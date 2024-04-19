 Skip navigation
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 14 in Nashville: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published April 19, 2024 06:00 AM

The playing field is level after Cooper Webb’s fourth win of the season tied him in points with Jett Lawrence and the race to the end of the season begins with Round 14 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nashville Supercross by the Numbers

Webb has outpointed Lawrence in the last three races after the rookie 450 Supercross contender saw a three-race winning streak snapped by his closest challenger. To reclaim sole possession of the red plate, Lawrence needs to win. To become the favorite for the championship once more, he needs that victory to be decisive.

SX 2024 Rd 13 Foxborough Aaron Plessinger in ball cap.JPG
Aaron Plessinger out for remainder of 2024 Supercross with fractured elbow
Aaron Plessinger crashed in Free Practice for Round 13 in Foxborough, Massachusetts and could not mount up for qualification.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

The 250 class will host their first East / West Showdown. There is more than simply pride on the line to see who the top performer in the combined class will be because there is a strong potential to lose major points even if a rider finishes among the top five in his division. That will force the racers to push harder than ever.

Webb unpacks Round 13 win, 'stacked' 450 class
Cooper Webb joins Title 24 to recap his Round 13 win in Foxborough, the depth of talent in the 450 class, battling Jett Lawrence and his mindset going into the final four races of the Supercross season.

SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Phil Nicoletti face.JPG
Phil Nicoletti announces retirement at end of 2024 SuperMotocross season
Phil Nicoletti will complete the 250 West schedule in Supercross and then move up to the 450 class beginning with the outdoor season.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 14 of the 2024 Supercross season in Nashville:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 14 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, will begin live Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App, with a re-air on CNBC at 1 a.m. ET on Monday.

Race Day Live will air qualification beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

Track Map with timing lines

Nashville color map.png

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Practice
12:00 p.m.: 250SX Overflow Free Practice
12:10 p.m.: 250SX West Free Practice
12:20 p.m.: 250SX East Free Practice
12:30 p.m.: 450SX Group A Free Practice
12:40 p.m.: 450SX Group B Free Practice
12:50 p.m.: 450SX Group C Free Practice

Qualification
1:05 p.m.: 250SX Overflow Qualifying
1:20 p.m.: 250SX East Qualifying
1:35 p.m.: 250SX West Qualifying
1:50 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying
2:05 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying
2:20 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying
3:20 p.m.: 250SX Overflow Qualifying
3:35 p.m.: 250SX West Qualifying
3:50 p.m.: 250SX East Qualifying
4:05 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying
4:20 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying
4:35 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

Evening Program
6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies
7:06 p.m.: 250SX West Heat – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
7:20 p.m.: 250SX East Heat – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
7:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
7:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
8:20 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
8:32 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
8:51 p.m.: 250SX East/West Showdown Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
9:27 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

