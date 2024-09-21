 Skip navigation
Top News

SMX 2024 Rd 3 Las Vegas Dragway empty track.jpg
Live SuperMotocross 2024 Playoff Updates from Round 3 at The Strip at LVMS
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MX 2024 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Haiden Deegan rides to the gate.JPG
Haiden Deegan has one goal each time he hits the track and that is to just win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
BMW PGA Championship 2024 - Day Three
Matteo Manassero leads BMW PGA 11 years after winning as prodigy

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndint_240921.jpg
Tuihalamaka comes up with the pick vs. Miami (OH)
nbc_cfb_groupof5_1920_1080_240921__115763.jpg
Games mean ‘more than ever’ for Group of 5 teams
nbc_cfb_croucherbetmgm_240921.jpg
Expect Notre Dame to cover vs. Miami Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jon Rahm out of LIV’s team finale because of ‘severe flu symptoms’

  
Published September 21, 2024 04:04 PM

If Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf team, Legion XIII, is to win the LIV Team Championship on Sunday in Carrollton, Texas, it will have to do so without its captain.

Rahm withdrew prior to Legion XIII’s first match against the Phil Mickelson-led HyFlyers because of “severe flu symptoms,” which he had been experiencing for the past few days, according to a LIV statement.

“In the best interest of his team and under the advice of his medical team, he will not be playing this weekend,” the statement added. “He will continue to provide full support to his team.”

Rahm was replaced by John Catlin, who will face Cameron Tringale in one of the two singles matchups on Saturday morning at Maridoe Golf Club. There is also one foursomes match. Should Legion XIII, which received a first-round bye, win its first match, it would advance to the finals, which features two rounds of matches that would traditionally be considered the semifinals and final.

The winning team will split $14 million.

Rahm is coming off a victory at LIV Chicago, his second win since joining the Saudi-backed league prior to this season, which earned him LIV’s season-long individual title.