Report: Bradley Beal expected to make return to court Thursday in Dallas

The week off for the Suns around the All-Star Game came at just the right time for Bradley Beal.

Beal will have missed only one game with a hamstring injury as he is expected to return to the court Thursday in Dallas when Phoenix plays next. Beal also had a procedure to fix his broken nose, reports Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

As for the left hamstring, sources inform @azcentral Bradley Beal is on track to return Thursday at Dallas barring any setbacks. #Suns #NBAAllStarWeekend https://t.co/SRANguSd2s — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 19, 2024

Beal has already missed 25 games this season due to a variety of injuries, including a back issue that kept him out for an extended period.

Finally mostly healthy as a team, the Suns have won 14-of-18 and sit fifth in the West at 33-22. Phoenix has a +12 net rating this season when Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are all on the court together and just having those three mostly healthy has sparked this latest run. It’s also what makes them a potentially dangerous playoff opponent.