Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 11: Tez Johnson and Parker Washington cash in

Week 10 of the fantasy football season is nearly in the books. I will update this article with any early injury notes plus updates from Monday Night Football. As always, every player in this article is available in over half of Yahoo leagues.

▶ Quarterback

Jacoby Brissett, Cardinals

Week 10 was a brutal game for Brissett and the Cardinals. Our silly little fantasy game does not care about that. Brissett threw for 258 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also ran for 31 yards and tossed a two-point conversion. Brissett has at least two touchdowns in all four starts this year and 258 yards is his lowest passing output. The Cardinals are letting him go “Flacco mode” with a +6% pass rate over expected in his starts. With MNF pending, Brissett is the QB10 over the past four weeks. QB1 numbers might be hard for him to sustain, but he can be penciled as a volume-based QB2 for Week 11.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

After a beatdown at the hands of Jared Goff and the Lions, Washington is now allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Tua, who faces the Commanders next week, has multiple touchdown passes in six games this year. He is the QB22 in EPA per play and QB13 in CPOE over the past five weeks. The waiver wire is stunningly thin. Tua in a good matchup is about as good as it gets.

Marcus Mariota, Commanders

Mariota will make another start in place of Jayden Daniels in Week 11. He has at least one passing touchdown and 20 rushing yards in all four of his starts. The Commanders are taking on a Miami defense that ranks 29th in EPA per dropback allowed. Miami has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

▶ Running Back

Sean Tucker, Bucs

Tucker forced a true committee in Week 10, seeing nine carries to Rachaad White’s 10. He greatly outproduced White, rushing for 53 yards compared to 38 for White. His 53-yard total might not sound like a lot. It is the most rushing yards for a back versus the Patriots this year. The Bucs get a Buffalo defense in Week 11 that is allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs. Tucker will have some RB3 juice if Bucky Irving misses that game.

Tyler Allgeier, Falcons

Allgeier has taken over the red zone role from Bijan Robinson, completing the coup with five red zone carries to Robinson’s one in Week 10. He also saw two carries at the one-yard line, both of which he converted for scores. On the year, Allgeier has 20 red zone carries and three inside-the-five attempts. Robinson is at 15 and one. The Falcons are favored by over a field goal at home versus Carolina in Week 11. Allgeier is a decent bet to find the end zone once again.

Blake Corum, Rams

Corum has at least a dozen touches in three straight games. He has hit 40 yards from scrimmage in all three of those games as well. The Rams have given him 11 red zone carries this year. Six of those have come in his past three outings. He is still firmly behind Kyren Williams in the pecking order for touches, but there has been enough room for both to be productive in recent weeks. As home favorites versus Seattle this week, Corum will likely hold a spot in the RB4 ranks.

Brian Robinson, 49ers

Are the 49ers losing faith in CMC as a runner? They might be. Robinson turned eight carries into 41 yards and a touchdown in Week 10. It was his second-highest yardage total of the season, bested only by his Week 9 mark of 53 yards. He has scored in back-to-back weeks as well. Robinson is averaging 3.5 yards after contact per carry and .26 missed tackles forced per attempt. McCaffrey is down at 2.4 and .15. Robinson is still more of a handcuff than a true FLEX play, but he’s on the radar as an RB5 and is an elite insurance option.

Emari Demercado, Cardinals

Bam Knight got banged up late in Week 10. He was listed as questionable to return late in the contest but never did. Knight was operating as Arizona’s lead back once again, seeing 10 carries to Demercado’s four. Demercado would seemingly be in line to lead the way in Week 11 if Knight can’t go.

▶ Wide Receiver

Tez Johnson, Bucs

Johnson has stepped up with the Bucs’ wideouts dropping like flies. He has at least four catches in four of his past five games and is coming off a two-touchdown performance versus the Patriots. For fantasy purposes, however, we should be a bit skeptical. Johnson earned a measly 12 percent target share in Week 10. He has seen more than 15 percent of the team’s targets in one game this year. He is a splash-play specialist who will likely slot in as a boom/bust WR5 for as long as Chris Godwin and Mike Evans remain sidelined.

Parker Washington, Jaguars

As expected, Washington operated as the Jags’ WR1 in Week 10 with Brian Thomas Jr. out and Travis Hunter on injured reserve. Washington logged a 21 percent target share and ran nearly every route. He caught 3-of-7 targets for 33 yards and a touchdown. The bad news is that Jakobi Meyers ran only half the routes. Washington’s role is all but guaranteed to take a hit once he gets up to speed. Still, there’s some WR4 value to be had here heading into Week 11.

Alec Pierce, Colts

Pierce just keeps piling up air yards. He has at least 136 air yards in each of his past four games. Pierce has made good on that volume with three WR2 finishes over the past month. Pierce is up to a 48 percent target share and 128 air yards per game in 2025. He ranks fifth in air yards share and second in air yards per game. Only Malik Nabers “is” averaging more air yards per game. Given that he has appeared in just four games and is done for the year, it’s fair to call Pierce the air yards king of 2025. The Colts are on bye this week, but Pierce will be the best waiver wire add at wide receiver for Week 11 when he returns to face the Chiefs. It’s likely worth it to get him on your roster now.

Mack Hollins, Patriots

Drake Maye has been a kingmaker for wide receivers you didn’t start in fantasy in any given week. Kayshon Boutte missed Week 10 and Hollins seamlessly took over his role. He earned a 36 percent target share and a 44 percent air yards share. Hollins cashed in on the newfound role with six catches for 106 yards. Kyle Williams also popped for 72 yards and a score, but he only caught one pass on a seven percent target share. Hollins ran 30 routes to Williams’ 21. Boutte could be back in Week 11, so Hollins isn’t a priority add, but he’s worth a look in deeper leagues.

▶ Tight End

Dalton Schultz, Texans

Schultz is quietly stacking games, seeing target totals of 11, 8, 3, and 10 over the past month. He has finished as a top-eight fantasy tight end in three of his past four games. Schultz is currently the TE11 overall despite a quiet start to the season. With Juwan Johnson on bye next week, Schultz is the highest-scoring tight end who is playing in Week 11 and available in over half of Yahoo leagues.

Cade Otton, Bucs

Just like he did last year, Otton is finally stepping up now that Godwin and Evans are out of the picture. Otton has a 24 percent target share over his past four games. He is averaging 12.2 PPR points per week during that stretch. Otton earned a season-high 12 targets in Week 10 and converted that into nine catches for 82 yards.

Theo Johnson, Giants

Like Otton, Johnson has taken on more work in the absence of pass-catching talent in New York. He has a 20 percent target share since Malik Nabers went down with a season-ending knee injury. Johnson has posted 12.1 fantasy points per game in his six post-Nabers games. He is coming off a season-high target share of 26 percent.