Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks series preview, predictions: Is this the Knicks year?

Is this the year the New York Knicks return to the NBA Finals?

Have the up-and-down Cleveland Cavaliers finally figured it out?

Before the season began, it was a popular pick for Cleveland and New York to face off in the Eastern Conference Finals… and then the season started. It did not look for long stretches like the Cavaliers would be able to reach their potential, while the Knicks fought through the season with fans saying something usually reserved for NHL teams — they’re better built for the playoffs.

Here we are: Jalen Brunson vs. Donovan Mitchell. Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson vs. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Two good benches (which actually could decide this series). On paper, these teams match up well, but for two seasons now, the Knicks have shown toughness, grit, and the ability to live up to that potential under pressure. Cleveland still has to prove that. It makes for a fascinating series.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Eastern Conference Finals.

Cleveland vs. New York Playoffs Schedule 2026

All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

Game 1: Cleveland at New York, Tuesday, May 19 (8 ET, ESPN)

Game 2: Cleveland at New York, Thursday, May 21 ((8 ET, ESPN)

Game 3: New York at Cleveland, Saturday, May 23 (8 ET, ABC)

Game 4: New York at Cleveland, May 25, (8 ET, ESPN)

*Game 5: Cleveland at New York, May 27 (8 ET, ESPN)

*Game 6: New York at Cleveland, May 29, (8 ET, ESPN)

*Game 7: Cleveland at New York, May 31 (8 ET, ESPN)

Player to watch: Donovan Mitchell

From Raphielle Johnson, NBC Sports fantasy basketball lead writer

Outside of Game 6, Mitchell had a very good second round, averaging 28.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 three-pointers per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 84.0 percent from the foul line. He didn’t shoot the three as well as he could, but Spida’s ability to get to the foul line helped compensate for those struggles. To advance to the NBA Finals, the Cavaliers will need Mitchell to be as productive as he was in the second round, if not better.

Unlike Detroit, the Knicks don’t have major spacing issues on offense, which means the Cavaliers will need to be more effective on both ends of the floor. Mitchell will have plenty of help in this series, but the storylines of him facing the Knicks because of the proximity to his hometown (Greenwich, CT) and the trade that wasn’t consummated between Utah and New York mean he’ll be in the spotlight.

Keys to watch for in Cavaliers vs. Knicks

From Kurt Helin, lead NBA writer

Is James Harden up for the moment?

In previous matchups, the Knicks put their best perimeter defender — OG Anunoby — on Donovan Mitchell. That puts extra pressure on Harden, who will have to step up and just flat-out win a couple of games for Cleveland in this series for the Cavs to have a chance. He’s also fully capable of that. For all his postseason duds (including Game 7 against Detroit, it just didn’t matter because Mitchel and Evan Mobley stepped up), Harden also has had dominant postseason outings.

Mikal Bridges likely draws the Harden assignment for New York, and he was impressive against Tyrese Maxey in the last round. Cleveland needs Harden to step up despite the defense — this is why they traded for him at the deadline.

Evan Mobley vs. Karl-Anthony Towns

New York’s run of six straight wins began when the team started using Karl-Anthony Towns in the high post as a hub rather than a go-to scoring option. His gravity and passing opened up lanes for cutters, or for plays that got the ball to Jalen Brunson in a mismatch or already moving downhill.

Evan Mobley — or, more specifically, the combination of Mobley and Jarrett Allen — has the ability to disrupt that flow. Mobley was fantastic against the Pistons, and the front line of him and Allen made life difficult for Jalen Duren. Mobley and Allen are a good matchup vs Towns and Mitchell Robinson, and whoever comes out on top in that matchup is much closer to winning the series.

OG Anunoby’s health

Hamstrings are tricky, and while this was supposed to be a minor injury — he was always listed as day-to-day and might have returned if the series against the 76ers was not a sweep — one never knows for sure. Anunoby is probable to play in Game 1. If Anunoby isn’t right, the Knicks perimeter defense gets a lot worse, plus he’s averaging 21.4 points a game and shooting 53.8% from 3-point range these playoffs. He’s probably fine, but it’s something to watch.

Predictions

Kurt Helin (NBA lead writer): Knicks in 6

Cleveland has the talent on the roster to beat New York, but it also does not play with the consistent urgency or toughness to do it four times out of seven games. We know New York is going to bring it every game, and Mike Brown will make the needed adjustments. Plus, when James Harden has an off game — as he did in Game 7 against Detroit — the Cavaliers are not going to be able to cover for him like they did against the Pistons or Raptors. If the Cavs are going to make this a real series, they need to steal Game 1 on the road against a rusty Knicks team that has been off for a week.

Raphielle Johnson (fantasy basketball lead writer): Knicks in 6

While I understand the “rest vs. rust” conversation, I don’t believe that it will apply as much in this series. New York entered the second round in a similar scenario, and even though Cleveland is much better than Philadelphia, that experience should help the Knicks in the early part of this series. Also, the time off was needed for OG Anunoby and Josh Hart, both of whom were either sidelined by injuries or played through them in the second round. With Karl-Anthony Towns playing as well as he has, Mikal Bridges regaining his confidence, the bench stepping up and Jalen Brunson being Jalen Brunson, I like the Knicks to earn their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

Jay Coucher (NBA lead betting analyst): Knicks in 6

When the Cavs play with force and intent like they have in both of their Game 7s this playoff run, their ceiling is incredibly high, with elite creation paired with outstanding rim protection and a roster loaded with shooting. But this team is too inconsistent to be fully trusted (why did they completely no show Game 6 against Detroit?) against a Knicks team that has been consistently locked in lately and has far fewer glaring weaknesses than Detroit or Toronto that Cleveland can prod at.

