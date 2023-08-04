August Starter Rankings

Welcome to the post-trade deadline edition of the rankings. As always, players are ranked for the rest of the season based on how I see them performing for the rest of the season.
Starting pitcher rankings
|Aug
|Starting Pitchers
|Team
|2023
|July
|1
|Spencer Strider
|Braves
|9
|2
|2
|Gerrit Cole
|Yankees
|1
|3
|3
|Corbin Burnes
|Brewers
|2
|9
|4
|Justin Verlander
|Astros
|15
|12
|5
|Shohei Ohtani
|Angels
|11
|5
|6
|Kevin Gausman
|Blue Jays
|14
|6
|7
|Framber Valdez
|Astros
|26
|8
|8
|Luis Castillo
|Mariners
|13
|13
|9
|Logan Gilbert
|Mariners
|10
|10
|10
|Zack Wheeler
|Phillies
|24
|11
|11
|Zac Gallen
|Diamondbacks
|23
|14
|12
|Tyler Glasnow
|Rays
|28
|17
|13
|Aaron Nola
|Phillies
|16
|15
|14
|Max Scherzer
|Rangers
|5
|7
|15
|Blake Snell
|Padres
|39
|38
|16
|Joe Musgrove
|Padres
|27
|16
|17
|Sandy Alcantara
|Marlins
|8
|23
|18
|Pablo Lopez
|Twins
|31
|26
|19
|Max Fried
|Braves
|6
|40
|20
|Dylan Cease
|White Sox
|19
|18
|21
|Yu Darvish
|Padres
|20
|25
|22
|Logan Webb
|Giants
|41
|24
|23
|Carlos Rodon
|Yankees
|30
|30
|24
|Brandon Woodruff
|Brewers
|7
|36
|25
|Clayton Kershaw
|Dodgers
|25
|22
|26
|George Kirby
|Mariners
|29
|27
|27
|Jesus Luzardo
|Marlins
|36
|35
|28
|Zach Eflin
|Rays
|58
|19
|29
|Julio Urias
|Dodgers
|12
|31
|30
|Tanner Bibee
|Guardians
|213
|37
|31
|Joe Ryan
|Twins
|22
|4
|32
|Hunter Brown
|Astros
|66
|28
|33
|Sonny Gray
|Twins
|54
|32
|34
|Aaron Civale
|Rays
|91
|59
|35
|Jose Berrios
|Blue Jays
|68
|45
|36
|Lance Lynn
|Dodgers
|35
|63
|37
|Kodai Senga
|Mets
|82
|60
|38
|Reid Detmers
|Angels
|47
|42
|39
|Justin Steele
|Cubs
|110
|44
|40
|Jordan Montgomery
|Rangers
|34
|43
|41
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rangers
|53
|20
|42
|Lucas Giolito
|Angels
|46
|33
|43
|Mitch Keller
|Pirates
|72
|29
|44
|Bailey Ober
|Twins
|75
|51
|45
|Shane McClanahan
|Rays
|4
|1
|46
|Bobby Miller
|Dodgers
|124
|53
|47
|Freddy Peralta
|Brewers
|44
|54
|48
|Cristian Javier
|Astros
|18
|21
|49
|Eury Perez
|Marlins
|162
|58
|50
|Alex Cobb
|Giants
|56
|50
|51
|Kenta Maeda
|Twins
|103
|102
|52
|Tony Gonsolin
|Dodgers
|50
|47
|53
|Charlie Morton
|Braves
|52
|56
|54
|James Paxton
|Red Sox
|127
|61
|55
|Nestor Cortes
|Yankees
|32
|64
|56
|Bryce Elder
|Braves
|164
|52
|57
|Chris Bassitt
|Blue Jays
|49
|71
|58
|Taijuan Walker
|Phillies
|94
|85
|59
|Andrew Abbott
|Reds
|NR
|66
|60
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Blue Jays
|105
|75
|61
|Logan Allen
|Guardians
|147
|67
|62
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Orioles
|85
|90
|63
|Jack Flaherty
|Orioles
|77
|113
|64
|Gavin Williams
|Guardians
|NR
|41
|65
|Bryce Miller
|Mariners
|NR
|55
|66
|Kyle Bradish
|Orioles
|115
|72
|67
|Tarik Skubal
|Tigers
|120
|68
|68
|Steven Matz
|Cardinals
|74
|150
|69
|Braxton Garrett
|Marlins
|142
|65
|70
|Marcus Stroman
|Cubs
|63
|39
|71
|Jon Gray
|Rangers
|60
|49
|72
|Patrick Sandoval
|Angels
|61
|76
|73
|Chris Sale
|Red Sox
|38
|99
|74
|Seth Lugo
|Padres
|87
|83
|75
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Tigers
|93
|104
|76
|Brayan Bello
|Red Sox
|119
|73
|77
|Clarke Schmidt
|Yankees
|76
|82
|78
|Hunter Greene
|Reds
|33
|91
|79
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Diamondbacks
|136
|100
|80
|Andrew Heaney
|Rangers
|69
|79
|81
|Merrill Kelly
|Diamondbacks
|104
|77
|82
|J.P. France
|Astros
|NR
|89
|83
|Alek Manoah
|Blue Jays
|17
|98
|84
|Jose Quintana
|Mets
|202
|106
|85
|Kyle Hendricks
|Cubs
|145
|119
|86
|Bryan Woo
|Mariners
|NR
|78
|87
|Cole Ragans
|Royals
|176
|NR
|88
|Jameson Taillon
|Cubs
|65
|108
|89
|Kutter Crawford
|Red Sox
|173
|109
|90
|Mike Clevinger
|White Sox
|96
|130
|91
|Cristopher Sanchez
|Phillies
|215
|131
|92
|Jose Urquidy
|Astros
|51
|92
|93
|Josiah Gray
|Nationals
|117
|97
|94
|Sean Manaea
|Giants
|59
|93
|95
|Dean Kremer
|Orioles
|133
|112
|96
|Michael Wacha
|Padres
|121
|88
|97
|Ross Stripling
|Giants
|92
|132
|98
|Nick Lodolo
|Reds
|48
|101
|99
|Drew Smyly
|Cubs
|123
|62
|100
|Michael Lorenzen
|Phillies
|191
|149
|101
|Nick Pivetta
|Red Sox
|156
|NR
|102
|Johnny Cueto
|Marlins
|198
|NR
|103
|Ranger Suarez
|Phillies
|81
|74
|104
|David Peterson
|Mets
|71
|107
|105
|Chase Silseth
|Angels
|196
|NR
|106
|MacKenzie Gore
|Nationals
|89
|70
|107
|Dallas Keuchel
|Twins
|NR
|NR
|108
|Luis Severino
|Yankees
|55
|48
|109
|Brady Singer
|Royals
|62
|145
|110
|Taj Bradley
|Rays
|149
|46
|111
|Hayden Wesneski
|Cubs
|73
|140
|112
|Dane Dunning
|Rangers
|184
|117
|113
|Mason Miller
|Athletics
|NR
|103
|114
|Kyle Gibson
|Orioles
|151
|129
|115
|Noah Syndergaard
|Guardians
|78
|142
|116
|Tyler Anderson
|Angels
|100
|127
|117
|Kyle Wright
|Braves
|57
|133
|118
|John Means
|Orioles
|152
|151
|119
|Miles Mikolas
|Cardinals
|95
|115
|120
|Alex Wood
|Giants
|99
|95
|121
|Luis Medina
|Athletics
|NR
|NR
|122
|Michael Kopech
|White Sox
|111
|81
|123
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Braves
|NR
|87
|124
|JP Sears
|Athletics
|175
|122
|125
|Garrett Whitlock
|Red Sox
|67
|69
|126
|Randy Vasquez
|Yankees
|NR
|NR
|127
|Tyler Wells
|Orioles
|98
|57
|128
|Wade Miley
|Brewers
|172
|121
|129
|Griffin Canning
|Angels
|170
|84
|130
|Matt Manning
|Tigers
|160
|NR
|131
|Graham Ashcraft
|Reds
|112
|137
|132
|Tanner Houck
|Red Sox
|116
|135
|133
|Joey Cantillo
|Guardians
|217
|NR
|134
|Edward Cabrera
|Marlins
|86
|114
|135
|Mike Soroka
|Braves
|102
|94
|136
|Ken Waldichuk
|Athletics
|118
|NR
|137
|Johan Oviedo
|Pirates
|158
|123
|138
|Hyun Jin Ryu
|Blue Jays
|NR
|153
|139
|Zack Littell
|Rays
|NR
|NR
|140
|Reese Olson
|Tigers
|NR
|116
|141
|Walker Buehler
|Dodgers
|NR
|NR
|142
|Yonny Chirinos
|Braves
|131
|124
|143
|Quinn Priester
|Pirates
|NR
|148
|144
|Alex Faedo
|Tigers
|188
|NR
|145
|Bailey Falter
|Pirates
|90
|NR
|146
|Rich Hill
|Padres
|178
|NR
|147
|Joey Lucchesi
|Mets
|171
|NR
|148
|Carlos Carrasco
|Mets
|88
|138
|149
|Ben Brown
|Cubs
|NR
|154
|150
|Matthew Liberatore
|Cardinals
|153
|111
|151
|Jared Jones
|Pirates
|NR
|NR
|152
|Triston McKenzie
|Guardians
|64
|NR
|153
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Dodgers
|NR
|NR
|154
|Tylor Megill
|Mets
|114
|NR
|155
|Jake Eder
|White Sox
|219
|160
|156
|Martin Perez
|Rangers
|126
|120
|157
|Ryan Pepiot
|Dodgers
|146
|NR
|158
|Touki Toussaint
|White Sox
|NR
|NR
|159
|Shane Bieber
|Guardians
|21
|34
|160
|Brandon Williamson
|Reds
|NR
|NR
|161
|Ryne Nelson
|Diamondbacks
|141
|155
|162
|Joey Wentz
|Tigers
|130
|NR
|163
|Emmet Sheehan
|Dodgers
|NR
|80
|164
|Kyle Harrison
|Giants
|168
|125
|165
|Ronel Blanco
|Astros
|NR
|110
|166
|Adrian Houser
|Brewers
|218
|NR
|167
|Ryan Weathers
|Marlins
|NR
|NR
|168
|Slade Cecconi
|Diamondbacks
|NR
|NR
|169
|Josh Fleming
|Rays
|NR
|NR
|170
|Peyton Battenfield
|Guardians
|NR
|NR
Dropping off: Anthony DeSclafani (86th), Domingo Germán (96th), Drew Rasmussen (105th), Dustin May (118th), Austin Cox (126th), Andrew Painter (128th), Trevor Rogers (134th), Daniel Lynch (136th), Osvaldo Bido (139th)
- Injuries have done quite a number on the top 10 here. I was all set to move Joe Musgrove up to sixth, but now he’s down with a sore shoulder. It’s reportedly really quite minor, but we’ll see.
- Even though it means more run support, I have dropped Max Scherzer some with the move from Queens to Arlington. Mostly, it’s his home run issues that concern me. He was having enough problems there in Citi Field , but Globe Life Park has played as the top home run park in the majors this year; there have been 162 homers hit in the Rangers’ 54 home games, compared to 103 in their 52 road games.
- Besides Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez , the Astros starters are a little lower here than they might otherwise be, since the team has six starters now with José Urquidy back. I imagine they’ll start sneaking in extra rest for Hunter Brown and Cristian Javier, and it’s quite possible they could stick Javier in the bullpen at some point.
- The same sort of goes for the Phillies’ trio of Michael Lorenzen , Cristopher Sánchez and Ranger Suárez; all would be a little higher if they weren’t competing for two spots. The Phillies are rolling with six starters right now, but that only figures to last for a couple of turns through the rotation.