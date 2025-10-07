Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 6: Omarion Hampton headed to IR; updates on Terry McLaurin, Chuba Hubbard

Staying up to date on NFL injury news is of the utmost importance for fantasy football success. The article below tracks all fantasy-relevant players currently listed on their team’s injury report, and provides fantasy managers with actionable recommendations as new information rolls in.

Check back for updates from Tuesday through Saturday.

👉 Don’t forget: Check out the Rotoworld player news feed for all the latest news, notes, and transactions around the league.

**UPDATED AS OF TUESDAY, 7 OCTOBER AT 3 PM ET**

🏈 AFC East

◆ Buffalo Bills

The Bills escaped their Week loss to the Patriots without any fantasy-relevant injuries.

◆ Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill - WR (knee)

Hill suffered a dislocated knee in the team’s Week 4 win over the Jets. His season is over.

Fantasy Impact: Hill’s absence likely places additional emphasis on the short-to-intermediate areas of the field, increasing the expected target volume for De’Von Achane, Darren Waller, and Jaylen Waddle. Malik Washington is likely to step into a secondary role and could see his aDOT improve, making him a sneaky potential FLEX option for the remainder of the season. Waddle returned a 6-110-1 line on nine targets in his first game without Hill in Week 5, making him a weekly WR2 option for the remainder of the season.

◆ New England Patriots

Antonio Gibson - RB (knee)

Gibson tore his ACL in the team’s Week 5 win over the Bills. His season is over.

Fantasy Impact: Gibson’s absence shifts the New England backfield to a two-headed system, paving the way for rookie TreVeyon Henderson to see an increase in opportunities the rest of the season. The presence of established veteran Rhamondre Stevenson caps Henderson’s weekly upside, but the former’s fumble issues could force the team’s hand after Stevenson committed his 10th fumble since the start of the 2024 season in Week 5. Treat Stevenson as a low-upside RB3 while Henderson has paths to RB2 ceiling should his opportunity share see a sudden spike.

◆ New York Jets

Braelon Allen - RB (knee)

Allen suffered a “pretty serious” knee injury on a kickoff return in the second quarter of the team’s Week 4 loss to the Dolphins. He is out indefinitely.

Fantasy Impact: Allen has been a significant contributor in the red zone this season. His absence substantially boosts Breece Hall‘s upside, who is now a locked-in RB1 in Week 5 against the Cowboys. Backup running back Isaiah Davis can be stashed in 12-team leagues as a high-upside contingency option. Hall gained a season-high 155 yards from scrimmage on 18 opportunities in his first game without Allen in Week 5.

🏈 AFC North

◆ Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson - QB (hamstring)

The perennial MVP candidate suffered a hamstring injury in the second half of the team’s Week 4 loss to the Chiefs. He is considered week-to-week and could miss multiple games. The Ravens are on bye in Week 7. A Week 8 return is possible.

Fantasy Impact: Jackson led the league with 11 total touchdowns (10 passing and one rushing) at the time of the injury, leaving a significant roster hole to fill in Week 6. Fantasy managers should look to the waiver wire early for a backup plan, with Jaxson Dart serving as a potential fill-in considering his rushing upside. Jackson’s expected absence hurts Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, and Mark Andrews in fantasy.

◆ Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow - QB (toe)

Burrow suffered a Grade III turf toe injury in Week 1. He underwent successful surgery and is likely to miss the next three months.

Fantasy Impact: The Bengals signed veteran Joe Flacco Tuesday. He should immediately be considered the starter in Cincinnati following the struggles of Jake Browning, and provides a sizable boost to the fantasy upside of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Chase Brown.

◆ Cleveland Browns

Cedric Tillman - WR (hamstring)

The Browns’ No. 2 wide receiver strained his hamstring in Week 4. He was placed on injured reserve shortly thereafter and will miss at least four games.

Fantasy Impact: Tillman is second on the team in target share (15.9 percent). Tight end Harold Fannin and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy are the Browns’ two prominent, healthy pass catchers at the moment, while rookie Isaiah Bond filled Tillman’s role following his departure against the Lions. There isn’t a ton to be excited about on this team in their current state, but Bond can be stashed on fantasy benches at this time. The team is reportedly “really excited” about their three rookie skill position players.

◆ Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaylen Warren - RB (knee)

Warren is reportedly expected to return in Week 6 after missing the team’s Week 4 win over the Vikings in Dublin.

Fantasy Impact: Warren looks primed to return following one missed contest and the team’s Week 5 bye. He got up to an 80% snap rate in Week 3 and could immediately return to a featured role for the Steelers. He carries Weekly RB2 upside.

Calvin Austin - WR (shoulder)

Calvin Austin injured his shoulder in the team’s Week 4 win over the Vikings. He was hospitalized with the injury and is expected to miss multiple games, per Steelers insider Gerry Dulac.

Fantasy Impact: Austin received good news on the injury when X-Rays came back negative, but his absence is expected to extend through the team’s Week 5 bye. Ben Skowronek, Scotty Miller, and Roman Wilson will all likely be tasked with filling the void for as long as the team’s WR2 remains sidelined.

🏈 AFC South

◆ Houston Texans

Joe Mixon - RB (foot)

Mixon was placed on the Non-Football Injury list ahead of Week 1 and is eligible to be activated in Week 5. The team stated that the veteran back is “making progress” and will be re-evaluated in a few weeks.

Fantasy Impact: Veteran Nick Chubb reminded us all that he is not going away in this offense, leading the backfield with 11 carries against the Ravens. Rookie Woody Marks remains the upside play in the absence of Mixon, but he handled just seven carries in Week 5 and continues to be out-snapped by Chubb. This remains a messy situation for fantasy behind one of the league’s worst run-blocking offensive lines.

Cade Stover - TE (foot)

The Texans placed Stove on injured reserve before Week 2.

Fantasy Impact: Stover will miss at least four games. His absence should add one or two targets to tight end Dalton Schultz’s weekly workload. The uptick is not enough to make Schultz a reliable TE1.

◆ Indianapolis Colts

Alec Pierce - WR (concussion)

Pierce miss his second consecutive game in Week 5 due to a concussion. He should return in Week 6 but fantasy managers will want to track his practice status throughout the week.

Fantasy Impact: It was Ashton Dulin that filled Pierce’s vacated role in Week 5 following mental mistakes from Adonai Mitchell a week prior. Expect Pierce to immediately reclaim a starting perimeter role opposite Michael Pittman once healthy.

◆ Jacksonville Jaguars

Brenton Strange - TE (hip)

Strange was unable to finish the team’s Week 5 game against the Chiefs due to a hip injury. No additional updates have been provided by the team at this time.

Fantasy Impact: Strange currently stands as fantasy’s TE20 in PPR scoring, making his absence of little concern to fantasy rosters. Veteran journeyman Hunter Long stepped into the primary pass-catching role following strange’s departure.

◆ Tennessee Titans

Tyjae Spears - RB (ankle)

Spears made his season debut in Week 5 after being activated from injured reserve Saturday. He played just 25% of the team’s offensive snaps, but the team is expected to increase his participation moving forward.

Fantasy Impact: Backfield mate Tony Pollard saw 19, 21, 20, and 17 running back opportunities in the first four games of the season, and dropped to 17 in Spears’ first game action. We expect Pollard’s days of workhorse usage to be behind him after head coach Brian Callahan said Spears would see his usage continually grow moving forward.

🏈 AFC West

◆ Denver Broncos

The Broncos did not experience any major injuries in their Week 5 win over the Eagles.

◆ Kansas City Chiefs

Xavier Worthy - WR (ankle, shoulder)

Worthy played in Week 5 after coming into the game listed as questionable for an ankle injury. He appeared to aggravate the injury in the third quarter but finished the game.

Fantasy Impact: Worthy continues to gut out multiple injuries and managed to play 77% of the team’s offensive snaps in their loss to the Jaguars. Fantasy managers will want to track his practice participation throughout the week ahead of a must-win game against the Lions in Week 6. He remains a WR2 if active, at least for as long as Rashee Rice remains out.

◆ Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Mayer - TE (concussion)

Mayer suffered a concussion in the team’s Week 3 loss to the Commanders and did not play in Week 4 or Week 5. He is expected to return in Week 6.

Fantasy Impact: Ian Thomas was forced into a featured role for the reeling Raiders in Week 5, but is likely to return to fantasy oblivion moving forward. Mayer’s fantasy value is tied to the health of Brock Bowers, who also missed Week 5 with a PCL sprain (more below)

Brock Bowers - TE (knee)

Bowers went limited-DNP-DNP in practice last week and was ultimately held out for the Raiders’ Week 5 loss to the Colts.

Fantasy Impact: Bowers has been slowed by a nagging PCL injury that he attempted to play through until Week 5. The team elected to hold him out last week after it was revealed the only remedy for his ailment was rest. Fantasy managers will want to track his practice participation closely ahead of a Week 6 matchup with the Titans. Michael Mayer should step into a featured role in the offense if Bowers can’t go again.

◆ Los Angeles Chargers

Najee Harris - RB (Achilles)

Harris ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left leg during the Chargers’ Week 3 win over the Broncos. His season is done.

Fantasy Impact: ESPN’s Kris Rhim posits that the Chargers could be forced to lean on rookie running back Omarion Hampton in a way they “didn’t anticipate” in 2025. It would certainly make sense after Hampton erupted for 135 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown against the Broncos. Hampton vaults into the RB1 tier for the remainder of the season.

Omarion Hampton - RB (ankle)

Hampton is expected to be placed on injured reserve this week after suffering an ankle injury in the team’s Week 5 loss to the Commanders. He will miss the next four games, at minimum.

Fantasy Impact: The injuries to the Los Angeles backfield now leave Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal atop the depth chart. Both players saw three carries and one target following Hampton’s departure in Week 5, although there is a connection between Haskins and head coach Jim Harbaugh considering Haskins played for him at Michigan. Fantasy managers could do worse than taking a flier on the veteran journeyman.

Will Dissly - TE (knee)

Dissly missed Week 3 due to a knee injury, allowing rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II to enter the lineup. Dissly did not play in Week 4 or Week 5.

Fantasy Impact: Gadsden caught five passes for 46 yards in Week 3. He caught just 2-of-3 targets for 16 yards in Week 4 and caught his only target for 11 yards in Week 5, making this a low-upside situation for as long as all three primary wide receivers remain healthy.

🏈 NFC East

◆ Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb - WR (ankle)

Lamb suffered a high-ankle sprain in the team’s Week 3 blowout loss to the Bears. He did not play in Week 4 or Week 5.

Fantasy Impact: The Cowboys will be without the primary cog of the offense for an estimated 3-4 weeks, and are also missing two offensive linemen, which could limit their ability to run the football effectively. Injuries to their defense keep their likeliest game environments as shootouts, which should benefit George Pickens and tight end Jake Ferguson in the immediate future. Treat Pickens as a borderline WR1/2 and Ferguson as a TE1 in the coming weeks.

Miles Sanders - RB (ankle)

Sanders suffered an ankle injury in Week 4 and did not play in Week 5.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie Jaydon Blue was active for the first time this season in Week 5 but played just 11 offensive snaps. Veteran Javonte Williams continues to operate in a near workhorse role.

◆ New York Giants

Malik Nabers - WR (knee)

Nabers suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Week 4 win over the Chargers and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.

Fantasy Impact: The injury could not have come at a worse time for the Giants after they moved to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart under center. Nabers’ absence will make it difficult to consistently move the football, lowering the upside of all remaining healthy players. Nabers makes for a solid trade target for dynasty managers looking to rebuild this season.

Tyrone Tracy - RB (shoulder)

Head coach Brian Daboll is “optimistic” that Tracy will play on Thursday Night Football in Week 6.

Fantasy Impact: Tracy missed the previous two games after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 3. It sounds like he is primed for a return when the Giants take the field on Thursday against the Eagles, but would be nothing more than a desperation FLEX option in his first game back.

Jaxson Dart - QB (hamstring)

Dart strained his hamstring in Week 4 but played in Week 5. Head coach Brian Daboll said he expects the rookie signal caller to play on Thursday against the Eagles.

Fantasy Impact: Dart should be good to go in Week 6, as long as he remains setback-free. He remains a locked-in QB2 with rushing-induced QB1 upside while active.

Darius Slayton - WR (hamstring)

Slayton injured his hamstring in Week 5 and appears headed for a missed game on a short week.

Fantasy Impact: Jalin Hyatt and Beaux Collins should be tasked with perimeter roles for a Giants team now without their top two receiving options. Tight end Theo Johnson caught 6-of-7 targets for 33 yards and two touchdowns a week ago and carries more upside than any wide receiver on the roster.

◆ Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley - RB (knee)

Barkley expected to play in Week 6 despite “general soreness” in his knee.

Fantasy Impact: Fantasy managers are starting Barkley if he is active, regardless of matchup or other options. Check back Wednesday for the final injury report ahead of the team’s Week 6 contest against the Giants.

◆ Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin - WR (quad)

Head coach Dan Quinn is “optimistic” about McLaurin playing in Week 6 after the veteran wide receiver missed the previous two games.

Fantasy Impact: The team sorely needs their vertical threat back on the field after struggling to stress teams downfield the previous three games. McLaurin would reclaim WR2 honors in fantasy circles if active.

Noah Brown - WR (groin, knee)

Brown missed the team’s previous theree games with groin and knee injuries.

Fantasy Impact: Jaylin Lane and Luke McCaffrey are splitting the vacated role but are not fantasy relevant.

🏈 NFC North

◆ Chicago Bears

Colston Loveland - TE (hip)

Loveland suffered a hip injury that is not considered serious in the team’s Week 3 win over the Cowboys. He did not play in Week 4 after failing to make it through a pre-game workout. The team’s Week 5 bye should allow him to return to action against the Commanders in Week 6.

Fantasy Impact: Loveland has yet to live up to the offseason hype while playing behind Cole Kmet and can safely be returned to the waiver wire.

◆ Detroit Lions

The Lions remain one of the healthier rosters in the league and do not have any fantasy-relevant injuries entering Week 6.

◆ Green Bay Packers

Jayden Reed - WR (collarbone/foot)

Reed fractured his collarbone in the Packers’ Week 2 game against the Commanders and was already playing through a Jones fracture in his foot. When news of the expected collarbone surgery broke, the Packers were reportedly hoping to get Reed back in November. Reed then revealed that he underwent surgery to correct his Jones fracture as well. It is unknown whether this will extend his recovery timeline.

Fantasy Impact: Reed can be stashed in injured reserve spots, but he does not need to be held in leagues without them. Wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Matthew Golden are on the FLEX radar.

Christian Watson - WR (IR, knee)

Watson was designated for return from injured reserve and returned to the practice field Monday.

Fantasy Impact: We expect Watson to take most of the 21-day window to ramp up before seeing game action, and will then likely experience a dip in production after a torn ACL. He may not be a viable fantasy commodity until 2026.

◆ Minnesota Vikings

J.J. McCarthy - QB (ankle)

McCarthy sustained a high-ankle sprain in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Falcons. He is expected to return to practice following the team’s Week 6 bye.

Fantasy Impact: The Vikings appear primed to get their starting quarterback back on the field out of their Week 6 bye. McCarthy carries QB1 upside if healthy.

Aaron Jones - RB (hamstring)

The Vikings placed Jones on injured reserve. He will be eligible to return after missing four games in Week 8. The Vikings are on bye in Week 6.

Fantasy Impact: Running back Jordan Mason is operating as the clear-cut lead back, while running back Zavier Scott operates as the passing game specialist. Scott warrants deep-league, PPR consideration.

🏈 NFC South

◆ Atlanta Falcons

Darnell Mooney - WR (hamstring)

Mooney left the team’s Week 4 win over the Commanders with a hamstring injury. The team’s Week 5 bye should afford him the opportunity to heal enough to play against the Bills in Week 6.

Fantasy Impact: NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Mooney is unlikely to miss any time after a low-grade hamstring injury. Fantasy managers can continue to deploy Mooney as a FLEX option moving forward.

◆ Carolina Panthers

Ja’Tavion Sanders - TE (ankle)

Sanders suffered a high-ankle sprain in the team’s Week 3 win over the Falcons and did not play in Week 4 or Week 5.

Fantasy Impact: Sanders is reportedly set to miss multiple weeks, opening the door for Tommy Tremble to enter a featured role for the Panthers. Tremble is nothing more than a streamable TE2 in the absence of Sanders.

Chuba Hubbard - RB (calf)

Hubbard suited up in Week 4 but missed the team’s Week 5 win over the Dolphins. Head coach Dave Canales labeled him “day-to-day” entering Week 6 preparations.

Fantasy Impact: Veteran backup Rico Dowdle handled the bulk of the backfield work for the Panthers in Week 5 and rumbled his way to 206 yards and a score on the ground against the Dolphins. This is an interesting situation to follow ahead of Week 6 as the team likes Dowdle enough to spell Hubbard or be utilized as a featured back, meaning the clearest path to fantasy ceiling here is if Hubbard misses another week.

Jalen Coker - WR (quad)

Coker is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 5. He was not yet activated.

Fantasy Impact: One week ago, Coker was reportedly still considered week-to-week, making him only a bench stash at this time.

◆ New Orleans Saints

The Saints are as healthy as they have been all season after the returns of TE/QB Taysom Hill and TE Foster Moreau in Week 5.

◆ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucky Irving - RB (foot)

Irving is considered week-to-week after injuring his foot in Week 4. He was out for Week 5.

Fantasy Impact: Rachaad White vaults into RB2 territory while Sean Tucker could push for FLEX status in a rotational rushing role. Both players should be rostered.

Jalen McMillan - WR (neck)

McMillan remains on injured reserve with a neck injury suffered in the preseason.

Fantasy Impact: McMillan’s absence paved the way for rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka to see featured usage in the offense right out of the gate. The talented rookie remains in the weekly WR2 discussion after scoring three touchdowns in his first two professional games.

Mike Evans - WR (hamstring)

Evans is expected to miss 3-4 weeks after injuring his hamstring in Week 3.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka suddenly finds himself a WR2 with WR1 upside in his fourth professional contest.

🏈 NFC West

◆ Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray - QB (foot)

Murray injured his foot on a fourth quarter fumble. Head coach Jonathan Gannon said the team would “monitor his foot throughout the week.”

Fantasy Impact: Murray still doesn’t have a weekly finish greater than QB16 through five games, making him an expendable asset in one-QB leagues.

Trey Benson - RB (knee)

Benson has already undergone surgery after injuring his meniscus in Week 4. He is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks.

Fantasy Impact: Backup running back Michael Carter referred to himself as the new starter when speaking to media members. Fellow backup running back Emari Demercado will likely rotate in on passing downs. Carter proved to be an RB2 in Week 5 when he saw 58% of the team’s offensive snaps and handled 18 of 25 running back carries against the Titans.

James Conner - RB (ankle)

Conner suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 3.

Fantasy Impact: See: Trey Benson.

◆ Los Angeles Rams

The Rams remain healthy heading into a Week 6 game against the reeling Ravens.

◆ San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle - TE (hamstring)

The 49ers placed Kittle on injured reserve Tuesday, meaning he will miss at least the next four games. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle is a “long shot” to have his practice window opened ahead of Week 6.

Fantasy impact: The 49ers are dealing with multiple key injuries. It is difficult to make up for Kittle’s lost production with any remaining 49ers tight end, meaning fantasy managers will want to look elsewhere until Kittle returns. Running back Christian McCaffrey stands to benefit.

Brock Purdy - QB (shoulder, toe)

Purdy did not play in Week 5 against the Rams. He could return in Week 6.

Fantasy Impact: Fantasy managers will want to monitor the situation closely as preparations for Week 6 progress.

Jauan Jennings - WR (ankle/shoulder)

Jennings did not play against the Rams in Week 5.

Fantasy Impact: Fantasy managers will want to monitor the situation closely as preparations for Week 6 progress.

Ricky Pearsall - WR (knee)

Pearsall did not play in week 5 against the Rams.

Fantasy Impact: Fantasy managers will want to monitor the situation closely as preparations for Week 6 progress.

◆ Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks avoided any major injuries in their Week 5 loss to the Buccaneers.