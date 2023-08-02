Skip navigation
MLB
Kansas City Royals
Jesus Rios
JR
Jesus
Rios
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Atlanta Braves acquire veteran infielder Nicky Lopez in a trade with the Kansas City Royals
The major league-leading Braves sent left-hander Taylor Hearn to Kansas City for the 28-year-old Lopez.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jesus Rios
KC
Relief Pitcher
Royals acquire Jesus Rios from Padres
Trades could open new fantasy bullpen options
Cubs-Rangers highlight opening day matchups on March 28 as MLB announces 2024 schedule
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Royals pitcher Yarbrough starting for KC for 1st time since being struck by line drive in face
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Best Bets, July 9: Rangers vs Nationals, Giants and Guardians Parlay
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
MLB Best Bets, July 7: Guardians vs Royals, Blue Jays vs Tigers
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
MLB Best Bets, July 6: Diamondbacks vs Mets, Guardians vs Royals
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
