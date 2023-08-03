 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: Kenny Pickett
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
Milwaukee Brewers Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Dr. Diandra: Passing problems make qualifying more important — but only at some tracks

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_rookiepeacocksound_230802.jpg
NFL rookies give their best peacock impressions
nbc_nas_jarrett75moments_230802.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: 1965 Southern 500
USATSI_21118879_copy.jpg
Post-trade deadline AL East title odds update

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: Kenny Pickett
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
Milwaukee Brewers Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Dr. Diandra: Passing problems make qualifying more important — but only at some tracks

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_rookiepeacocksound_230802.jpg
NFL rookies give their best peacock impressions
nbc_nas_jarrett75moments_230802.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: 1965 Southern 500
USATSI_21118879_copy.jpg
Post-trade deadline AL East title odds update

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Check out highlights from Luka Doncic’s triple-double for Slovenia

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published August 3, 2023 08:45 AM
Luka Doncic of Slovenia reacts during the International...

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA - 2023/08/02: Luka Doncic of Slovenia reacts during the International friendly basketball game between Slovenia and Greece at Arena Stozice. Final score; Slovenia 91: 98 Greece. (Photo by Milos Vujinovic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Luka Dončić put on a show in his native Slovenia.

Dončić put up a 21-point, 14-assist, 10-rebound triple-double for Slovenia in a World Cup tune-up game against Greece Wednesday night in Ljubljana. The highlights from that game include as nasty a staredown as you will ever see.

That’s not to say it was a perfect night for Dončić and Slovenia. First, Greece — playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is recovering from having his knee scoped — won the game 98-91. Plus, Thanasis Antetokounmpo stripped Dončić for a highlight of his own on his way to a 14-point night.

USA Basketball is set to open its training camp today (Aug. 3) in Las Vegas, with its first exhibition game leading up to the World Cup on Monday (Aug. 7) against Puerto Rico in a game played in Vegas. The World Cup tips off Aug. 25 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia (all of Team USA’s group stage games are in Manilla).

Mentions
luka dondic HS.jpg Luka Doncic Thanasis Antetokounmpo.jpg Thanasis Antetokounmpo Dallas Mavericks Primary Logo Dallas Mavericks