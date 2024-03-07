Basketball Pickups: Brice Sensabaugh steps up for depleted Jazz

It’s fantasy playoff season in many leagues, and stars seem to be dropping like flies. It’s all part of the journey for a fantasy hoops managers and playing this game certainly isn’t for the weak. Some stars have still been available to shine, such as Jaren Jackson Jr. (30/11, 6 blocks), Alperen Sengun (23/19/14), SGA (37 points) and De’Aaron Fox (44 points), who all had big games on Wednesday.

There are seven more games on Thursday, with Golden State, Chicago and Sacramento all playing the second night of a back-to-back. Keep that in mind and consider adding these six players, since a few of them will be worth streaming on Thursday.

Brice Sensabaugh- 1% rostered in Yahoo leagues

With Taylor Hendricks out, the rookie got the first start of his career. He didn’t see the floor much until after the All-Star break, and he has seen limited minutes over the last couple of weeks. However, he played 30 minutes in the first start of his career and finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds, one assist and two triples. Utah’s schedule isn’t favorable, as their only two games over the next week are in Denver on Saturday and at home against Boston on Tuesday. However, if you don’t have to deal with a limit on moves, he should be worth picking up.

Jake LaRavia- 3%

The rotation in Memphis has been anything but consistent, but LaRavia has been really solid lately. He recorded his second straight double-double on Wednesday with 19 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks and two 3-pointers, and he had a 21-point game last week. The Grizzlies should let him work through mistakes in a lost season, which means he should see a large role more often than not.

Richaun Holmes- 2%

I wasn’t optimistic about Holmes as a streaming option with Marvin Bagley out, and they didn’t give him the starting nod at center. However, he played 25 minutes off the bench and produced 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. If Bagley remains out on Friday, Holmes is worth considering.

Isaac Okoro- 24%

Okoro has started their last four games and averaged 15.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.3 blocks and 2.5 triples per game, which has him ranked 70th on Basketball Monster over the past week. Donovan Mitchell will miss at least one more game, which means that Okoro will get at least one more start. Make sure he isn’t on your waiver wire for Friday’s game against Minnesota. After that, they have a back-to-back on Sunday and Monday, and it is unlikely that Mitchell plays in both if he has returned at that point, which would give Okoro another start.

Kyle Anderson- 20%

Karl-Anthony Towns has been ruled out for Thursday’s game, which means that Anderson should get another start. He has averaged 10.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in four starts this season.

Zach Collins- 45%

With Victor Wembanyama sidelined, Collins should start at center on Thursday. He has averaged 14.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 24 starts this season.