2023 Season in Review: Tyler Reddick

CREW CHIEF: Billy Scott

TEAM: 23XI Racing

POINTS: Sixth in Cup Series

WINS: Two (Circuit of the Americas, Kansas II)

LAPS LED: 470

TOP 5s: 10

TOP 10s: 16

STARTS FROM POLE: Two (Richmond II, Charlotte Roval)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Reddick celebrated in victory lane early in his first season with 23XI Racing. He won the race at Circuit of the Americas after leading 41 of the 75 laps.

Reddick won the playoff race at Kansas and became the third 23XI Racing driver in two seasons to win at Kansas in the No. 45 Toyota. This moved him beyond the Round of 16 for the first time in his Cup career in his third playoff appearance.

Reddick set a career-best mark with 16 top-10 finishes. He tied his career-best mark of 10 top fives. Reddick won pole twice.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Reddick did not get a top-10 finish until Phoenix in March. He crashed in the first two races of the season and then finished 15th at Las Vegas. This dropped him to 33rd in points.

Reddick had a stretch in the summer when he finished 27th or worse in five straight races. This includes three consecutive races where he started on the front row.

Reddick won stage 1 of the playoff race at Texas. Daniel Suarez then spun and brought out the caution, trapping Reddick one lap down after a Lap 207 pit stop. Reddick was involved in a six-car crash later in the race.

Reddick spun during qualifying at Martinsville in the Round of 8. He had to start the playoff race 19th. Reddick finished 26th and two laps behind the leaders. He was eliminated from championship contention.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2024: Reddick has shown that he can win in Cup whether he is in a Chevrolet or Toyota. He will be a factor during road course races and at intermediate tracks due to past success and Toyota’s speed. Reddick will contend for wins and a spot in the playoffs.