Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 5: Top WRs go down; Lamar Jackson, Ricky Pearsall updates

Staying up to date on NFL injury news is of the utmost importance for fantasy football success. The article below tracks all fantasy-relevant players currently listed on their team's injury report, and provides fantasy managers with actionable recommendations as new information rolls in.

Check back for updates from Tuesday through Saturday.

👉 Don’t forget: Check out the Rotoworld player news feed for all the latest news, notes, and transactions around the league.

**UPDATED AS OF TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 AT 3 PM ET**

🏈 AFC East

◆ Buffalo Bills

The Bills escaped their Week 4 win over the Saints without any fantasy-relevant injuries.

◆ Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill - WR (knee)

Hill suffered a dislocated knee in the team’s Week 4 win over the Jets. His season is over.

Fantasy Impact: Hill’s absence likely places additional emphasis on the short-to-intermediate areas of the field through the air, increasing the expected volume for De’Von Achane, Darren Waller, and Jaylen Waddle. Malik Washington is likely to step into a secondary role and could see his aDOT improve, making him a sneaky potential FLEX option for the remainder of the season.

◆ New England Patriots

The Patriots emerged from their Week 4 win over the Panthers absent any key injuries.

◆ New York Jets

Braelon Allen - RB (knee)

Allen suffered a knee injury on a kickoff return in the second quarter of the team’s Week 4 loss to the Dolphins. His status for Week 5 is unknown.

Fantasy Impact: Allen has been a significant contributor in the red zone this season for the Jets, making a potential absence a substantial boost to the upside of Breece Hall. Hall would be a locked-in RB1 against the Cowboys should Allen miss.

🏈 AFC North

◆ Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson - QB (hamstring)

The perennial MVP candidate suffered a hamstring injury in the second half of the team’s Week 4 loss to the Chiefs. Early reports indicate Jackson is likely to miss Week 5 against the Saints.

Fantasy Impact: Jackson leads the league with 11 total touchdowns (10 passing and one rushing), leaving a significant roster hole to fill should he be unable to go in Week 5 against the Texans. Fantasy managers should look to the waiver wire early for a backup plan, with Jaxson Dart a potential fill-in against the Saints. An absence from Jackson would also be a sizable hit to Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, and Mark Andrews.

◆ Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow - QB (toe)

Burrow suffered a Grade III turf toe injury in Week 1. He underwent successful surgery and is likely to miss the next three months.

Fantasy Impact: Burrow’s absence leaves the team in the hands of third-year quarterback Jake Browning, who started seven games for the Bengals in 2023. He threw for multiple touchdowns only three times and managed three scores just once in those seven starts, significantly denting the upside of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Chase Brown. Chase falls to a low-end WR1, Higgins falls to a WR3, and Brown falls to a low-end RB2 for as long as Burrow remains sidelined.

Noah Fant - TE (concussion)

Fant suffered a concussion in the team’s Week 3 loss to the Vikings and missed Week 4. He remains in the league’s concussion protocol.

Fantasy Impact: Fant has been part of a three-man rotation at tight end for the Bengals and brings little value to the table, outside of sporadic touchdown production. He can safely be returned to the waiver wire. Mike Gesicki should see more opportunities for the Bengals should Fant’s absence carry into Week 5.

◆ Cleveland Browns

Cedric Tillman - WR (hamstring)

Tillman exited the team’s Week 4 loss to the Lions with a hamstring injury and is expected to miss multiple weeks.

Fantasy Impact: Tillman is second on the team in target share (15.9 percent). Tight end Harold Fannin and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy are the Browns’ two prominent, healthy pass catchers at the moment, while rookie Isaiah Bond filled Tillman’s role following his departure against the Lions. There isn’t a ton to be excited about on this team in their current state.

◆ Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers escaped their Week 4 win over the Vikings in Dublin, Ireland without any fantasy-relevant injuries.

🏈 AFC South

◆ Houston Texans

Joe Mixon - RB (foot)

Mixon was placed on the Non-Football Injury list ahead of Week 1 and is eligible to be activated in Week 5. The team is reportedly set to reassess his foot injury before a decision on his status is made, but early reports this week indicate he is not ready to come the NFI list.

Fantasy Impact: Texans rookie running back Woody Marks is making his move. In Week 2, veteran running backs Nick Chubb and Dare Ogunbowale logged 26 and 10 offensive snaps, respectively, while Marks handled 13. In Week 3, Ogunbowale was completely removed from the rotation, and Chubb out-snapped Marks just 33-30. Week 4 saw Marks handle 17 carries and five targets, amassing 119 yards from scrimmage and two scores. Marks must be rostered in all formats.

Cade Stover - TE (foot)

The Texans placed Stove on injured reserve before Week 2.

Fantasy Impact: Stover will miss at least four games. His absence should add one or two targets to tight end Dalton Schultz’s weekly workload. The uptick is not enough to make Schultz a reliable TE1.

◆ Indianapolis Colts

Alec Pierce - WR (concussion)

Pierce remains in the league’s concussion protocol after sustaining a head injury in the team’s Week 3 win over the Titans. He was ruled out for Week 4 against the Rams.

Fantasy Impact: Fantasy managers will want to monitor Pierce’s practice statuses this week as the veteran field stretcher will need to log a full session to return to play in Week 5 against the Raiders.

◆ Jacksonville Jaguars

Dyami Brown - WR (shoulder)

Brown exited Week 3 early after injuring his shoulder. He did not play in Week 4.

Fantasy Impact: Jaguars backup wide receiver Parker Washington functioned as Brown’s direct replacement against the 49ers. He earned only two targets after recording a team-high 11 targets following Brown’s departure a week ago, operating in a full-time role. Washington is nothing more than a prayer FLEX option should Brown mis more time.

◆ Tennessee Titans

Calvin Ridley - WR (unknown)

Titans HC Brian Callahan told reporters that Ridley was “fighting through something” in Week 4.

Fantasy Impact: That helps to explain his low 54% snap rate against the Texans. Fantasy managers will want to track his situation closely throughout the week ahead of the team’s Week 5 matchup with the Cardinals.

Tyjae Spears - RB (ankle)

Spears remains on injured reserve as he tends to an ankle injury suffered in the team’s first preseason game. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the team is likely to activate Spears this week.

Fantasy Impact: Backfield mate Tony Pollard has seen 19, 21, 20, and 17 running back opportunities in the first four games of the season but is likely to cede work to Spears once he is activated. Neither is an overly exciting fantasy asset considering the early struggles of the Tennessee offense.

🏈 AFC West

◆ Denver Broncos

The Broncos did not experience any major injuries in their Week 4 win over the Bengals.

◆ Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs made it through their Week 4 win over the Ravens absent any major injuries.

◆ Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Mayer - TE (concussion)

Mayer suffered a concussion in the team’s Week 3 loss to the Commanders and did not play in their Week 4 loss to the Bears.

Fantasy Impact: Mayer’s absence theoretically gave Brock Bowers increased runway for a fantasy eruption against the Bears, something that never fully materialized as the team struggled to move the football outside of running back Ashton Jeanty. A return from Mayer should slightly dent the snap rate of Bowers moving forward.

◆ Los Angeles Chargers

Najee Harris - RB (Achilles)

Harris ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left leg during the Chargers’ Week 3 win over the Broncos. His season is done.

Fantasy Impact: ESPN’s Kris Rhim posits that the Chargers could be forced to lean on rookie running back Omarion Hampton in a way they “didn’t anticipate” in 2025. It would certainly make sense after Hampton erupted for 135 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown against the Broncos. Hampton vaults into the low-end RB1 tier for the remainder of the season.

Will Dissly - TE (knee)

Dissly missed Week 3 due to a knee injury, allowing rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II to enter the lineup. He did not play in Week 4.

Fantasy Impact: Gadsden soundly outplayed veteran tight end Tyler Conklin, catching five passes for 46 yards in his first NFL game. On Wednesday, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said Gadsden is “going to be in there more,” because “he earned that.” He is worth stashing after seeing three targets against the Giants.

🏈 NFC East

◆ Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb - WR (ankle)

Lamb suffered a high-ankle sprain in the team’s Week 3 blowout loss to the Bears. He did not play in Week 4.

Fantasy Impact: The Cowboys will be without the primary cog of the offense for an estimated 3-4 weeks, and are also missing two offensive linemen that could influence their ability to run the football effectively. Injuries to their defense keep their likeliest game environments as shootouts, which should benefit George Pickens and tight end Jake Ferguson in the immediate future. Treat Pickens as a WR2 and Ferguson as a TE1 in the coming weeks.

◆ New York Giants

Malik Nabers - WR (knee)

Nabers suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Week 4 win over the Chargers and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.

Fantasy Impact: The injury could not have come at a worse time for the Giants after they moved to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart under center. Nabers’ absence will make it difficult to consistently move the football, lowering the upside of all remaining healthy players. Nabers makes for a solid trade target for dynasty managers looking to rebuild this season.

Tyrone Tracy - RB (shoulder)

Tracy suffered a dislocated shoulder in the team’s Week 3 loss to the Chiefs and did not play in Week 4 against the Chargers.

Fantasy Impact: Tracy is expected to be sidelined for 2-4 weeks. Rookie running back Cam Skattebo recorded 121 yards from scrimmage, six receptions and a touchdown against a stout Kansas City defensive front in Week 3, hinting at significant upside for as long as Tracy remains sidelined. Skattebo suddenly finds himself as a fantasy RB2 with touchdown-driven RB1 upside. He has a chance to steal the starting role outright.

◆ Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles avoided any major setbacks in their Week 4 win over the Buccaneers.

◆ Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels - QB (knee)

Daniels missed the team’s previous two games and is reportedly considered day-to-day.

Fantasy Impact: Marcus Mariota started in Daniels’ stead, leading the team to a convincing 41-24 win over the Raiders before crashing back to Earth in a Week 4 loss to the Falcons. His rushing upside was evident as he took one in on the ground in Week 3, keeping him in the low-end QB1 range for as long as Daniels remains sidelined.

Terry McLaurin - WR (quad)

McLaurin missed the team’s Week 4 loss to the Falcons and is reportedly “trending in the right direction.” The Commanders signed Robbie Chosen to the active roster Monday, sparking some controversy to head coach Dan Quinn’s comments.

Fantasy Impact: The decision to meet with a core muscle specialist is slightly concerning. It could simply have been made out of an abundance of caution, but it also could suggest that the issue is more complicated than the team is letting on. Deebo Samuel will assume No. 1 wide receiver duties with McLaurin sidelined. Wide receiver Luke McCaffrey notably caught 3-of-3 targets for 56 yards and one touchdown last week, and may warrant FLEX consideration, although it was Chris Moore that should step into McLaurin’s vacated role.

Noah Brown - WR (groin, knee)

Brown missed the team’s previous two games with groin and knee injuries.

Fantasy Impact: Jaylin Lane, Luke McCaffrey, and Chris Moore split the vacated role. None of the three are currently worthy of rostering in fantasy circles.

🏈 NFC North

◆ Chicago Bears

Colston Loveland - TE (hip)

Loveland suffered a hip injury that is not considered serious in the team’s Week 3 win over the Cowboys. He did not play in Week 4 after failing to make it through a pre-game workout.

Fantasy Impact: Loveland has yet to live up to the offseason hype while playing behind Cole Kmet and can safely be returned to the waiver wire.

◆ Detroit Lions

The Lions emerged from their Week 4 win over the Browns absent any major injuries.

◆ Green Bay Packers

Jayden Reed - WR (collarbone/foot)

Reed fractured his collarbone in the Packers’ Week 2 game against the Commanders and was already playing through a Jones fracture in his foot. When news of the expected collarbone surgery broke, the Packers were reportedly hoping to get Reed back in November. Reed then revealed that he underwent surgery to correct his Jones fracture as well. It is unknown whether this will extend his recovery timeline.

Fantasy Impact: Reed can be stashed in injured reserve spots, but he does not need to be held in leagues without them. Rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden finished third on the team in routes run in Week 3, trailing only Romeo Doubs and Kraft. He is firmly on the FLEX radar now.

◆ Minnesota Vikings

J.J. McCarthy - QB (ankle)

McCarthy sustained a high-ankle sprain in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Falcons. He is expected to return in Week 7.

Fantasy Impact: Head coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday that McCarthy will not start until his ankle will no longer affects his mobility, opening the door for Carson Wentz to continue to start under center in the immediate future. Wentz attempted only 20 passes in the Week 3 dismantling of the Bengals but directed seven of those looks toward alpha wide receiver Justin Jefferson and six toward tight end T.J. Hockenson. Both remain elite fantasy options at their respective positions with Wentz under center.

Aaron Jones - RB (hamstring)

The Vikings placed Jones on injured reserve. He will be eligible to return after missing four games in Week 8. The Vikings are on bye in Week 6.

Fantasy Impact: Jordan Mason operated as the clear-cut lead back, rushing 16 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Zavier Scott operated as Mason’s backup, rushing eight times for 30 yards and adding one reception for 19 yards.

🏈 NFC South

◆ Atlanta Falcons

Darnell Mooney - WR (hamstring)

Mooney left the team’s Week 4 win over the Commanders with a hamstring injury.

Fantasy Impact: NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Mooney is unlikely to miss any time after a low-grade hamstring injury. Fantasy managers can continue to deploy Mooney as a FLEX option moving forward.

◆ Carolina Panthers

Xavier Legette - WR (hamstring)

Legette missed the team’s previous two games.

Fantasy Impact: Legette does not need to be rostered in 12-team leagues, given his poor play quality. The hamstring injury only solidifies his status as being droppable.

Ja’Tavion Sanders - TE (ankle)

Sanders suffered a high-ankle sprain in the team’s Week 3 win over the Falcons and did not play in Week 4.

Fantasy Impact: Sanders is reportedly set to miss multiple weeks, opening the door for Tommy Tremble to enter a featured role for the Panthers. Tremble is nothing more than a streamable TE2 in the absence of Sanders.

◆ New Orleans Saints

Taysom Hill - TE (knee)

The Saints designated Hill for return from IR Monday.

Fantasy Impact: While unlikely to contribute as much as he did under former head coach Dennis Allen, Hill’s return to the roster could slightly dent Juwan Johnson‘s hefty snap rate and route participation rate through four weeks. Fellow tight end Foster Moreau is reportedly set to practice this week. Even so, Johnson remains a consistent, albeit low upside, TE1 in fantasy circles.

◆ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucky Irving - RB (undisclosed)

Irving is set to have an MRI Monday on an undisclosed injury.

Fantasy Impact: Irving’s status this week is one of the bigger storylines to follow considering his heavy involvement in one of the league’s top offenses. Rachaad White would vault into RB2 territory while Sean Tucker could push for FLEX status if Irving were to miss any time.

Jalen McMillan - WR (neck)

McMillan remains on injured reserve with a neck injury suffered in the preseason.

Fantasy Impact: McMillan’s absence paved the way for rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka to see featured usage in the offense right out of the gate. The talented rookie remains in the weekly WR2 discussion after scoring three touchdowns in his first two professional games.

Mike Evans - WR (hamstring)

Evans is expected to miss 3-4 weeks after injuring his hamstring in Week 3.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka suddenly finds himself a WR2 with WR1 upside in his fourth professional contest.

🏈 NFC West

◆ Arizona Cardinals

Trey Benson - RB (undisclosed)

Benson did not practice Monday following the team’s Thursday Night Football loss to the Seahawks.

Fantasy Impact: Monday practice statuses are rarely something to worry about coming off a Thursday game, but the circumstances surrounding Benson’s status are a bit concerning. The team has yet to state what the ailment is and signed veteran journeyman Michael Carter to the active roster Monday, two signs that indicate there could be more here. Fantasy managers will want to monitor the situation closely as the week progresses. Emari Demercado would be next in line for featured usage should Benson miss time.

James Conner - RB (ankle)

Conner suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 3.

Fantasy Impact: Trey Benson stands to benefit in the absence of Conner, immediately vaulting him into the RB2 discussion for the remainder of the season. Benson handled 14 opportunities to the three of Emari Demercado in Week 3 following Conner’s injury.

Zay Jones - WR (concussion)

Jones entered the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury on the final play from scrimmage in Week 3. He has been ruled out for Week 4.

Fantasy Impact: Jones is highly unlikely to clear protocol on a short week, which could clear up slot snaps for veteran receiver Greg Dortch. Dortch is not worth rostering in a difficult matchup.

◆ Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua -WR (thumb)

Nacua reportedly received X-Rays on his thumb in the third quarter of the team’s Week 4 win over the Colts.

Fantasy Impact: X-Rays came back clean and Nacua finished the game, so we’ll assume fantasy’s WR1 is fine moving forward. Even so, his situation bears monitoring in the coming days ahead of a Thursday Night Football clash with the 49ers.

◆ San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle - TE (hamstring)

The 49ers placed Kittle on injured reserve Tuesday, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

Fantasy impact: The 49ers are dealing with multiple key injuries. It is difficult to make up for Kittle’s lost production with any remaining 49ers tight end, meaning fantasy managers will want to look elsewhere until Kittle returns. Running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Jauan Jennings stand to benefit in what has become a decimated skill position group.

Brock Purdy - QB (shoulder, toe)

Purdy is questionable for Week 5 against the Rams.

Fantasy Impact: Backup quarterback Mac Jones started the previous two contests before Purdy returned to the lineup in Week 4. Treat Purdy as a QB2 should he be able to play against the Rams.

Jauan Jennings - WR (ankle/shoulder)

Jennings missed the team’s Week 3 win over the Cardinals with multiple ailments but returned to a limited role in Week 4. His status for Thursday Night Football remains unknown.

Fantasy Impact: Jennings could be in line for additional usage, pending Pearsall’s game-day status (more below). He is a WR3/FLEX if active.

Ricky Pearsall - WR (knee)

Pearsall exited the team’s Week 4 loss to the Jaguars with a knee injury and did not return. He is listed questionable for Thursday Night Football against the Rams.

Fantasy Impact: If neither Jennings nor Pearsall can suit up in Week 4 against the Jaguars, veteran wide receiver Kendrick Bourne would serve as the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 2 pass catcher for the 49ers. He would be FLEX-viable in this scenario. Fantasy managers will want to track this situation closely Thursday evening.

◆ Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks avoided any major injuries in their Week 4 win over the Cardinals.