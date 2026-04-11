Eli Tomac, Hunter Lawrence land first and second in Nashville Supercross Q1

Eli Tomac and Hunter Lawrence need to keep Ken Roczen in sight at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Qualification 1

Tomac (51.595) has insisted he is healthy, but his riding has been subpar for the past few weeks. In the first qualification session, he was back up to speed and topped the chart.

“I think we’re back,” Tomac told Peacock.tv’s Haley Shanley. “It’s great to visit my old Friend, Mr. Hardpack, and put rutcross to bed for a weekend.”

Hunter Lawrence (51.604) tied Tomac in points last week in St. Louis, and he nearly matched Tomac’s time. He was 0.010 seconds behind,

Jorge Prado (51.899) continues to impress with his single-lap speed. He was third on the chart.

The third title contender, Ken Roczen (52.036), was near the top of the chart as well. He posted the fourth-quickest time.

Malcolm Stewart (52.340) rounded out the top five.

Chase Sexton (53.186) crashed during the first session and fell outside the top 10.

Group A Qualification 1 Results