Bucks Gary Trent Jr. leaves game with hyperextended left elbow

Gary Trent Jr. was one of the big pickups by the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason, providing needed depth, defense, and shooting. Which is why this is concerning.

Trent left the Bucks’ first preseason game after running into a screen from Pistons big man Jalen Duren. He was clearly in pain from the second of the collision.

The Bucks said that Trent would not return to the game due to a left elbow hyperextension.

There are no details beyond that after the game; it will likely be a day or two before we know how much time Trent may miss.

Trent was a steal of a veteran minimum signing by the Bucks this offseason and an upgrade in the starting five from Malik Beasley. Last season in Toronto, Trent averaged 13.7 points and 2.6 rebounds a game while shooting 39.3% from 3.

