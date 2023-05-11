 Skip navigation
Rays’ Tyler Glasnow cleared to resume minor league rehab outings

  
Oct 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (20) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first at inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Tyler Glasnow was cleared to make his next minor league injury rehabilitation appearance in his return from an oblique injury, a day after a start was cut short by left side tightness.

Glasnow was hurt while throwing batting practice at spring training on Feb. 27. He threw 46 pitches for Triple-A Durham at Norfolk in the 29-year-old’s first rehab appearance, allowing two hits over 2 1/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts and two walks.

He was to have thrown about four innings or 60 pitches at Charlotte but left after one scoreless inning and 11 pitches. Glasnow was checked by a doctor.

“He’s in a good spot,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said before a series opener at the New York Yankees. “Everything looked out clean.”

Cash said Glasnow probably will make his next minor league start, perhaps of three innings, and then have at least one more minor league appearance.

Glasnow returned to the mound for Rays with a pair of outings Sept. 28 and Oct. 3 following Tommy John surgery on Aug. 4, 2021, with Texas Rangers physician Dr. Keith Meister.