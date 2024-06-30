Rocket Mortgage Classic prize money: What champion Cam Davis and field made
Published June 30, 2024 07:19 PM
Davis credits hypnotherapy for winning mentality
Cam Davis speaks to Todd Lewis after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic and points out the work he's done with his hypnotherapist to keep him in the right mindset.
Cam Davis won the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the second time on Sunday. The Aussie finished one clear of four others, including Akshay Bhatia, who three-putted the final hole.
Here’s a look at how the $9.2 million purse was paid out for those who made the cut at Detroit Golf Club.
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Cam Davis
|$1,656,000
|T2
|Davis Thompson
|$616,400
|T2
|Min Woo Lee
|$616,400
|T2
|Aaron Rai
|$616,400
|T2
|Akshay Bhatia
|$616,400
|T6
|Rico Hoey
|$300,150
|T6
|Eric Cole
|$300,150
|T6
|Erik van Rooyen
|$300,150
|T6
|Cameron Young
|$300,150
|T10
|Taylor Moore
|$206,233
|T10
|Dylan Wu
|$206,233
|T10
|J.J. Spaun
|$206,233
|T10
|Hayden Springer
|$206,233
|T10
|Nick Dunlap
|$206,233
|T10
|Luke Clanton (a)
|—
|T10
|Sam Stevens
|$206,233
|T17
|David Skinns
|$149,500
|T17
|Ben Silverman
|$149,500
|T17
|Troy Merritt
|$149,500
|T20
|Carl Yuan
|$113,068
|T20
|Patton Kizzire
|$113,068
|T20
|Andrew Novak
|$113,068
|T20
|Ben Kohles
|$113,068
|T20
|Neal Shipley
|$113,068
|T25
|Nate Lashley
|$74,980
|T25
|Matt Kuchar
|$74,980
|T25
|Patrick Fishburn
|$74,980
|T25
|Justin Lower
|$74,980
|T25
|Jhonattan Vegas
|$74,980
|T25
|Joel Dahmen
|$74,980
|T31
|Nicholas Lindheim
|$49,603
|T31
|Ben Griffin
|$49,603
|T31
|Kevin Yu
|$49,603
|T31
|Ryan McCormick
|$49,603
|T31
|Jacob Bridgeman
|$49,603
|T31
|Ryo Hisatsune
|$49,603
|T31
|Harry Hall
|$49,603
|T31
|Max Greyserman
|$49,603
|T31
|Roger Sloan
|$49,603
|T31
|Beau Hossler
|$49,603
|T31
|Rickie Fowler
|$49,603
|T31
|Jake Knapp
|$49,603
|T31
|Patrick Rodgers
|$49,603
|T44
|Maverick McNealy
|$29,164
|T44
|Blaine Hale, Jr.
|$29,164
|T44
|Taylor Montgomery
|$29,164
|T44
|Brandon Wu
|$29,164
|T44
|Ryan Moore
|$29,164
|T44
|Ben James (a)
|—
|T44
|Chris Kirk
|$29,164
|T44
|Hayden Buckley
|$29,164
|T52
|Matti Schmid
|$22,650
|T52
|Mark Hubbard
|$22,650
|T52
|Nick Hardy
|$22,650
|T52
|Bud Cauley
|$22,650
|T52
|Michael Kim
|$22,650
|T57
|Davis Riley
|$21,160
|T57
|Callum Tarren
|$21,160
|T57
|Kevin Streelman
|$21,160
|T57
|Vince Whaley
|$21,160
|T57
|Robby Shelton
|$21,160
|T57
|Joe Highsmith
|$21,160
|T63
|Zach Johnson
|$20,332
|T63
|Pierceson Coody
|$20,332
|T63
|Nico Echavarria
|$20,332
|66
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|$19,964
|T67
|Ryan Fox
|$19,412
|T67
|Luke List
|$19,412
|T67
|Chandler Phillips
|$19,412
|T67
|Chris Gotterup
|$19,412
|T67
|Wesley Bryan
|$19,412
|T72
|Taylor Pendrith
|$18,768
|T72
|Aaron Baddeley
|$18,768
|74
|Peter Malnati
|$18,492