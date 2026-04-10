How to watch Guardians vs Braves: TV/live stream info, schedule, preview

This week on Sunday Night Baseball, the Cleveland Guardians head to Atlanta to take on the Braves. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to live stream the Guardians vs Braves game.



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On April 12, 1966, the Braves played their very first game in Atlanta. Sunday’s game marks the 60th anniversary of that day. Before moving to Atlanta, the team spent 13 seasons in Milwaukee.

Hall of Famers Andruw Jones, CC Sabathia, and two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber join NBC Sports’ announce team. Jason Benetti will provide play-by-play in the booth with Kluber and Jones. Bob Costas will host the pregame show alongside Sabathia, who will also provide “Inside the Pitch” commentary during the game.

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How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Atlanta Braves:

Where: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA When: Sunday, April 12

Sunday, April 12 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch MLB on NBC and Peacock :

Sunday Night Baseball will make its debut March 29 with the Guardians vs. Mariners. The 18-game MLB Sunday Leadoff schedule will begin May 3, with the defending AL champion Toronto Blue Jays visiting the Twins in Minnesota. On Sunday, July 5, all 15 MLB games will be presented nationally across Peacock and NBC as part of a special all-day “Star-Spangled Sunday” showcase.

NBC Sports will also stream one out-of-market game each day of the 2026 MLB season nationally on Peacock. Telemundo Deportes will present all NBCUniversal-produced MLB games in Spanish, with Universo televising all games broadcast on NBC.

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MLB on NBC 2026 schedule:

Click here to see the full list of MLB games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

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