Diamondbacks sign 3-time All-Star Evan Longoria to 1-year deal

  
Published January 5, 2023 06:58 PM
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks signed three-time All-Star third baseman Evan Longoria to a one-year deal.

The team announced the signing. The 37-year-old Longoria is a 15-year veteran, spending his first 10 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and the last five with the San Francisco Giants.

Longoria - a three-time Gold Glove winner - brings some experience to what’s expected to be a young lineup in 2023. He also adds right-handed power to a team that already has a lot of left-handed hitting. He has 331 career homers.

Longoria has battled injuries over the last few seasons, but has been productive when healthy. He hit .244 with 14 homers and 42 RBIs last season 89 games.

To make room for Longoria on the 40-man roster, the D-backs designated right-handed pitcher Edwin Uceta for assignment.