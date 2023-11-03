Basketball Pickups: Injury boosts Moritz Wagner’s fantasy value

With there only being four games on the NBA schedule for Thursday, the pickings were relatively slim for fantasy managers in search of players who can help them in their matchups. However, there were some injuries of note that occurred, with one potentially opening the door for a reserve to build on his solid beginning to the season as a spot starter.

Orlando managed to end its road trip with a two-point win over the Jazz, but they lost their starting center in the process. Wendell Carter Jr. suffered a fractured third metacarpal on his left hand with 1.3 seconds remaining in the game, and the Magic will know more about his treatment plan and how much time he’ll miss upon returning to Orlando. Should he have to miss time, that would likely mean a move into the starting lineup for Moritz Wagner.

Rostered in just eight percent of Yahoo leagues, he’s ranked well outside the top 150 in 9-cat per-game value. However, Wagner finished Thursday’s win with 10 points and two blocked shots in 19 minutes off the bench. Fantasy managers don’t need to rush to add Wagner right now; Carter’s fractured finger is on his non-shooting hand, and maybe that will impact the recovery plan and whether or not he has to miss time. But they should be mindful of this situation, as Orlando plays once more in Week 2 before playing three games in Week 3.

Let’s take a look at a few more players who stepped up on Thursday and one who could be of increased value on Friday based on the injury report:

Dyson Daniels (2%) and Matt Ryan (1%)

Already playing without the injured Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans did not have Zion Williamson (injury management) for their game against the Pistons. Into that void stepped Ryan, who knocked down six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 20 points. Signed to a two-way deal because of his shooting ability, Ryan isn’t going to be much more than a streamer on nights when Zion sits. And that doesn’t take into consideration what the rotation will look like when Trey Murphy returns from his knee injury.

While there isn’t much need to do anything other than celebrate his performance when it comes to Ryan, Daniels could be of increased value regardless of what happens with the Pelicans’ current injuries. Playing 25 minutes off the bench, he put up 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists, one steal, and two 3-pointers. Unlike Ryan, Daniels has been in the rotation all season long, playing at least 19 minutes in each of his five appearances. Managers who added one of both of these two ahead of Thursday’s games had to be thrilled, but expecting production of this caliber on a consistent basis would be a bit too much.

Marcus Sasser (2%)

Another low-rostered player makes the cut, as Sasser seemingly improves by the game for the Pistons. He played 23 minutes against the Pelicans, finishing with 19 points, two rebounds, three assists, one steal, and five 3-pointers. Whether or not managers should add Sasser now depends on the health of Alec Burks. With Burks missing the last two games, there have been more minutes available to Sasser. If this continues, he’ll be worth looking into in deeper leagues. But if Burks is cleared to return as soon as Sunday against the Suns, it would make sense for fantasy managers to look elsewhere.

Lonnie Walker IV (15%)

The Nets didn’t play on Thursday, but they have a crowded injury report and a back-to-back set for Friday and Saturday. With Nic Claxton and Cameron Johnson already ruled out for their matchup with the Bulls, the Nets also have Spencer Dinwiddie and Dennis Smith Jr. listed as questionable. Should one or both of them be forced to sit out Monday’s game, Walker would be the biggest beneficiary among Nets reserves. He’s played 21, 29, and 25 minutes in Brooklyn’s last three games, averaging nearly 17 points per.