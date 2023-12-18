 Skip navigation
Blaine Perkins joining RSS Racing for full 2024 Xfinity season

  
Published December 18, 2023 02:28 PM

RSS Racing has signed Blaine Perkins for the 2024 season, adding another full-time driver to its Xfinity Series lineup.

Perkins, 23, will join full-time drivers Ryan Sieg and Kyle Sieg in the lineup. RSS Racing has not announced Perkins’ car number or the partners that will support him in 2024.

Perkins has made 43 starts in Xfinity since the 2021 season. He made 30 starts last season, five with SS Green Light Racing and 25 with Our Motorsports.

Perkins failed to qualify for the race at Texas. He missed the race at Dover after flipping at Talladega the week prior. Perkins’ career-best finish in Xfinity was 10th at Martinsville during the 2022 Xfinity season.

Perkins also made 22 Craftsman Truck Series starts for CR7 Motorsports in 2022. His best finish was 18th at Nashville.