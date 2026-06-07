U.S Women’s Open 2026: Live updates from the Final Round

For the first time ever, the U.S Women’s Open is being held at the historic Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

Heading into Sunday’s Round 4, Nelly Korda and Sei Young Kim share the lead at 6 under. This is the first Korda has lead/co-lead at U.S Women’s Open entering the final round.

The winner of the tournament will be a part of history in numerous ways, including claiming a share of the record-breaking $12.5 million purse.