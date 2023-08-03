Check out highlights from Luka Doncic’s triple-double for Slovenia

Luka Dončić put on a show in his native Slovenia.

Dončić put up a 21-point, 14-assist, 10-rebound triple-double for Slovenia in a World Cup tune-up game against Greece Wednesday night in Ljubljana. The highlights from that game include as nasty a staredown as you will ever see.

We really need to get a Luka Doncic pass thread going 😂 pic.twitter.com/8sgDTk5kyn — Missy (@missysinghsongs) August 2, 2023

That’s not to say it was a perfect night for Dončić and Slovenia. First, Greece — playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is recovering from having his knee scoped — won the game 98-91. Plus, Thanasis Antetokounmpo stripped Dončić for a highlight of his own on his way to a 14-point night.

USA Basketball is set to open its training camp today (Aug. 3) in Las Vegas, with its first exhibition game leading up to the World Cup on Monday (Aug. 7) against Puerto Rico in a game played in Vegas. The World Cup tips off Aug. 25 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia (all of Team USA’s group stage games are in Manilla).