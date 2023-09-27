Justin Barcia suffers broken ribs, broken collarbone and lung injury in LA crash

Jutin Barcia sustained multiple broken ribs and a broken collarbone in his crash during the season finale of the SuperMotocross World Championship at the Los Angeles Coliseum. he reported on Instagram. Barcia did not announce a timeline for his return because he needs his lung to heal before undergoing surgery for the collarbone.

“We don’t know why but it all happens for a reason,” Barcia wrote. “Definitely down but not out. I’m beyond excited for 24.

“Currently I have a few broken ribs, a bad(ly) broken collarbone, a beat-up lung and a bit of air in my chest. Once the air clears its way out we can get surgery and (get) on the recovery train.”

For Barcia, it is the second time this season that he’s broken his collarbone after suffering the same injury in Round 15 of the Supercross season in Nashville. Barcia also broke a couple of ribs in that crash.

Barcia was due to make his return early in the Pro Motocross season in June, but complications from the collarbone surgery sent him back to the hospital.

His actual return came at Unadilla with three rounds remaining. Barcia finished 19th overall after crashing in Moto 1 and finishing 14th in Moto 2. He improved at Budds Creek the following week to finish fifth and was seventh in the season finale at Ironman and with the abbreviated Supercross season entered the SMX Playoffs 10th in the standings.

Results of seventh at zMax Dragway and sixth at Chicagoland Speedway placed him seventh in championship rankings entering the finale in Los Angeles. The crash dropped him to 14th in the standings.

Barcia was having the best run since his injury and had just passed Adam Cianciarulo for the lead before his crash in a rhythm section. The race was red-flagged one lap later but not until the leaders had passed the finish line, bringing out a staggered restart.

2023 Injury Reports

450 riders

Lorenzo Locurcio, shoulder

Cooper Webb , concussion at Nashville, banged up ahead of RedBud practice

Eli Tomac, Achilles tendon | It was just a freak deal | returning in 2024

Christian Craig, elbow

Marvin Musquin, wrist

Malcolm Stewart, knee | Signs two-year extension

Justin Barcia , collarbone and shoulder | returned at Unadilla

Chase Sexton, concussion | returned at RedBud

Jason Anderson , vertebrae | returned at RedBud

Dylan Ferrandis , concussion | returned at Pala

Aaron Plessinger, hip | returned at Salt Lake City

250 riders

Hunter Lawrence, back

Seth Hammaker, practice crash in SMX Round 3

Austin Forkner, knee | returned at Spring Creek | misses last two SMX rounds

Hardy Munoz, head and face

Guillem Farres, arm

Jeremy Martin, wrist | renews with ClubMX

Nate Thrasher, hip

Cameron McAdoo, shoulder

Jordon Smith, wrist and thumb | returned at zMax Dragway

Stilez Robertson, knee| returned at Unadilla

Seth Hammaker, arm and wrist | returned at RedBud | misses season finale

Jo Shimoda, collarbone | returned at Atlanta

Jalek Swoll, arm | returned at Pala