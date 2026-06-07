U.S Women’s Open 2026: Live updates from the Final Round
Tune in for live updates of the final round at the 2026 U.S Women’s Open.
For the first time ever, the U.S Women’s Open is being held at the historic Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.
Heading into Sunday’s Round 4, Nelly Korda and Sei Young Kim share the lead at 6 under. This is the first Korda has lead/co-lead at U.S Women’s Open entering the final round.
The winner of the tournament will be a part of history in numerous ways, including claiming a share of the record-breaking $12.5 million purse.
Moving Day certainly lived up to its name during the third round of the 2026 U.S Women’s Open at Riviera on Saturday.
Heading into today’s final round, the leaderboard is the star-studded and crowed.
Despite not having her best ball striking and a self-proclaimed “funky” grip, World No. 1 Nelly Korda rode a hot putter, ending her round with three consecutive birdies to shoot a 67.
Charley Hull, who climbed from T56 to T45 during Round 2, continued her ascent on Saturday. Hull moved up to 8th after posting a 6 under 65 the lowest score of the tournament so far.
Read more about Saturday’s third round here.
Heading into Sunday’s final round, the leaderboard is crowded and star-studded.
Coverage is split between Peacock, NBCSN and NBC. All times are ET.
- Peacock: 3-8 p.m.
- NBCSN: 3-5 p.m.
- NBC: 5-8 p.m.
Take a look below to find scheduled fourth-round tee times and pairings for when play continues on Sunday, June 7 at Riviera.