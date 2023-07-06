Pickups of the Day: Go Out and Grab Greene

Rotoworld’s brand-new Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way.

In today’s column, we’re going to look at a potential five-category superstar on the brink of a return and another terrific streaming option for Thursday’s slate of action.

PICKUPS OF THE DAY

Riley Greene, OF, Tigers

Available in 45 percent of Yahoo leagues

Alright, I know that Riley Greene is rostered in just over half of all Yahoo leagues, and that falls outside the threshold of our usual recommendations here, but that number should be significantly higher – closer to 100 percent if you ask me.

The 22-year-old budding superstar has been sidelined since the end of May with a stress fracture in his left fibula. He has made steady progress in his recovery though and is already out on a minor league rehab assignment – where he just so happened to go 5-for-5 with an RBI on Wednesday at Triple-A Toledo.

He’s likely to remain on the rehab assignment through the weekend and rejoin the Tigers immediately following the All-Star break. Before landing on the shelf, Greene had been slashing a terrific .296/.362/.443 with five homers, 18 RBI, 29 runs scored and six stolen bases through his first 52 ballgames. That type of production plays in all mixed league formats.

As soon as fantasy managers realize that he’s on the precipice of a return, he’s going to get scooped up off of waivers for nothing – giving your opponents a potential five-category contributor to help them for the remainder of the season. Don’t make that mistake, go out and grab him today.

Michael Lorenzen, SP, Tigers

Available in 81 percent of Yahoo leagues

When you think of All-Star representatives who weren’t completely deserving this season, Michael Lorenzen probably sticks out like a sore thumb. The lone Tigers’ representative in the Mid-Summer Classic, Lorenzen has been solid this season, but nothing spectacular. He boasts a 4.28 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and a 62/20 K/BB ratio across 82 innings in his 14 starts.

So why are we recommending him as an addition then? Great question. The answer is matchup. The 31-year-old hurler draws one of the top matchups in the game on Thursday as he takes on the Athletics at home at Comerica Park. He routinely works deep into games, and shouldn’t have a problem completing six innings on Thursday, while registering solid ratios and a handful of strikeouts. That, combined with a good shot at earning a victory, is once again all that we’re looking for from our streaming options. Sure, the A’s exploded for 12 runs against the Tigers on Wednesday night, but how likely is lightning to strike in the same place twice like that from this second-rate offense?

Stream Lorenzen with confidence on Thursday, you’ll be happy that you did.