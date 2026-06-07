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U.S. Women’s Open 2026: Fourth-round tee times, pairings at Riviera
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U.S Women’s Open 2026: Live updates from the Final Round

Tune in for live updates of the final round at the 2026 U.S Women’s Open.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
LPGA: U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally - Third Round

Jun 6, 2026; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Nelly Korda walks on the ninth tee during the third round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Kiyoshi Mio/Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

For the first time ever, the U.S Women’s Open is being held at the historic Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

Heading into Sunday’s Round 4, Nelly Korda and Sei Young Kim share the lead at 6 under. This is the first Korda has lead/co-lead at U.S Women’s Open entering the final round.

The winner of the tournament will be a part of history in numerous ways, including claiming a share of the record-breaking $12.5 million purse.

Updates
What happening on Moving Day?
By
Syd Pierre
  

Moving Day certainly lived up to its name during the third round of the 2026 U.S Women’s Open at Riviera on Saturday.

Heading into today’s final round, the leaderboard is the star-studded and crowed.

Despite not having her best ball striking and a self-proclaimed “funky” grip, World No. 1 Nelly Korda rode a hot putter, ending her round with three consecutive birdies to shoot a 67.

Charley Hull, who climbed from T56 to T45 during Round 2, continued her ascent on Saturday. Hull moved up to 8th after posting a 6 under 65 the lowest score of the tournament so far.

Read more about Saturday’s third round here.

Women's golf in Pacific Palisades, CA
U.S Women’s Open 2026: Nelly Korda, Sei Young Kim co-lead heading into Sunday’s final round
Moving Day certainly lived up to its name during the third round of the 2026 U.S Women’s Open at Riviera.
Heading into Sunday’s final round, the leaderboard is crowded and star-studded.
How to watch the U.S Women’s Open Final Round
By
Syd Pierre
  

Coverage is split between Peacock, NBCSN and NBC. All times are ET.

  • Peacock: 3-8 p.m.
  • NBCSN: 3-5 p.m.
  • NBC: 5-8 p.m.

Take a look below to find scheduled fourth-round tee times and pairings for when play continues on Sunday, June 7 at Riviera.

U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2026 - Round Three
U.S. Women’s Open 2026: Fourth-round tee times, pairings at Riviera
Scheduled fourth-round tee times and pairings for when play continues on Sunday, June 7 at Riviera Country Club.