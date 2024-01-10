 Skip navigation
Top News

Anthony Davis goes off for 41 in Lakers’ win, Raptors coach goes off on officials after game

  
Published January 10, 2024 06:18 AM
Toronto Raptors v Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket during the first half of a game against the Toronto Raptors at Crypto.com Arena on January 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Anthony Davis is the reason the Lakers have won two games in a row... unless you ask Raptors coach Darko Rajaković, who lays the blame at the feet of the referee.

With center Jakob Poeltl out indefinitely with a sprained ankle, the Raptors struggled to find a matchup for Anthony Davis. The Lakers star went off for 41 points on 13-of-17 shooting with 11 rebounds, taking over in the fourth quarter with 20 of those points and helping the Lakers hold on for a 132-131 win at Crypto.com Arena.

Davis’ performance may not have been the biggest fireworks of the night.

Raptors coach Rajaković was fuming after the game over the officiating, a game where the Lakers shot 36 free throws to the Raptors’ 13 – a spread that was 23-2 in the fourth quarter. Rajaković will get fined for his postgame comments, but at least he got his money’s worth.

“They had to win tonight? If that’s the case just let us know so we don’t show up for the game. Just give them a win. But that was not fair tonight.”

That comment in particular is going to draw a healthy fine for the rookie coach. After watching the game, he may be more frustrated with the close loss as there were not a lot of obvious wrong calls we saw — the Lakers worked inside out and used their size advantage inside, which led to the calls.

LeBron James added 22 points and 12 assists for the Lakers, and Christian Wood added 14. The Raptors had a more balanced attack with seven players in double-figures (including all five starters), and Scottie Barnes led the way with 26 points.

The Raptors are now 3-2 since the trade that sent OG Anunoby to New York and brought Isaiah Quickley and RJ Barrett, but those losses show Toronto has a spark. They’re raw, but they show flashes of what could be next.

