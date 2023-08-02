 Skip navigation
MLBKansas City RoyalsJesus Rios

Jesus
Rios

Nicky Lopez
Atlanta Braves acquire veteran infielder Nicky Lopez in a trade with the Kansas City Royals
The major league-leading Braves sent left-hander Taylor Hearn to Kansas City for the 28-year-old Lopez.
