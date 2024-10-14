Mets vs. Dodgers NLCS Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats

Dominant pitching and plenty of timely hitting as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Mets 9-0 to take Game 1 of the NLCS. Jack Flaherty was brilliant allowing 2 hits while striking out 6 to earn the win. Despite a laundry list of injured aces, Dodgers’ pitchers have been dominant this postseason. Monday’s shutout pushed their scoreless streak to an MLB record-tying 33 innings. The top of the LA lineup – Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman - was electric going 5-11 with 5 RBIs to pace the attack.

The Mets surprised many starting Kodai Senga in the opener. He walked the bases loaded in the 1st and managed to get only 4 outs allowing just 2 hits but 3 runs. The Mets could not generate any offense in Game 1 managing just 2 hits and 3 walks.

Sean Manaea takes the mound for the Mets in Game 2 while the Dodgers have yet to announce their starter for this afternoon’s game at Chavez Ravine.

So many angles to look at for bettors. Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mets @ Dodgers – Game 2

● Date: Monday, October 14, 2024

● Time: 4:08 PM ET

● Site: Dodger Stadium

● City: Los Angeles, CA

● TV/Streaming: FOX / FS1

Game odds for Mets @ Dodgers – Game 2

The latest odds as of Sunday Night:

● Moneyline: New York Mets (+120), Los Angeles Dodgers (-145)

● Spread: Mets +1.5 (-185), Dodgers -1.5 (+150)

● Total: 8

Probable starting pitchers for Mets @ Dodgers – Game 2

● Sunday’s pitching matchup (October 13): Sean Manaea vs. TBD

○ Mets: Manaea – the veteran has been special this postseason compiling a record of 1-0 in two starts with a 2.25 ERA. He defeated the Phillies in his most recent start on October 8 allowing 1 run on 3 hits with 6 Ks over 7 innings.

○ Dodgers: TBD – If this is a bullpen game as expected for the Dodgers, the LA relievers are rested. Should they thow up a zero in the Top of the 1st today, the LA staff will set an MLB record with 34 consecutive scoreless innings.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets @ Dodgers – Game 2

The Dodgers last 4 home games against the Mets have gone OVER the Total.

After going hitless in Games 1 and 2 against San Diego, Mookie Betts is 5-16 (.313) with 6 RBIs in the playoffs.

Freddie Freeman owns a modest 3-game hitting streak hitting .400 (4-10) for the 3 games.

After going 2-4 in Game 1, Shohei Ohtani is hitting .250 (6-24) with 10 strikeouts in the playoffs.

The Dodgers’ bullpen has thrown 33 consecutive scoreless innings.

Playoff History for New York and Los Angeles

Mets: New York now owns an overall record of 57-43 in their postseason history. They won the World Series in 1969 and 1986. They lost the Series in 2000 (Yankees) and in 2015 (Royals).

Dodgers: LA owns an all-time playoff record of 11,553-10,211. They have won 7 World Series crowns – 1959, 1963, 1965, 1981, 1988, and 2020.

Expert picks & predictions for Game 2 of the NLCS between New York and Los Angeles

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Game 2 between the Mets and Dodgers:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Dodgers on the Run Line

· Total Runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 8 Runs

