rays
145Gleyber Torres Yankees
146Hunter Brown Astros
147Nolan Gorman Cardinals
148Spencer Steer Reds
149Steven Kwan Guardians
150Sonny Gray Twins
151Paul Sewald Diamondbacks
152Xander Bogaerts Padres
153Aaron Civale Rays
154Sean Murphy Braves
155Craig Kimbrel Phillies
156Hunter Renfroe Angels
157Jose Berrios Blue Jays
158Lars Nootbaar Cardinals
159Chas McCormick Astros
160Lance Lynn Dodgers
161Jordan WalkerCardinals
162Kyle Finnegan Nationals
163CJ Abrams Nationals
164Kodai Senga Mets
165Alec Bohm Phillies
166Giancarlo Stanton Yankees
167Reid Detmers Angels
168Ha-Seong Kim Padres
169Triston Casas Red Sox
170Jeimer Candelario Cubs
171Justin Steele Cubs
172Jordan Montgomery Rangers
173Anthony Volpe Yankees
174Salvador Perez Royals
175Evan Phillips Dodgers
176Andrew VaughnWhite Sox
177Nathan Eovaldi Rangers
178William Contreras Brewers
179Josh Bell Marlins
180Will SmithRangers
181Lucas Giolito Angels
182Austin Hays Orioles
183Mitch Keller Pirates
184Willson Contreras Cardinals
185Nolan Jones Rockies
186Jose Siri Rays
187Bailey Ober Twins
188Thairo Estrada Giants
189C.J. Cron Angels
190Bryan De La Cruz Marlins
191Shane McClanahan Rays
192Carlos Correa Twins
193Cal Raleigh Mariners
194Bobby Miller Dodgers
195Gregory Santos White Sox
196Marcell Ozuna Braves
197Seiya Suzuki Cubs
198Freddy Peralta Brewers
199Jose Abreu Astros
200Ezequiel Tovar Rockies
201Jason Foley Tigers
202Joey Votto Reds
203Cristian Javier Astros
204Ke’Bryan Hayes Pirates
205Harrison Bader Yankees
206Ryan Helsley Cardinals
207Eury Perez Marlins
208Brett Baty Mets
209Alex Cobb Giants
210Jake Fraley Reds
211Jorge Polanco Twins
212Kenta Maeda Twins
213Tony Gonsolin Dodgers
214J.D. Davis Giants
215Matt Vierling Tigers
216Justin Lawrence Rockies
217Michael Conforto Giants
218Charlie Morton Braves
219Brandon Marsh Phillies
220Will Benson Reds
221James Paxton Red Sox
222James Outman Dodgers
223Andrew Benintendi White Sox
224Ty France Mariners
225Alex Lange Tigers
226Nestor Cortes Yankees
227Joc Pederson Giants
228Francisco Alvarez Mets
229Tim AndersonWhite Sox
230Bryce Elder Braves
231Christian Encarnacion-Strand Reds
232Leody Taveras Rangers
233Chris Bassitt Blue Jays
234Spencer Torkelson Tigers
235Brandon Drury Angels
236Adam Ottavino Mets
237Edouard Julien Twins
238Kris Bryant Rockies
239Jake Burger Marlins
240Taijuan Walker Phillies
241Andrew AbbottReds
242Mickey Moniak Angels
243Yusei Kikuchi Blue Jays
244Seth Brown Athletics
245Brendan Rodgers Rockies
246Jake Cronenworth Padres
247Logan Allen Guardians
248Eddie Rosario Braves
249Matt Brash Mariners
250MJ Melendez Royals
251Grayson Rodriguez Orioles
252Maikel Garcia Royals
253Trent Grisham Padres
254Jack Flaherty Orioles
255Aroldis Chapman Rangers
256TJ Friedl Reds
257Gavin Williams Guardians
258Jake Bauers Yankees
259Carlos Hernandez Royals
260Rowdy Tellez Brewers
261Andrew McCutchenPirates
262Bryce Miller Mariners
263Joey Meneses Nationals
264Seranthony Dominguez Phillies
265Luke Raley Rays
266Kyle Bradish Orioles
267Jack Suwinski Pirates
268Eugenio Suarez Mariners
269Tarik Skubal Tigers
270Jeff McNeil Mets
271Jordan HicksBlue Jays
272Orlando Arcia Braves
273Mitch Garver Rangers
274Steven Matz Cardinals
275Braxton Garrett Marlins
276Javier Baez Tigers
277Giovanny Gallegos Cardinals
278Oneil Cruz Pirates
279Marcus Stroman Cubs
280Luis Matos Giants
281Jon Gray Rangers
282Patrick Sandoval Angels
283Randal Grichuk Angels
284Zack Gelof Athletics
285Jason Adam Rays
286Yoan Moncada White Sox
287Chris Sale Red Sox
288Max Kepler Twins
289Seth Lugo Padres
290Eduardo RodriguezTigers
291Jorge Mateo Orioles
292Alek Thomas Diamondbacks
293Trevor May Athletics
294Charlie Blackmon Rockies
295Brayan Bello Red Sox
296Amed Rosario Dodgers
297Clarke Schmidt Yankees
298Zach Neto Angels
299DJ LeMahieu Yankees
300Hunter Greene Reds