Kyle Busch among Cup drivers hitting NASCAR milestones in 2024

Kyle Busch will hit 700 Cup Series starts during the 2024 season if he suits up for all 36 points races.

Busch enters his second season at Richard Childress Racing with 678 career Cup starts, the 23rd-most all-time. He is in line to pass Jimmie Johnson (689 starts), Jeff Burton (695), Matt Kenseth (697), Buddy Baker (700) and Rusty Wallace (706).

Busch will end the season 18th on the all-time Cup starts list and only four starts behind Bobby Allison (718).

Busch is one of several Cup drivers that will hit milestones during the 2024 Cup season. The list includes three drivers who will reach 100 career starts after competing against each other for Rookie of the Year in 2022.

Cup Starts Milestones Entering 2024 Season

1. Kyle Busch — The two-time Cup champion will hit 700 starts on July 21, the same day that NASCAR returns to the oval track at Indianapolis.

2. Joey Logano — The two-time Cup champion enters the 2024 season with 543 starts. Logano will hit 550 starts at Richmond in the spring.

3. Brad Keselowski — Keselowski, the 2012 Cup champion, enters the 2024 season with 521 starts. He will hit 550 starts at Bristol in September.

4. Michael McDowell — McDowell starts the 2024 season with 465 Cup starts. He will hit 500 starts during the Round of 8 elimination race at Martinsville.

5. Austin Dillon — Dillon will start the season with 372 Cup starts. He will make his 400th start with the playoff race at Watkins Glen.

6. Kyle Larson — Larson enters the 2024 season with 331 Cup starts. He will hit 350 starts at Nashville in June.

7. Chris Buescher — Buescher, who won three races last season, will start 2024 with 293 Cup starts. He will hit 300 starts during the spring race at Richmond.

8. Alex Bowman — Bowman enters the 2024 season with 289 Cup starts. He will hit 300 starts at Dover, the track where he won for the first time in 2021.

9. Chase Elliott — Elliott enters the 2024 season with 286 Cup starts. He will hit 300 starts with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.

10. Corey LaJoie — LaJoie starts the 2024 season with 236 Cup starts. He will hit 250 starts with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.

11. Bubba Wallace — Wallace enters the 2024 season with 219 Cup starts. He will hit 250 starts with the playoff race at Talladega.

Best cameos of the 2023 NASCAR season From Travis Pastrana, to Jordan Taylor, Ryan Newman, Conor Daly, Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button, Brodie Kostecki, Kimi Raikkonen, and Shane van Gisbergen, here are the top moments from non-full-timers.

12. William Byron — Byron, who led the series with six wins last season, enters the 2024 season with 216 Cup starts. He will hit 250 starts at Homestead in October.

13. Ross Chastain — Chastain will enter his third season with Trackhouse Racing with 187 Cup starts. He will hit 200 starts at Darlington in the spring.

14. Tyler Reddick — Reddick enters his second season at 23XI Racing with 146 Cup starts. He will hit 150 starts at Phoenix in the spring.

15. Christopher Bell — Bell begins his fifth Cup season with 144 career starts. He will hit 150 starts at Circuit of the Americas in March.

16. Austin Cindric — The 2022 Daytona 500 champion enters the season with 79 Cup starts. Cindric will reach 100 starts with the July race at Pocono.

17. Harrison Burton — Burton starts his third Cup season with 73 starts. He will hit 100 starts at Atlanta, which hosts the first playoff race.

18. Todd Gilliland — Gilliland returns to Front Row Motorsports and starts the 2024 season with 72 Cup starts. He will hit 100 starts at Watkins Glen during the first round of the playoffs.

Ty Dillon (238 starts) and JJ Yeley (378 starts) are both in line to hit milestones in 2024. They have not yet announced their plans for the season.

AJ Allmendinger (430 starts) will run a part-time Cup schedule while moving back to Xfinity. Kaulig Racing has not announced his number of starts. BJ McLeod (137 starts) plans to have Live Fast Motorsports run a partial Cup schedule in 2024 after selling the team’s charter to Spire Motorsports. He has not yet set the number of starts.