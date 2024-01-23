Kaz Grala joining Front Row Motorsports for Daytona 500

Kaz Grala has added a NASCAR Cup Series race to his 2024 schedule. He will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 while driving for Front Row Motorsports.

Grala will drive the No. 36 Ford Mustang while Ruedebusch Development and Construction serves as his primary partner. He will take over a non-chartered entry that Zane Smith used to finish 13th in last season’s Daytona 500.

Grala will first have to try to qualify on speed on Wednesday, Feb. 14. If he is unable to do so, he will have to race his way into the season-opening event during one of the Bluegreen Vacation Duel races on Thursday, Feb. 15.

There are three other confirmed non-chartered entries for the Daytona 500. Anthony Alfredo will drive the No. 62 for Beard Motorsports. Jimmie Johnson will drive the No. 84 for Legacy Motor Club. David Ragan will drive the No. 60 for RFK Racing. BJ McLeod is expected to field the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports entry.

There are only four open spots for the Daytona 500. One of the announced entries will not make the race.

Grala has qualified for the Daytona 500 two other times. He drove the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing in 2021 and finished 28th after a crash. He drove the No. 50 for TMT Racing in 2022 and finished 26th after losing a wheel.

“I have to thank Bob (Jenkins) and Carl (Ruedebusch) for this opportunity to return to the Daytona 500,” Grala said in a statement. “Qualifying is so unique for the 500 and it is the toughest challenge, mentally, on a driver and team as you prepare a car, qualify, and then race the 150.

“But I know the car we have will be fast, the Ford engine from Roush Yates Engines will be the best out there, and I am ready. I feel this is one of my best chances at the Daytona 500 with everyone involved.”

Grala’s Cup schedule starts with Front Row Motorsports. It will continue with Rick Ware Racing as he makes 25 starts in the No. 15 Ford Mustang.

