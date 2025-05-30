Motocross at Hangtown 2025, Round 2: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Round 2 of the 2025 Pro Motocross season heads to the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Rancho Cordova, California, as Jett Lawrence embarks on what he hopes will be his second perfect season after first accomplishing that feat as a rookie.

Two things stand in his way: 1) Eli Tomac pressured the 2023 Motocross champion throughout the second moto of the season opener last week in Pala, California, and 2) this is the only track on which he has been beaten. Lawrence crashed heavily on a downhill portion of the track last year and opened the door for Chase Sexton to sweep the motos.

After Lawrence suffered an injury midway through the season, Sexton became the 2024 champion.

Chase Sexton to miss 2025 Pro Motocross Round 2 in Hangtown with injury Chase Sexton crashed hard in Moto 1 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, and has decided to skip Round 2. He will return when he is 100 percent.

Sexton will not mount up this weekend as he continues to recover from the injury he suffered in Moto 1 in Pala, California, in the Fox Raceway Nationals. He’ll return when he is 100 percent.

Coming off his 1-1 performance in Pala, Haiden Deegan hopes to sweep the motos again this week. He won the 250 championship in 2024, but was only able to get the broom out once, which adds to his motivation at Hangtown.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 2 of the 2025 Motocross season at Hangtown in Rancho Cordova, California:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Motocross Round 2 at Hangtown in Rancho Cordova, California, will begin live Saturday, May 31, at 4:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App. Race Day Live coverage begins at 1:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring qualification coverage.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

HANGTOWN RACEWAY ENTRY LISTS

450 and 250 entry lists

HANGTOWN RACEWAY TRACK MAP

HANGTOWN RACEWAY EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification

11:00 a.m.: 250 Class Qualifying 1 Group B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

11:20 a.m.: 250 Class Qualifying 1 Group A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

11:50 a.m.: 450 Class Qualifying 1 Group A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

12:10 p.m.: 450 Class Qualifying 1 Group B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

12:40 p.m.: 250 Class Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

12:45 p.m.: 250 Class Qualifying 2 Group B- 15 minutes

1:05 p.m.: 250 Class Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

1:10 p.m.: 250 Class Qualifying 2 Group A- 15 minutes

1:30 p.m.: 450 Class Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

1:35 p.m.: 450 Class Qualifying 2 Group A- 15 minutes

1:55 p.m.: 450 Class Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

2:00 p.m.: 450 Class Qualifying 2 Group B- 15 minutes

2:45 p.m.: 250 Consolation Race

3:00 p.m.: 450 Consolation Race

Feature Program

4:15 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1

5:15 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1

5:50 p.m.: Halftime

6:30 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2

7:30 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2

More SuperMotocross News

Chase Sexton out of Hangtown

Betting lines, predictions for Hangtown

Hangtown Preview

2027 MXoN to be held in the Netherlands

Fox Raceway 450 results | 250 results

Jett Lawrence remains undefeated at Fox

Haiden Deegan sweeps Fox National motos

Chase Sexton retires after Fox Nationals Moto 1 crash

Perfection: Jett Lawrence wins fifth moto in Pala

Haiden Deegan wins Fox Raceway Moto 1

