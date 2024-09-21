Jon Rahm out of LIV’s team finale because of ‘severe flu symptoms’

If Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf team, Legion XIII, is to win the LIV Team Championship on Sunday in Carrollton, Texas, it will have to do so without its captain.

Rahm withdrew prior to Legion XIII’s first match against the Phil Mickelson-led HyFlyers because of “severe flu symptoms,” which he had been experiencing for the past few days, according to a LIV statement.

“In the best interest of his team and under the advice of his medical team, he will not be playing this weekend,” the statement added. “He will continue to provide full support to his team.”

Rahm was replaced by John Catlin, who will face Cameron Tringale in one of the two singles matchups on Saturday morning at Maridoe Golf Club. There is also one foursomes match. Should Legion XIII, which received a first-round bye, win its first match, it would advance to the finals, which features two rounds of matches that would traditionally be considered the semifinals and final.

The winning team will split $14 million.

Rahm is coming off a victory at LIV Chicago, his second win since joining the Saudi-backed league prior to this season, which earned him LIV’s season-long individual title.