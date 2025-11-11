10 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Week 10: Tyler Shough impresses, J.J. McCarthy stumbles

Week 10 is in the books, bringing us loads of new storylines to discuss. These are the 10 things you need to know heading into Week 11 of the 2025 season.

1) Jameson Williams’ usage changes

I have been a “Jamo hater” since the early offseason. Week 10 made me step out of my mansion, look past the Lamborghinis and Ferraris in my driveway, and reexamine some things. Williams caught six passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. It was his best outing of the year by far. A 23 percent target share was his third-highest mark of the year. His 10.3 aDOT was also far more reasonable than the mark of 20.5 it sat at through the first month of the year. Williams was targeted on two kinds of routes: stop routes and in-breaking routes.

Really hope that these stop routes become more frequent for Lions WR Jameson Williams. His speed will always threaten defenses so having him stop on a dime and work back towards Goff could be very beneficial on 2nd and 3rd downs. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/IW85Qx7D5o — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) November 11, 2025

As Russell Brown points out, the stop routes are perfect for a player who defenders expect to be burning them deep. The quick, horizontal-breaking routes also do a great job of getting him the ball with a head of steam in space. Per PFF, 27 percent of his targets came on deep routes — corners, gos, and posts — before Week 9. He did not see a target on any of those routes on Sunday. His first read target share also jumped from 18 percent to 23 percent. This coincided with Dan Campbell taking over as the team’s play-caller. I’m going to have some uncomfortable conversations with the bank examiner if this usage continues.

2) J.J. McCarthy stumbles vs. Ravens

After an up-and-down return to the lineup in Week 9 that resulted in a win over the Lions, all eyes were on McCarthy for a date with Baltimore. There’s no sugarcoating it. He was horrible. Pro Football Focus charted 45.5 percent of his throws as accurate, the third-lowest rate of the week. He finished Week 10 with a -.09 EPA per play and -11.6 CPOE. He is now last or second-to-last in both metrics this year.

McCarthy attempted 17 passes farther than nine yards downfield in Week 10. He went 6-of-17 for 155 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions on those throws. Two balls were dropped. A silver lining would be how McCarthy handled pressure. He led the NFL in pressure-to-sack rate going into the weekend. A conversion rate of 4.5 percent — a stellar mark — now has him one spot ahead of Cam Ward on the list. McCarthy still seems overwhelmed by the speed and timing of the NFL, but there is also hope that things will slow down for him and his arm talent will shine through, but he isn’t there yet.

3) Tyler Shough: Good at football?

We’re working with one-week samples here. I don’t want to overreact. I also don’t want to ignore new data. The latest round of data on Shough is quite impressive. Shough graded out as PFF’s No. 5 passer in Week 10. Only Sam Darnold bested his mark of 10.4 yards per attempt. He finished the day with 282 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Both his yardage and YPA in Week 10 were better than any game of Spencer Rattler’s career. Shough quietly ranks third in the league in completion rate (68.8 percent) on intermediate throws (10-19 yards downfield). His YPA of 11.6 ranks sixth among qualified passers. With Rashid Shaheed gone and Shough playing well, Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson are both in great spots going forward.

4) TreVeyon Henderson’s nuclear giga ultra breakout

As the title clearly states, Henderson had a breakout of epic proportions in Week 10. The rookie ran for 147 yards and two scores on 14 attempts, highlighted by 55 and 69-yard touchdown sprints. Rhamondre Stevenson remained out with a toe injury, Antonio Gibson is on IR, and Terrell Jennings, who saw the team’s first four running back touches, left with a knee injury in the first quarter. Henderson’s 162 yards after contact and 11.6 YAC per carry average were both better than Stevenson’s career-high marks in a single game. The Patriots play the Jets on Thursday. It’s possible neither Jennings nor Stevenson is healthy for a date with a defense that has given up the eighth-most runs of 20+ yards this year.

5) Josh Allen struggling

Okay, “struggling” is a relative term here. Allen is struggling compared to the lofty expectations he has set for himself. Allen’s overall PFF grade is 85.3. That is a top-five mark this year and is also his worst grade since his second season as a pro. He ranks eighth in EPA per play. It is his first year outside of the top five quarterbacks since 2021. By both my untrained eye and the numbers, it looks like Allen is being forced to put the team on his back too often. He is holding the ball longer than he has in any season outside of his 2018 rookie campaign. In turn, his pressure-to-sack rate of 18.7 percent is a low-water mark dating back to 2019, his second season. A 7.1 percent sack rate is, once again, his worst mark since he became “Josh Allen.” Allen is spending an eternity running around like a madman, buying time for his receivers to get open. This still works a shocking percentage of the time, but it’s also resulting in more sacks and pressures than we’re used to seeing from one of the league’s best players.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 11: Tez Johnson and Parker Washington cash in Tez Johnson and Parker Washington were asked to step up after receivers ahead of them on the depth chart went down with injuries. Both players found the end zone in Week 10, vaulting them to the top of waiver wire lists heading into Week 11.

6) Daniel Jones looking like…Daniel Jones

Jones gotta put in a blender by the Steelers’ defense two weeks ago. He turned the ball over five times and took five sacks. Things got better in Week 10, but only because of how low the bar had been set in the previous week. Jones was sacked seven times by the Falcons, lost one fumble, and threw one interception. He put the ball on the ground two other times, but the Colts recovered both. Jones was one of the best quarterbacks under pressure over the first two months of the season. He has looked like maybe the worst in his previous two games.

YPA Completion Rate TDs Turnover Worthy Plays Pressure to Sack Rate Weeks 1-8 7.3 61.6% 6 0 9.8% Weeks 9-10 9.1 62.5% 0 5 40.0%

Maybe the most enlightening note from this table is that he hasn’t been throwing any worse when pressured over the past two weeks. It’s not that Jones has been getting rattled by pressure. He simply hasn’t seen it coming. That, of course, was one of his several Kryptonites in New York. This isn’t to say the Colts are doomed. But it’s clear their Achilles’ heel has been exposed.

7) DeVonta Smith flips A.J. Brown

This has been a long time coming. Smith has to be ranked ahead of Brown going forward. The two were neck and neck in both target share and air yards share before Brown missed Week 8. Smith then ran circles around Brown coming out of the Week 10 bye. He earned 30 percent of the team’s targets and 44 percent of the air yards versus the Packers. Brown was down at a 13 percent target share with 21 percent of the air yards. Smith has been considerably more productive than Brown all year. He is averaging 2.3 YPRR compared to a career-low 1.6 for Brown. ESPN’s player-tracking data has Smith with an Open Score of 70 and an Overall Score of 72. Brown, again, is far behind both marks, sitting at 62 and 63 respectively.

8) Justin Fields has to be benched

The Jets don’t have any faith in Fields and he has yet to prove them wrong. Fields ranks 29th in EPA per play and 25th in CPOE. PFF has charted him with an accurate throw rate of 57.4 percent, which also ranks well outside of the top 25 passers. With Garrett Wilson exiting Week 10 early, Fields was unable to complete two passes to any one of his teammates versus the Browns.

Zero (0) net passing yards if you don't give him credit for the 42-yard screen to Breece Hall. https://t.co/Pn5mQfgawp — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) November 10, 2025

Fields has thrown for fewer than 60 yards in four starts. That is tied for the most starts with fewer than 60 yards by a quarterback in the past 50 years. Seeing this, OC Tanner Engstrand has dialed up the most run-heavy approach in the league.

There is no situation in which they will choose to pass the ball more than the average team. I expect to see Tyrod Taylor under center no later than Week 12.

9) Kenneth Walker falls further behind

This “stat” has been floating around the internet for a few days. Even repeated exposure to it doesn’t reduce the shock value. Seahawks rushing touchdowns since Week 3:

Zach Charbonnet - 5

- 5 George Holani - 1

- 1 AJ Barner - 1

- 1 Kenneth Walker - 0

Both Charbonnet and Holani scored in Week 10. From Week 4 onward, Charbonnet has 20 red zone touches to Walker’s 15. The goal line split is even more painful. Charbonnet has eight I5 attempts and four touchdowns on those carries. Walker has four attempts with zero scores. The Seahawks are doing the logical thing with their backfield touches. Walker has a drastically higher breakaway run rate but is averaging fewer yards after contact with fewer missed tackles forced per touch than Charbonnet. He also has a lower success rate. Of course the team is going to put the rock in Charbonnet’s hands when they need no more than five yards.

10) Kyle Monangai SZN is over

Just like a delicious pumpkin spice latte, Kyle Monangai SZN made for a great October, but all good things must come to an end.

Note: Please ignore the fact that Monangai’s breakout game came on the second day of November.

D’Andre Swift was back for Week 10. Despite being listed as questionable because of his groin issue and a personal matter, the Bears went right back to him versus the Giants. Swift out-carried Monangai 13-8 and out-snapped him 39-25. Swift ran the majority of the routes and saw the team’s only carry inside the five-yard line.

Bonus Takeaway: Emeka Egbuka rebounds

The Bucs somewhat foolishly tried to play Emeka Egbuka through a hamstring injury earlier this season. It initially seemed like the rookie was set for a multi-week absence heading into Week 6. He somehow played in the Bucs’ Monday showdown with the 49ers but did nothing. He proceeded to do nothing for the next two weeks despite earning plenty of targets. Egbuka caught 9-of-25 targets for 117 scoreless yards from Week 6 to Week 8. He then got the bye to properly rest the issue and magically returned to form on Sunday with a 6/115/1 line versus the Patriots. He’s back.