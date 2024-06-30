 Skip navigation
Rocket Mortgage Classic prize money: What champion Cam Davis and field made

  
Published June 30, 2024 07:19 PM
Davis credits hypnotherapy for winning mentality
June 30, 2024 06:45 PM
Cam Davis speaks to Todd Lewis after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic and points out the work he's done with his hypnotherapist to keep him in the right mindset.

Cam Davis won the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the second time on Sunday. The Aussie finished one clear of four others, including Akshay Bhatia, who three-putted the final hole.

Here’s a look at how the $9.2 million purse was paid out for those who made the cut at Detroit Golf Club.

FINISHPLAYEREARNINGS
1Cam Davis$1,656,000
T2Davis Thompson$616,400
T2Min Woo Lee$616,400
T2Aaron Rai$616,400
T2Akshay Bhatia$616,400
T6Rico Hoey$300,150
T6Eric Cole$300,150
T6Erik van Rooyen$300,150
T6Cameron Young$300,150
T10Taylor Moore$206,233
T10Dylan Wu$206,233
T10J.J. Spaun$206,233
T10Hayden Springer$206,233
T10Nick Dunlap$206,233
T10Luke Clanton (a)
T10Sam Stevens$206,233
T17David Skinns$149,500
T17Ben Silverman$149,500
T17Troy Merritt$149,500
T20Carl Yuan$113,068
T20Patton Kizzire$113,068
T20Andrew Novak$113,068
T20Ben Kohles$113,068
T20Neal Shipley$113,068
T25Nate Lashley$74,980
T25Matt Kuchar$74,980
T25Patrick Fishburn$74,980
T25Justin Lower$74,980
T25Jhonattan Vegas$74,980
T25Joel Dahmen$74,980
T31Nicholas Lindheim$49,603
T31Ben Griffin$49,603
T31Kevin Yu$49,603
T31Ryan McCormick$49,603
T31Jacob Bridgeman$49,603
T31Ryo Hisatsune$49,603
T31Harry Hall$49,603
T31Max Greyserman$49,603
T31Roger Sloan$49,603
T31Beau Hossler$49,603
T31Rickie Fowler$49,603
T31Jake Knapp$49,603
T31Patrick Rodgers$49,603
T44Maverick McNealy$29,164
T44Blaine Hale, Jr.$29,164
T44Taylor Montgomery$29,164
T44Brandon Wu$29,164
T44Ryan Moore$29,164
T44Ben James (a)
T44Chris Kirk$29,164
T44Hayden Buckley$29,164
T52Matti Schmid$22,650
T52Mark Hubbard$22,650
T52Nick Hardy$22,650
T52Bud Cauley$22,650
T52Michael Kim$22,650
T57Davis Riley$21,160
T57Callum Tarren$21,160
T57Kevin Streelman$21,160
T57Vince Whaley$21,160
T57Robby Shelton$21,160
T57Joe Highsmith$21,160
T63Zach Johnson$20,332
T63Pierceson Coody$20,332
T63Nico Echavarria$20,332
66Nicolai Hojgaard$19,964
T67Ryan Fox$19,412
T67Luke List$19,412
T67Chandler Phillips$19,412
T67Chris Gotterup$19,412
T67Wesley Bryan$19,412
T72Taylor Pendrith$18,768
T72Aaron Baddeley$18,768
74Peter Malnati$18,492