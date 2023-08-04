 Skip navigation
Top News

August Starter Rankings

  
Published August 4, 2023 04:19 AM
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers

Aug 3, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.

Click to see other August rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Starting pitcher rankings

AugStarting PitchersTeam2023July
1Spencer Strider Braves92
2Gerrit ColeYankees13
3Corbin Burnes Brewers29
4Justin VerlanderAstros1512
5Shohei Ohtani Angels115
6Kevin Gausman Blue Jays146
7Framber ValdezAstros268
8Luis Castillo Mariners1313
9Logan Gilbert Mariners1010
10Zack Wheeler Phillies2411
11Zac Gallen Diamondbacks2314
12Tyler Glasnow Rays2817
13Aaron Nola Phillies1615
14Max ScherzerRangers57
15Blake Snell Padres3938
16Joe MusgrovePadres2716
17Sandy Alcantara Marlins823
18Pablo Lopez Twins3126
19Max Fried Braves640
20Dylan Cease White Sox1918
21Yu Darvish Padres2025
22Logan Webb Giants4124
23Carlos Rodon Yankees3030
24Brandon Woodruff Brewers736
25Clayton Kershaw Dodgers2522
26George Kirby Mariners2927
27Jesus Luzardo Marlins3635
28Zach Eflin Rays5819
29Julio Urias Dodgers1231
30Tanner Bibee Guardians21337
31Joe Ryan Twins224
32Hunter BrownAstros6628
33Sonny Gray Twins5432
34Aaron Civale Rays9159
35Jose Berrios Blue Jays6845
36Lance Lynn Dodgers3563
37Kodai Senga Mets8260
38Reid DetmersAngels4742
39Justin Steele Cubs11044
40Jordan Montgomery Rangers3443
41Nathan Eovaldi Rangers5320
42Lucas Giolito Angels4633
43Mitch Keller Pirates7229
44Bailey Ober Twins7551
45Shane McClanahan Rays41
46Bobby Miller Dodgers12453
47Freddy Peralta Brewers4454
48Cristian Javier Astros1821
49Eury Perez Marlins16258
50Alex Cobb Giants5650
51Kenta Maeda Twins103102
52Tony Gonsolin Dodgers5047
53Charlie Morton Braves5256
54James Paxton Red Sox12761
55Nestor Cortes Yankees3264
56Bryce Elder Braves16452
57Chris Bassitt Blue Jays4971
58Taijuan Walker Phillies9485
59Andrew AbbottRedsNR66
60Yusei Kikuchi Blue Jays10575
61Logan Allen Guardians14767
62Grayson Rodriguez Orioles8590
63Jack Flaherty Orioles77113
64Gavin Williams GuardiansNR41
65Bryce Miller MarinersNR55
66Kyle Bradish Orioles11572
67Tarik Skubal Tigers12068
68Steven Matz Cardinals74150
69Braxton Garrett Marlins14265
70Marcus Stroman Cubs6339
71Jon Gray Rangers6049
72Patrick Sandoval Angels6176
73Chris Sale Red Sox3899
74Seth Lugo Padres8783
75Eduardo RodriguezTigers93104
76Brayan Bello Red Sox11973
77Clarke Schmidt Yankees7682
78Hunter Greene Reds3391
79Brandon Pfaadt Diamondbacks136100
80Andrew HeaneyRangers6979
81Merrill Kelly Diamondbacks10477
82J.P. France AstrosNR89
83Alek Manoah Blue Jays1798
84Jose Quintana Mets202106
85Kyle Hendricks Cubs145119
86Bryan Woo MarinersNR78
87Cole RagansRoyals176NR
88Jameson Taillon Cubs65108
89Kutter Crawford Red Sox173109
90Mike Clevinger White Sox96130
91Cristopher Sanchez Phillies215131
92Jose Urquidy Astros5192
93Josiah Gray Nationals11797
94Sean Manaea Giants5993
95Dean Kremer Orioles133112
96Michael Wacha Padres12188
97Ross Stripling Giants92132
98Nick Lodolo Reds48101
99Drew Smyly Cubs12362
100Michael LorenzenPhillies191149
101Nick Pivetta Red Sox156NR
102Johnny Cueto Marlins198NR
103Ranger Suarez Phillies8174
104David Peterson Mets71107
105Chase Silseth Angels196NR
106MacKenzie Gore Nationals8970
107Dallas Keuchel TwinsNRNR
108Luis Severino Yankees5548
109Brady Singer Royals62145
110Taj Bradley Rays14946
111Hayden Wesneski Cubs73140
112Dane Dunning Rangers184117
113Mason Miller AthleticsNR103
114Kyle Gibson Orioles151129
115Noah Syndergaard Guardians78142
116Tyler Anderson Angels100127
117Kyle Wright Braves57133
118John Means Orioles152151
119Miles Mikolas Cardinals95115
120Alex Wood Giants9995
121Luis Medina AthleticsNRNR
122Michael Kopech White Sox11181
123AJ Smith-Shawver BravesNR87
124JP Sears Athletics175122
125Garrett Whitlock Red Sox6769
126Randy Vasquez YankeesNRNR
127Tyler Wells Orioles9857
128Wade Miley Brewers172121
129Griffin Canning Angels17084
130Matt Manning Tigers160NR
131Graham Ashcraft Reds112137
132Tanner Houck Red Sox116135
133Joey Cantillo Guardians217NR
134Edward Cabrera Marlins86114
135Mike SorokaBraves10294
136Ken Waldichuk Athletics118NR
137Johan Oviedo Pirates158123
138Hyun Jin Ryu Blue JaysNR153
139Zack Littell RaysNRNR
140Reese Olson TigersNR116
141Walker Buehler DodgersNRNR
142Yonny Chirinos Braves131124
143Quinn Priester PiratesNR148
144Alex Faedo Tigers188NR
145Bailey Falter Pirates90NR
146Rich Hill Padres178NR
147Joey Lucchesi Mets171NR
148Carlos Carrasco Mets88138
149Ben Brown CubsNR154
150Matthew Liberatore Cardinals153111
151Jared Jones PiratesNRNR
152Triston McKenzie Guardians64NR
153Ryan Yarbrough DodgersNRNR
154Tylor Megill Mets114NR
155Jake Eder White Sox219160
156Martin Perez Rangers126120
157Ryan Pepiot Dodgers146NR
158Touki Toussaint White SoxNRNR
159Shane Bieber Guardians2134
160Brandon Williamson RedsNRNR
161Ryne Nelson Diamondbacks141155
162Joey Wentz Tigers130NR
163Emmet Sheehan DodgersNR80
164Kyle Harrison Giants168125
165Ronel Blanco AstrosNR110
166Adrian Houser Brewers218NR
167Ryan Weathers MarlinsNRNR
168Slade Cecconi DiamondbacksNRNR
169Josh Fleming RaysNRNR
170Peyton Battenfield GuardiansNRNR

Dropping off: Anthony DeSclafani (86th), Domingo Germán (96th), Drew Rasmussen (105th), Dustin May (118th), Austin Cox (126th), Andrew Painter (128th), Trevor Rogers (134th), Daniel Lynch (136th), Osvaldo Bido (139th)

  • Injuries have done quite a number on the top 10 here. I was all set to move Joe Musgrove up to sixth, but now he’s down with a sore shoulder. It’s reportedly really quite minor, but we’ll see.
  • Even though it means more run support, I have dropped Max Scherzer some with the move from Queens to Arlington. Mostly, it’s his home run issues that concern me. He was having enough problems there in Citi Field , but Globe Life Park has played as the top home run park in the majors this year; there have been 162 homers hit in the Rangers’ 54 home games, compared to 103 in their 52 road games.
  • Besides Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez , the Astros starters are a little lower here than they might otherwise be, since the team has six starters now with José Urquidy back. I imagine they’ll start sneaking in extra rest for Hunter Brown and Cristian Javier, and it’s quite possible they could stick Javier in the bullpen at some point.
  • The same sort of goes for the Phillies’ trio of Michael Lorenzen , Cristopher Sánchez and Ranger Suárez; all would be a little higher if they weren’t competing for two spots. The Phillies are rolling with six starters right now, but that only figures to last for a couple of turns through the rotation.