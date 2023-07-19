Draymond Green: “I don’t just hit people.” Jordan Poole responds and here we go again.

“I don’t just hit people. Dialog, of course, happens over time and you usually ain’t just triggered by something like that fast, you know, to that degree. This is a team, you know what I’m saying, ain’t nobody on my team triggering me, you know, in an instant. You know, we know stuff that you don’t say amongst men, you know what I’m saying? We know you know things that you have to stand on.”

That was part of Draymond Green’s comment on his punch of Jordan Poole when asked about it on the PatBev Podcast. That’s one quote out of context of the full interview. Still, it also fits with how Green has handled the situation overall: He apologized, and he admitted that his actions hurt the team all the way to the playoffs, but every comment he has made has had some little caveat.

Now Poole is traded to Washington, the Warriors have re-signed Green and brought in another guy he admitted he didn’t like in the past — but isn’t about to punch — in Chris Paul. The Warriors can chase their ring and we can all move on from this conversation...

Except the punch is like Freddy Krueger — it will not die partly because Green seems to enjoy keeping it alive. Patrick Beverley asked the question, but Green could have responded just like Poole did when the Washington media asked him about it — blow it off, change topics and move on. Instead, Green wanted to make his point.

Poole responded on Instagram with Gunna lyrics hinting that Green is obsessed with Poole.

Jordan Poole quoting lyrics via IG: “Talk of the topic… “ “Find you a hobby… “ pic.twitter.com/8ZDhXs9Rzc — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) July 19, 2023

Poole’s father and Green had an NSFW back-and-forth on Twitter as well.

This topic is tired. Done. It will only get more tedious, they aren’t even teammates anymore — the Warriors made their choice and leaned into one of their core guys. It’s over. Draymond Green can either say what triggered him — remember, the Warriors investigated and said nothing warranted a punch, but they also didn’t suspend Green, instead fining him — or drop the topic. Move on. Green crossed the line with the punch, which clearly impacted the Warriors’ chemistry last season, but that is about LAST SEASON.

Now, time to be adults and move on, like Green says he will do with CP3. Unless we are just all in this for the clicks.