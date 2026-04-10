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How to watch Guardians vs Braves: TV/live stream info, schedule, preview

  
Published April 10, 2026 10:10 AM

This week on Sunday Night Baseball, the Cleveland Guardians head to Atlanta to take on the Braves. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to live stream the Guardians vs Braves game.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

On April 12, 1966, the Braves played their very first game in Atlanta. Sunday’s game marks the 60th anniversary of that day. Before moving to Atlanta, the team spent 13 seasons in Milwaukee.

Hall of Famers Andruw Jones, CC Sabathia, and two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber join NBC Sports’ announce team. Jason Benetti will provide play-by-play in the booth with Kluber and Jones. Bob Costas will host the pregame show alongside Sabathia, who will also provide “Inside the Pitch” commentary during the game.

RELATED: Angels’ Soler and Braves’ López receive 7-game suspensions following brawl

How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Atlanta Braves:

  • Where: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA
  • When: Sunday, April 12
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez, Ronald Acuña Jr., and echoes of October in Atlanta
This week, Sunday Night Baseball on NBC and Peacock features two of MLB’s best players.

How to watch MLB on NBC and Peacock:

Sunday Night Baseball will make its debut March 29 with the Guardians vs. Mariners. The 18-game MLB Sunday Leadoff schedule will begin May 3, with the defending AL champion Toronto Blue Jays visiting the Twins in Minnesota. On Sunday, July 5, all 15 MLB games will be presented nationally across Peacock and NBC as part of a special all-day “Star-Spangled Sunday” showcase.

NBC Sports will also stream one out-of-market game each day of the 2026 MLB season nationally on Peacock. Telemundo Deportes will present all NBCUniversal-produced MLB games in Spanish, with Universo televising all games broadcast on NBC.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC and Bravo hits for whatever suits your mood.

MLB on NBC 2026 schedule:

Click here to see the full list of MLB games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

Why are some MLB games unavailable to stream on Peacock?

Due to territorial blackout restrictions, select regular season, special event, and Postseason games may be unavailable on Peacock. Television territory blackout restrictions apply regardless of whether a Club is home or away and regardless of whether a game is televised in that Club’s home television territory. For more information visit, Peacock’s Help Center.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

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MLB average salary hits a record $5.34M as the Mets lead spending again
Major League Baseball’s average salary rose 3.4% on opening day to a record $5.34 million, according to a study by The Associated Press, and the New York Mets topped spending at the season’s start for the fourth straight year.