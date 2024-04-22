 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Antwerp 2023.
Simone Biles among Laureus World Sports Awards winners
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Michael Jordan relishes Talladega win and is ‘all in’ on NASCAR
The Chevron Championship - Final Round
‘Exhausted’ Korda WDs from this week’s LPGA event

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_commanders_240422.jpg
How Daniels, Maye would fit in Commanders offense
nbc_roto_rbsastros_240422.jpg
Javier’s injury highlights Astros’ pitching woes
nbc_roto_rbscasasinjury_240422.jpg
Red Sox suffer another costly injury with Casas

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Antwerp 2023.
Simone Biles among Laureus World Sports Awards winners
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Michael Jordan relishes Talladega win and is ‘all in’ on NASCAR
The Chevron Championship - Final Round
‘Exhausted’ Korda WDs from this week’s LPGA event

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_commanders_240422.jpg
How Daniels, Maye would fit in Commanders offense
nbc_roto_rbsastros_240422.jpg
Javier’s injury highlights Astros’ pitching woes
nbc_roto_rbscasasinjury_240422.jpg
Red Sox suffer another costly injury with Casas

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch the 2024 Zurich Classic and JM Eagle LA Championship

  
Published April 22, 2024 04:12 PM

The PGA Tour contests its lone team event at this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which features the Irish duo of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.

The LPGA, meanwhile, moves to the West Coast to play the JM Eagle LA Championship.

Here’s how you can watch all of the week’s biggest events from around the world (stream links will be added when available; all times EDT):

Wednesday

  • 11PM-4AM (GC): ISPS Handa Championship, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

Thursday

  • 3:30-6:30PM (GC/Peacock): Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1 (PGA Tour)
  • 6:30-9:30PM (GC/Peacock): JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 1 (LPGA)
  • 11PM-4AM (GC): ISPS Handa Championship, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

Friday

  • Noon-3PM (GC/Peacock): Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)
  • 3:30-6:30PM (GC/Peacock): Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 2 (PGA Tour)
  • 6:30-9:30PM (GC/Peacock): JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 2 (LPGA)
  • 11PM-3:30AM (GC): ISPS Handa Championship, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

Saturday

  • 12:45-2:45PM (GC/Peacock): Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
  • 2:45-6PM (GC/Peacock): Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)
  • 3-6PM (CBS): Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
  • 6-9PM (GC/Peacock): JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 3 (LPGA)
  • 10:30PM-3:30AM (GC): ISPS Handa Championship, final round (DP World Tour)

Sunday

  • 12:45-2:45PM (GC/Peacock): Zurich Classic of New Orleans, final round (PGA Tour)
  • 2:45-6PM (GC/Peacock): Mitsubishi Electric Classic, final round (PGA Tour Champions)
  • 3-6PM (CBS): Zurich Classic of New Orleans, final round (PGA Tour)
  • 6-9PM (GC/Peacock): JM Eagle LA Championship, final round (LPGA)