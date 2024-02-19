 Skip navigation
Report: Bradley Beal expected to make return to court Thursday in Dallas

  
Published February 19, 2024 09:57 AM
Phoenix Suns v Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns looks on in the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on February 10, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The week off for the Suns around the All-Star Game came at just the right time for Bradley Beal.

Beal will have missed only one game with a hamstring injury as he is expected to return to the court Thursday in Dallas when Phoenix plays next. Beal also had a procedure to fix his broken nose, reports Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

Beal has already missed 25 games this season due to a variety of injuries, including a back issue that kept him out for an extended period.

Finally mostly healthy as a team, the Suns have won 14-of-18 and sit fifth in the West at 33-22. Phoenix has a +12 net rating this season when Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are all on the court together and just having those three mostly healthy has sparked this latest run. It’s also what makes them a potentially dangerous playoff opponent.

