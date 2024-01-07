Basketball Pickups: Duop Reath ready to shine again on Sunday

Saturday was a light night in the NBA, with only four games being played. Jayson Tatum dominated Indiana with a 38/13/6 line to snap their six-game win streak. Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson combined to score 72 points in a win over the Wizards to move to 4-0 since OG Anunoby joined the team. Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz past the short-handed 76ers with a 33/13 double-double. The Rockets withstood a 48/17 double-double from Giannis Antetokounmpo to end their homestand with a win.

Unfortunately, none of those games provided us with players that are worth adding heading into the final day of week 11 of the fantasy basketball season. So, we’ll take a look at who could help you close out the week strong. There are nine games on Sunday, with the first starting at 1pm ET, so set your lineups early!

Duop Reath- 3% rostered in Yahoo leagues

Moses Brown and Deandre Ayton have already been ruled out, and Jabari Walker is questionable. Reath should start at center against Brooklyn after posting a 16/7/2 line in 27 minutes on Friday. That was a blowout loss, so if this game is closer, Reath could see an even larger role.

Moritz Wagner- 14%

Wendell Carter Jr. and Goga Bitadze are questionable to play on Sunday against Atlanta, which means Wagner could be in line for another start. He played 38 minutes against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets on Friday and finished with a 19/11/3/2 line with two 3-pointers. If both other center options are out, Wagner should be in for another big night, though just one of them being out should allow him enough time on the court to make an impact.

Naji Marshall- 1%

Zion Williamson is questionable to play on Sunday after exiting early on Friday. While Trey Murphy makes the most sense to slide into the starting unit, Marshall would certainly benefit from Zion’s absence. He isn’t a great fantasy option, but he should play enough to provide standard league value.

Give the gift of Rotoworld Draft Guides with our exclusive holiday Bundle offer. Unlock hundreds of player profiles, rankings, mocks, and more for the 2024 football, baseball, and basketball seasons. Use code HOLIDAY23 at checkout to receive 25% off and a $10 Fanatics gift card. Click here to get started !

Josh Green, Jaden Hardy- 3%

Both players were awesome on Friday with Luka Doncic sidelined, and he is questionable to play on Sunday. Dante Exum is still out, so if Luka remains out as well, both Green and Hardy should start. Green played 25 minutes on Friday and posted a 14/5/5 line on 7-of-8 shooting, while Hardy nearly recorded a triple-double with a 19/9/9 line in 32 minutes.

Ziaire Williams- 1%

Ja Morant and Vince Williams Jr. are both questionable to play on Sunday. The last time Ja missed a game, Williams Jr. was the one that started in his place. Williams Jr. missed their game on Friday, which allowed Ziaire to post a 15/1/1/1 line with two triples in 20 minutes off the bench. Ziaire will have a chance to start if both players are out, though he should play a large role off the bench if at least one doesn’t suit up.

Dario Saric- 23%

After playing a season-high 36 minutes as a starter on Friday, Jonathan Kuminga is questionable to play on Sunday. Since Draymond Green will still need time to ramp up his conditioning before he is ready to play, Saric makes the most sense to move into the starting unit against Toronto. He played 22 minutes off the bench on Friday and scored 17 points with three triples.